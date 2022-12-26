Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week (12.31.22)

Jay Edwards, Langston Wertz Jr.
·5 min read

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week, sponsored by One Hour Heating & Air.

Readers may vote for the nominees as often as they want until the poll closes on Saturday.

Dependaworthy

This week’s nominees

Sean Birmingham, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot-8 junior forward had 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in an 87-53 win over West Charlotte in the opening round of the Anthony Morrow Shootout at Charlotte Latin, Dec. 20.

He had nine points in a 77-73 win over Concord Academy in the tournament semifinals Dec. 21.

Birmingham also had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 75-58 loss to Carmel Christian in the Anthony Morrow Shootout championship game.

Cannon School is 15-3 overall through Sunday.

Hampton Blackwell, Draughn Wrestling: The Wildcats’ junior won the 182-pound title at the East Burke Brawl Dec. 21-22.

Blackwell also split matches, beating his opponent from Mitchell, while losing against Owen in tri-match Dec. 20.

Blackwell was 4-1 on the mat last week.

Bryce Cash, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-6 senior scored 17 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in a 60-55 win over the Burlington School in the opening round of the Anthony Morrow Shootout at Charlotte Latin, Dec. 20.

Cash also scored 14 points, six rebounds and had three assists in a 71-61 victory over Jay M. Robinson in the tournament semifinals Dec. 21.

Cash finished off the week strong with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 75-58 win over Cannon School in the Anthony Morrow Shootout championship game, Dec. 22.

Cash is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for Carmel Christian (15-2, through Sunday).

Maurio Hanson, Julius Chambers Basketball: The 6-foot-7 junior scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 71-65 win over Providence Day Dec. 20.

Hanson also had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 63-47 victory over Landstown (VA) in the Battle of the Border Classic at Independence, Dec. 22.

Hanson finished off the week with his best performance with 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 59-57 over Irmo in the Battle of the Border Classic. He had the game-winning shot in that win.

Davis Hill, East Lincoln Basketball: The 5-foot-11 sophomore had 16 points, including three made 3-pointers and four assists to lead East Lincoln to a 56-43 win at Statesville Dec. 21.

Hill is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 assists, while shooting 45 percent from the three-point line for East Lincoln (8-1, through Sunday).

Julian Johnson, Lake Norman Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-6 sophomore scored 15 points, had eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in a 72-26 win over Langtree Charter, Dec. 20.

Johnson averages 9.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for Lake Norman Charter (5-4).

Daylin Lee, Shelby Basketball: The 6-foot-4 senior forward had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-64 win over rival Crest Dec. 22.

Shelby (3-2) also lost 61-54 at Crest, Dec. 19, and won 64-53 at Kings Mountain Dec. 21.

Tre McKinnon, Lake Norman Basketball: The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had one block in only 17 minutes of action to lead Lake Norman to an 82-42 win at A.L. Brown Dec. 19.

McKinnon is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Lake Norman team (7-4) that has won five straight games through Sunday.

DeMarco Reynolds, Olympic Basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior had a season-high 21 points in a 75-37 win over New Rochelle (NY) in the Bam Winter Classic at Olympic Dec. 23.

Reynolds also had 10 points in an 89-63 victory over Salisbury Dec. 22.

Reynolds is averaging 12 points per game for an Olympic team that is still perfect at 10-0 overall through Sunday.

Tucker Robinette, Kings Mountain Basketball: The 5-foot-7 freshman scored a career-high 25 points to go with four rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 63-58 win at North Gaston Dec. 20.

He also had a team-high 18 points in a 64-53 loss to Shelby Dec. 21.

Robinette is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game for Kings Mountain (5-2).

Isaiah Tate, Concord Academy Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior scored 23 points, had four rebounds and four steals in a 69-60 win over Ardrey Kell in the opening round of the Anthony Morrow Classic at Charlotte Latin Dec. 20.

Tate scored 25 points in a 77-73 loss to Cannon School in the tournament semifinal Dec. 21.

Tate also had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 70-67 win over Jay M. Robinson in the Anthony Morrow Shootout third-place on Dec. 22.

Concord Academy is 16-3 through Sunday.

Greg Vinson, Parkwood Basketball: The 5-foot-10 junior point guard had 18 points, including four three-pointers, to go with five rebounds, four steals, two assists and four deflections to help Parkwood to a 58-51 victory at Sun Valley.

Parkwood (9-2) has won four straight games.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 23.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, sponsored by One Hour Heating &Air, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here

