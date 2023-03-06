Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys athlete of the week (03.10.23)

Here are this week’s nominees for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week.]

Mason Adams, Myers Park Lacrosse: The Mustangs’ junior faceoff/midfielder won 38 of 51 draws as Myers Park beat Butler and Northwest Guilford, while losing to Hill Academy (Canada).

Adams won 12 of 17 faceoffs to go with nine groundballs in a 9-7 win over Northwest Guilford Feb. 27.

He also won nine of 10 faceoffs and had six groundballs in a 19-0 victory at Butler March 2.

Adams finished off the week winning 17 of 24 faceoffs with 12 groundballs in a 14-10 loss to Hill Academy March 4.

Myers Park is 2-1 through Sunday.

William Cade Cranfield, Carson Golf: The Cougars’ senior shot a 3-under par 33 (nine holes), making five birdies to earn medalist honors in a scrimmage with East Rowan, Salisbury and West Davidson at the Warrior Golf Club in Landis March 2.

Cade Cranfield played well despite breezy and rainy conditions on the course.

Jack Dalton, Lake Norman Charter Lacrosse: The Knights’ scored four goals and had eight assists in a 19-8 win over SouthLake Christian Feb. 27.

Dalton also scored three goals and had two assists in a 20-8 victory at Bishop McGuinness March 1.

Lake Norman Charter is 2-0 through Sunday.

Tristan Datta, Cannon School Baseball: The Cougars’ junior went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base to lead Cannon School to 10-5 win over the Charlotte Stampede in their season opener March 28.

Logan Depalma, Palisades Baseball: The Pumas’ sophomore went 3-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run, a grand slam, home run, and five RBI in a 19-18 loss to Forestview March 2.

Depalma also went 2-for-4 with a single and a three-run home run in an 11-3 win at Ashbrook Feb. 28.

Depalma was also 0-for-4 in the season opening, 9-1 loss at Mallard Creek Feb. 27.

Billy Guistiniani, Porter Ridge Lacrosse: The Pirates’ senior attacker scored five goals, had three assists and five groundballs in a 14-11 win over South Mecklenburg in the season opener March 1.

Evan Hogg, SouthLake Christian Baseball: The Eagles’ freshman went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a 19-0 win at Julius Chambers to open the season Feb. 28.

Hogg also went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored in an 18-3 win over Christ the King March 1.

Hogg finished off the week going 2-for-3 with a run scored in an 18-8 loss at Gaston Christian March 2.

SouthLake Christian is 2-1 through Sunday.

Alex Jessey, Providence Day Lacrosse: The Chargers’ junior attacked scored seven goals and had two assists in a 17-13 season opening win at Marvin Ridge March 1.

Jessey also scored nine goals in a 12-11, overtime loss to Hill Academy (Canada) March 3.

Providence Day is 1-1 overall through Sunday.

Wesley Jones, Charlotte Christian Baseball: The Knights’ senior pitcher tossed six innings, striking out five batters, scattering five hits and allowing just one run in a 6-1 victory over Wayne Country Day March 3.

Charlotte Christian (2-0) also won 8-2 at Cardinal Gibbons March 4.

Jones is a Charlotte 49ers’ commit.

Jacob Kirby, Ardrey Kell Baseball: The Knights’ senior went 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBI in a 4-2 loss to Marvin Ridge Feb. 28.

Kirby, a University of North Carolina signee, also went 1-for-2 with a double, while pitching six innings with nine strikeouts, allowing just one run in a 7-1 win over Butler March 4.

Connor Logue, Mountain Island Charter Track: The Raptors’ junior posted a personal and school record 14-0 to win the pole vault at the Cuthbertson home opener March 1.

Logue also recently finished fourth at the 1A/2A indoor state championships Feb. 11.

Ameno Morgan, North Stanly Tennis: The Comets’ junior, No. 1 singles’ player led North Stanly to wins over Gray Stone Day and Jay M. Robinson this week.

Morgan won his singles’ match 6-0, 6-0, while also winning in doubles with freshman, David Tucker, 8-1, in an 8-1 victory over Jay M. Robinson Feb. 27.

Morgan also swept his singles’ match 6-0, 6-0, while winning 8-2 in doubles with Tucker in a 6-3 team win over Gray Stone Day March 1.

North Stanly is 2-0 this season.

Chris Peal, Providence Day Track: The Chargers’ senior jumped 22-2 to win the long jump at the CISAA Relays at Charlotte Country Day, March 1. The jump is currently the second best in the state this outdoor season.

Peal also helped the Providence Day 800-meter sprint relay to victory at the same meet with teammates, Kasey Brooks, Theo Norris and Brunner Williams.

Peal is a University of Georgia football commit.

Jack Ransom, Charlotte Catholic Lacrosse: The Cougars’ junior attacker scored six goals and had four assists in a 16-12 win at Northern Guilford Feb. 28.

Ransom also had two goals and four assists in an 11-5 victory over Ardrey Kell March 2.

Ransom, a Georgetown University commit, capped the week with three more goals and three more assists in a 17-10 win over Christ Church Episcopal (SC) March 4.

Colin Salema, Providence Golf: The Panthers’ junior shot a career-best, 28 (nine holes), carding two eagles, four birdies and three pars to earn medalist honors at Myers Park Country Club Feb. 28.

Salema, a Clemson University commit, also led the Providence boys’ golf team to a four-shot victory over host, Myers Park, the same day.

Nico Soul, Marvin Ridge Baseball: The Mavericks’ sophomore outfielder went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a stolen base in a 4-2 win at Ardrey Kell Feb. 28.

The next day, Soul, a Georgia Tech commit, went 2-for-4 with a double in a 10-4 loss to Providence.

Peyton Young, St. Stephen’s Baseball: The Indians’ senior had 12 strikeouts, allowing just three hits to lead St. Stephen’s to a 1-0 win at Alexander Central March 2.

Young also hit .487 at the plate in three games this week as St. Stephens (3-0) also won 13-0 at Bandys, March 1, and 8-1 over Bunker Hill Feb. 28.

