Vote for The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week (10.14.22)

Andrew Catapano, Central Academy cross-country: The Cougars’ junior ran a personal-best 16:09.40 to finish sixth overall in the Union County Championships at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 6.

Catapano’s time was just 17 seconds off the school record.

The Central Academy boys’ cross country team finished fifth at the meet.

Jacob Cody, Metrolina Christian soccer: The Warriors’ senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win at Grace Academy Oct. 4. Cody also scored a goal in a 3-0 victory over Westminster Catawba on senior night, Oct. 6.

Cody has six goals and two assists for Metrolina Christian (4-13) through Sunday.

Eli Julian, South Rowan cross-country: The Raiders’ junior ran a 16:27.68 to win the Rowan County Championship at Dan Nicholas Park by 1:05 over the field Oct. 6.

Julian’s efforts also helped the South Rowan boys’ cross country team to a Rowan County title by 12 points in the same meet.

Jesus “Cucho” Mejia, Newton-Conover soccer: The Red Devils’ junior forward scored three goals in an 11-2 victory over Maiden Oct. 4.

The next day, Mejia had two goals in a 3-2 victory at West Caldwell.

Mejia has 18 goals and four assists for a Newton Conover team (10-3-1) that has won eight straight games through Sunday.

Max Mendieta, Carmel Christian soccer: The Cougars’ sophomore defender/midfielder scored a goal from 30 yards out to help Carmel Christian to a 3-0 win over Rabun Gap Nacoochee in a rematch of the 2021 NCISAA 4A state championship game.

Mendieta also played great defense in the shutout victory, according to Carmel Christian soccer coach Jeff Dresser.

Carmel Christian (11-1) has won nine straight games through Sunday.

Jaanai Ravenell, North Mecklenburg soccer The Vikings’ junior forward scored the game-winning goal in the 99th-minute (in double overtime) as North Mecklenburg beat Hough 1-0 Oct. 3.

North Mecklenburg, now tied for first-place in the Queen City Athletic Conference (6-1 in league play), beat Hough in boys’ soccer for the first time in a decade.

Ravenell has seven goals and five assists in seven games for North Mecklenburg (11-4-1) through Sunday.

Nick Rosen, Charlotte Christian soccer: The Knights’ junior forward scored a goal and had an assist in a 3-0 win at Cannon School Oct. 4.

Rosen also scored on a free kick from outside the box in a 2-1 loss to Charlotte Latin Oct. 6.

Kalefah Sirleaf, Ardrey Kell soccer: The Knights’ senior defender scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win at South Mecklenburg Oct. 3.

Sirleaf also had four goals in 20 minutes of play in a 9-0 win over Harding Oct. 6.

Sirleaf has five goals and two assists for an Ardrey Kell team (9-3-1) that has won seven straight games through Sunday.

Dylan Swinehart, Charlotte Country Day: The Buccaneers’ junior forward had two goals in a 3-1 win over Providence Day Oct. 3.

The next day, Swinehart had all three goals in a 3-2 victory over Covenant Day.

Swinehart also had an assist in a 4-0 win over Marvin Ridge Oct. 7.

Swinehart has 16 goals and 10 assists for Charlotte Country Day (15-5) through Sunday.

Caden Townshend, Weddington cross-country: The Warriors’ senior ran a 15:15 to win the Union County Championships at McAlpine Creek Park by 17 seconds over the field Oct. 6.

Townshend, a recent University of Mississippi commit, helped the Weddington boys’ cross country team to a third-place finish at the Union County Championships the same day.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 8.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players.

