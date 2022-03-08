Vote for the Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week (03.13.22)

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

Jack Arndt, Hopewell baseball: The Titans’ sophomore struck out 11 batters in five innings of work, earning the win his first varsity appearance on the mound to help Hopewell to an 8-4 win at East Mecklenburg March 3.

Hopewell (2-1) also beat Olympic 10-1, March 4, and lost to Cox Mill 11-4 March 1.

Bailey Faircloth, Langtree Charter baseball: The Lions’ senior pitched a complete-game, no-hitter striking out 14 batters, walking only two batter, to help Langtree Charter to a 10-0 win in five innings March 2.

Connor Gay, Lake Norman tennis: The Wildcats’ senior went three sets, winning his No. 3 singles’ match 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 10-5 to help Lake Norman to a 5-4 win at Myers Park March 2.

Gay also won his doubles’ match with teammate Jake Spiva in the Myers Park win.

Gay also won his singles’ match 8-0 in a 9-0 team win over North Iredell March 3.

Will Guthrie, Charlotte Catholic golf: The Cougars’ freshman shot a 4-under par 32 to earn medalist honors while leading Charlotte Catholic to a Southwestern 4A conference victory over Butler, East Mecklenburg, Independence and Providence at Charles T. Myers’ golf course Feb. 28.

Guthrie had two birdies and an eagle in the first high school match of his career to help Charlotte Catholic to a 10-under par team score (134).

Eli Jerzembeck, Providence baseball: The Panthers’ senior struck 17 batters, allowing just one hit in six innings of work to help Providence to a 5-2 win over Weddington in the season opener March 1.

Jerzembeck, a University of South Carolina commit, threw 71 pitches with 63 being strikes.

Providence (2-0) also beat Ronald Reagan 13-10 March 5.

Spencer Mermans, Charlotte Country Day track: The Buccaneers’ junior won both the discus and shot put at the CISAA Relays at Providence Day March 2.

Mermans won the discus with a 144-9, more than 16-feet better than the field.

He was also nearly six-feet better than his competition in winning the shot put with a 48-5.5.

Connor Milligan, Lincoln Charter tennis: The Eagles’ junior won 40 of the 42 games he played in this week at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles as Lincoln Charter beat Christ the King and Community School of Davidson.

Milligan didn’t lose a game, winning 6-0, 6-0 in singles and 8-0 in doubles with teammate Noah Cochran in a 9-0 victory at Christ the King, March 3.

The next day, Milligan won his singles’ match 6-0, 6-2 and 8-0 in doubles again (with Cochran) in a 6-3 win over Community School of Davidson.

Evan Mitchell, Union Academy track: The Cardinals’ junior ran a personal and school record 2:05.45 to win the 800-meter run at the Anson County Home Opener March 3.

Mitchell’s time already qualifies him for the 1A West Regional meet later this season.

Rohan Phukan, Ardrey Kell tennis: The Knights’ freshman won both of his matches at No. 1 singles to help Ardrey Kell split matches with Providence and Marvin Ridge.

Phukan led Ardrey Kell to a 5-4 win at Providence March 1.

The next day, Phukan was the team’s lone winner in an 8-1 loss to Marvin Ridge.

Max White, Hough baseball: The Huskies’ junior left-handed pitcher struck out 10 batters in five innings of work to earn the victory as Hough beat Lake Norman 3-2 (in eight innings) in the season opener Feb. 28.

White, a University of North Carolina commit, has helped Hough to a 2-0 start to its season.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 5.

