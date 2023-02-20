Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys athlete of the week l 02.24.23

Here are this week’s nominees for The Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week.

This week’s Nominees

Granger Bartee, Providence Day Swimming: The Chargers’ sophomore set a personal and school record in winning the NCISAA Division I state title in the 100 backstroke (48.11) at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary Feb. 13.

Bartee set a personal and school record in the 100 freestyle (44.78), where he finished as state runner-up at the same meet.

Bartee also helped the Providence Day 200 medley to a school record time as they finished third at the state championships.

Bryce Cash, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-6 senior scored 26 points to go with 10 rebounds in a 66-50 win over Charlotte Latin in the NCISAA 4A state quarterfinals Feb. 18.

Cash, who passed the 1,500 point total in his high school in the win, is averaging 15.1 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for a Carmel Christian team (27-3) that has won 10 straight games.

Norvy Clontz, Charlotte Latin Swimming: The Hawks’ sophomore set school record times in winning NCISAA Division I state championships in the 200 freestyle (1:38.55) and 500 freestyle (4:26.44) at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary Feb. 13.

Clontz also led both 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay (anchor leg) to NCISAA Division I titles at the same meet.

Jamien Little, Hickory Basketball: The 6-foot-2 sophomore point guard had 32 points, including four three-pointers, five rebounds, five assists and two assists to earn the Western Foothills’ 3A conference tournament’s most valuable player (MVP) honors as he led Hickory to a 72-67 win over North Lincoln Feb. 17.

Little also scored 18 points, had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 71-51 victory over North Iredell in the conference tournament semifinals Feb. 15.

Hickory (26-1), who has won 22 straight games this season, also beat West Iredell 79-29 in the first round of the Western Foothills’ 3A conference tournament Feb. 13.

Little is averaging 14.7 points per game this season.

Trey Maxwell, North Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior scored 24 points, including 19 points in the second half, to lead North Mecklenburg to a 65-59 win over Julius Chambers in the Queen City Athletic conference championship game Feb. 17.

North Mecklenburg (25-2) also beat Hough, 76-51 in the conference semifinals Feb. 15 and West Mecklenburg 84-33 in the opening round, Feb. 13.

Spencer Mermans, Charlotte Country Day Indoor Track: The Buccaneers’ senior threw a personal-best 51-0.75 to win the shot put at the NCRunners’ Independent Schools’ Indoor Championship at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem Feb. 14.

Mermans, a Yale University football commit, was the 2022 NCISAA 4A state outdoor champion in both the discus and shot put.

Alex Lahners, Cannon School Wrestling: The Cougars’ senior won the 190-pound NCISAA state title at Ravenscroft High Feb. 17.

Lahners, who was 3-0 on the night in the state tournament, was also 29-5 this season overall

Evan Montanari, Gaston Day Basketball: The 6-foot-3 senior scored 18 points, making five three-pointers, to go with 10 steals, five rebounds and five assists in a 77-56 victory over Grace Christian (Sanford) in the third round of the NCISAA 2A state playoffs Feb. 18.

Gaston Day is 17-9 overall this season.

Cameron Stinson, Myers Park Wrestling: The Mavericks’ junior capped a perfect 70-0 season (including 44 pins) by winning the 4A state title at 120 pounds at Greensboro Coliseum Feb. 18.

Stinson, who won his third straight state title, is 141-0 in his high school career.

Stinson was also the only individual state champion (4A) from Mecklenburg County this season.

Elijah Strong, Myers Park Basketball: The 6-foot-8 senior scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in only 16 minutes of action to lead Myers Park to a 78-42 victory in the SoMeck4A conference semifinals Feb. 15.

Strong also had 18 points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in a 64-46 victory over Ardrey Kell in the SoMeck4A conference tournament championship game Feb. 17.

Strong is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for a Myers Park team (22-4) that has won nine straight games this season.

Trajan Thompson, Providence Day Basketball: The 6-foot-5 sophomore scored 20 points, had eight rebounds and four assists as Providence Day beat Metrolina Christian 68-49 win in the second round of the NCISAA 4A state playoffs Feb. 16.

Thompson followed that up with 17 points and seven rebounds in a 49-44 win at Rabun Gap Nacoochee in the NCISAA 4A state quarterfinals Feb. 18.

Providence Day is 20-12 overall this season.

Gavin Ulrich, Metrolina Christian Wrestling: The Warriors’ freshman won his second straight NCISAA state title, this time at 113 pounds at Ravenscroft High Feb. 17.

Ulrich won the 106-pound, NCISAA state title as an eighth-grader last season.

Ulrich was 36-2 overall with 20 pins this season, and is 53-2 in his high school career overall.

Ulrich will wrestle in the Prep Nationals in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24-25.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 18.

