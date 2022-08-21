Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys athlete of the week l 08.26.22

Here are the nominees for the first Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday.

NOTE: poll results will be displayed for only a portion of the week.

Boys’ Athletes of the Week nominees

Collin Callahan, Patton soccer: The Panthers’ junior forward scored seven goals in three games as Patton started the season a perfect 3-0.

Callahan had four goals in the season opening win over Draughn Aug. 16.

The next day, Callahan had two goals in a 6-0 victory at East Burke.

Callahan finished off the week with the lone and game-winning score in a 1-0 win at Freedom Aug. 18.

Grayson Gilbert, West Lincoln soccer: The Rebels’ sophomore goalkeeper saved 10-of-11 shots on goal in his first career start in the goal to lead West Lincoln to a 2-1 win at Crest Aug. 16.

The next night, Gilbert had 16 saves in 6-0 loss at Ashbrook.

West Lincoln is 1-1 this season through Sunday.

Matthew Goodale, Carmel Christian soccer: The Cougars’ senior accounted for all three goals with two scores and an assist in a 3-1 win over Concord Academy Aug. 19.

The previous night, Goodale played multiple positions to help the Cougars (2-0) shutout Marvin Ridge 1-0 in the season opener.

Eli Julian, South Rowan Cross Country: The Raiders’ junior ran a 16:26.18 to win the Rowan County Pre-County Meet by 1:14 at Dan Nicholas’ Park in Salisbury Aug. 16.

Julian was the South Piedmont Conference and 3A Midwest Regional champion last cross country season, before finishing 11th at the 3A state championship meet.

Jordan Leon, Concord Soccer: The Spiders’ senior defender scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over North Iredell in the season-opener Aug. 15.

Leon also scored the decisive goal in a 3-0 win over Western Alamance Aug. 17.

Leon played a critical role as the Concord defense (2-0) earned two shutouts to start the season.

Ryan Mitchell, Charlotte Latin soccer: The Hawks’ senior center midfielder started out with a bang, scoring three goals and dishing out one assist in an 8-1 win at Metrolina Christian Aug. 16.

Story continues

Mitchell also had three shots in a 2-1 win over Ravenscroft Aug. 19.

Mitchell is being recruited to play college soccer by Case Reserve Western University, Colby College, Connecticut College, Franklin & Marshall and Vassar.

Christopher Portillo, Albemarle soccer: The Bulldogs’ sophomore accounted for seven of his team’s 11 scores, with five goals and two assists in Albemarle’s 11-2, season-opening win at Anson County Aug. 16.

Portillo was an all-Yadkin Valley 1A/2A conference and region pick as a freshman.

Landon Roemer, Providence Day cross-country: The Chargers’ senior won the two-mile race at the Pioneer Clash of the Classes (12th grade race) in a personal-best time of 10:05 at the Watauga High in his season opening meet Aug. 20.

Roemer finished fourh at the NCISAA 4A state championship meet last season.

Colton White, Providence soccer: The Panthers’ senior goalkeeper had three straight shutouts with nine saves to help Providence to a perfect 3-0 start in three games at the Crossroads’ Cup at Davie County Community Park.

White helped Providence to a 4-0 win over Mount Tabor Aug. 17 a 3-0 victory over R.J. Reynolds, Aug. 18, and a 5-0 triumph over West Forsyth Aug. 20.

Cole Wilson, Cox Mill soccer: The Chargers’ senior forward netted a hat trick with all three goals in the second half of a 5-1 win over East Forsyth in the season opener for both teams Aug. 15.

Wilson, an all-region pick last year, is a Charlotte 49ers’ commit.

Cox Mill (1-0-1) also tied West Forsyth 1-1, Aug. 17.

Vote at poll below

If you cannot see the poll on mobile, click here.

To vote, type “YES” in the validation box.