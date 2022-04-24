Vote for the Charlotte Observer boys athlete of the week (04.29.22)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

Quentin Clarke, Cannon School track: The Cougars’ junior ran a personal and school record 49.35 to win the 400-meter dash in a tri-meet with Charlotte Country Day and Providence Day at Cannon School April 20.

Clarke’s time was the first ever sub-50 second run in the 400-meter in school history.

Clarke also finished third-place in the 100-meter dash (11.29) in the same meet.

Eli Julian, South Rowan track: The Raiders’ sophomore won the 800-meters (2:07.93), the 1,600 (4:40.06) and the 3,200-meter (10:10.11), while anchoring the 4 X 800-meter relay to victory at the Rowan County Championships at East Rowan April 20.

Julian was named the Rowan County Championship’s most valuable runner and distance runner of the year for his efforts.

David Lampkin, Mallard Creek track: The Mavericks’ senior won the 100-meter dash in 11.00 at the Blue Ridge Classic at A.C. Reynolds April 23.

Lampkin also won the 200-meter dash in 22.30 at the same event.

Jacob Laney, Porter Ridge track: The Pirates’ junior ran a personal-best 4:11.98 to win the one-mile race at the Mount Tabor Mile and Throwing Thunder April 22.

Laney’s time also the No. 1 mile run in the state this outdoor season.

Tyler Price, Lake Norman Charter lacrosse: The Knights’ freshman scored three goals and had five assists in a 14-5 win at Pine Lake Prep April 18.

The next day, Price had four goals in a 17-2 win over T.C. Roberson.

Price finished the week with three goals and one assist in a 10-5 win at Community School of Davidson April 21.

Price has 51 goals, 38 assists and 31 groundballs for Lake Norman Charter (13-3).

Tyler Ramanata, Pine Lake Prep tennis: The Pride senior continued to be undefeated (9-0) in singles’ play as he won the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference singles’ title at Spartan Park April 20.

Ramanata also won at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles to lead Pine Lake Prep (8-1) to a 5-4 win over Lincoln Charter April 19.

Ramanata, the defending 1A state singles’ champion, looks to repeat in class 2A next month.

Eli Schmidly, Myers Park golf: The Mustangs’ junior shot a 1-under-71, to win the South Meck 4A conference individual title at Cedarwood Country Club April 19.

Schmidly was also named South Meck 4A conference player of the year for his efforts.

The next day, Schmidly shot an even-par 72 to win an AJGA Qualifier at Holly Springs.

Spencer Turtz, Providence Day golf: The Chargers’ senior shot a 3-over-par 75 to finish as medalist in a 10-shot loss to Charlotte Country Day on “Senior Day,” at Cedarwood Country Club, April 20.

Turtz is University of Wisconsin commit.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 23.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

