Vote for the Charlotte Observer boys high school swimmers of the year (3.21.22)

Langston Wertz Jr.
·2 min read

Here are the nominees for the 2021-22 Charlotte Observer boys high school swimmers of the year..

To be nominated, a swimmer must have won a N.C. Independent Schools or N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship.

The poll will be open until Monday, March 21

Boys Public Schools nominees

Alex Givens, Lake Norman Charter (1A/2A diving)

Tiesyn Harris, Butler (4A 50 free)

Matthew Lucky, Concord (3A 200 IM, 100 breast)

Reid Miller, Bradford Prep (1A/2A50 free, 100 free)

Baylor Nelson, Community School of Davidson (1A2A 200 IM, 100 butterfly)

Asher Neumann, Highland Tech (1A/2A 200 free)

Harrison Ranier, Northwest Cabarrus (3A 200 free)

Hayden Schroeder, Lake Norman Charter (3A diving)

Dean Treanor, Hough (4A diving)

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Boys Private Schools nominees

Cam Abaqueta, Cannon School (D1 200 IM, 100 back)

Granger Bartee, Providence Day (D1 200 free, 100 butterfly)

Norvy Clontz, Charlotte Latin (D1 500 free)

Sean Kelty, University Christian (DIII 100 breast)

Matthew Kroll, Cannon School (D1 100 breast)

Logan Zucker, Davidson Day (DIII 200 IM, 100 butterfly)

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Boys Relay Team nominee

Cannon School NCISAA D1 boys 200 medley relay (Cam Abaqueta, Matthew Kroll, John Kroll, Connor Wickerham); 200 free relay (Matthew Kroll, Connor Wickerham, John Kroll, Cam Abaqueta)

Charlotte Latin NCISAA D1 400 free relay (James Harper, Wiley Spinner, Aidan Hill, Levani Tutovani)

Community School of Davidson 1A/2A 200 boys medley relay (Baylor Nelson, Austin Hartsell, Aidan Lee, Riley Hall) and 400 free (Luke Weber, Austin Hartsell, Jacob Navarro, Baylor Nelson)

Davidson Day NCISAA DIII boys 400 free relay (Gavin Conroy, Roger Philipp, Matthew Doty, Logan Zucker)

Myers Park 4A boys 200 medley relay (Spencer Freeman, Jack Guenther, William Berkeley, Graham Hohnbaum)

Northwest Cabarrus 3A boys 400 relay (Lane Bradshaw, Graham Powers, Justin Gould, Harrison Ranier)

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)



