Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week (02.10.23)

Here are this week’s nominees for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want for their favorite. The poll closes Friday.

Vote now. Vote often.

This week’s Nominees

Granger Bartee, Providence Day Swimming: The Chargers’ sophomore set a CISAA conference and school record to win the league championship title in the 100 freestyle (45.51) Feb. 2.

Bartee also set a school record in winning the CISAA title in the 100 backstroke (49.99).

Bartee also anchored the 200 freestyle relay to a CISAA title, and led the 200 medley relay to a runner-up finish at the same meet.

The Providence Day boys’ swim team finished as runner-up to Charlotte Latin.

Sean Birmingham, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot-8 junior scored 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in an 83-70 win over Charlotte Country Day Jan. 31.

Birmingham also had scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 71-61 win at Charlotte Christian Feb. 3.

Cannon School is 26-6 overall this season.

Norvy Clontz, Charlotte Latin Swimming: The Hawks’ sophomore won CISAA conference titles in both the 200 and 500 freestyle to lead the Charlotte Latin boys’ swim team to their 12th straight league title Feb. 2.

Clontz also anchored the 400 freestyle relay to victory, while helping the 200 medley relay to another conference title at the same meet.

Ben Delmar, Providence Swimming: The Panthers’ senior won 4A West Regional titles in the 100 breaststroke (55.78) and 200 individual medley (1:50.06) at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Feb. 4.

Delmar, a University of North Carolina commit, also led both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay to 4A West Regional runner-up finishes the same day.

The Providence boys’ swim team was also 4A West Regional runner-up to Marvin Ridge.

Troy Keen, Marvin Ridge Swimming: The Mavericks’ junior won the 4A West Regional title in the 100 butterfly (49.43), while helping both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to regional crowns at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Feb. 4.

Keen, who was also fourth in the 50 freestyle, led the Marvin Ridge boys’ swim team to a 4A West Regional title by 49 points.

Jonah Lawrence, East Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-4 sophomore scored 20 points, including the game-winning shot with 1.7 seconds left to lead East Mecklenburg to a 65-62 win over Independence Feb. 3. Lawrence also had 10 rebounds and six assists in the same game.

Lawrence scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had two assists, two steals and one block in a 64-62 loss to Mallard Creek Jan. 31.

Lawrence is averaging 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game for East Mecklenburg (17-5) this season.

Miles Leaks, Piedmont Basketball: The 5-foot-11 sophomore scored 13 points, had 13 rebounds and five assists in a 59-46 win at Sun Valley Jan. 31.

Leaks followed that up with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 50-46 victory at Marvin Ridge Feb. 3.

Leaks is averaging 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for a Piedmont team (17-5) that has won seven straight games this season.

Jordan Patton, Julius Chambers Basketball: The 6-foot-4 junior scored 25 points to go with 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 67-52, upset win at North Mecklenburg Feb. 3.

Patton also scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, one assist and one block in an 86-63 win over Hopewell Jan. 31.

Patton is averaging 12 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Julius Chambers (17-5) this season.

Brock Rose, Ardrey Kell Basketball: The 6-foot-6 senior scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to go with two steals in a 58-45 win at South Mecklenburg Jan. 31.

Rose followed that up with 29 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 75-74, overtime victory over Harding Feb. 3.

Rose is averaging 20.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for an Ardrey Kell team (12-10) that is 6-2 since Christmas break.

Jaiden Thompson, Central Cabarrus Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior scored 12 points, had five rebounds, five assists and two steals in an 83-35 win over East Rowan Jan. 31.

Thompson also scored 23 points, had eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 101-57 victory at West Rowan Feb. 3.

Thompson is averaging 19.8 points, four assists, five rebounds and 4.3 steals per game for a Central Cabarrus team that is still undefeated at 22-0 this season.

Pat Tivnan, Charlotte Catholic Basketball: The 6-foot-8 senior scored 32 points, including his 1,000th career points, in a 67-21 win over Garinger Jan. 31.

Tivnan also had 10 points, recording his 500th career rebound, in a 47-44 victory at Butler Feb. 3.

Tivanan is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte Catholic (19-4) this season.

Keandre Walker, East Lincoln Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior scored 19 points, had seven rebounds and six assists in a 78-54 win over Fred T. Foard Jan. 31.

Walker also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-53 victory over St. Stephens, Feb. 3.

Walker is averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for East Lincoln (18-4) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 4.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

