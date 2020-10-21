Vote Bartlet: The 10 best episodes of The West Wing

If ever there was a good time to get into The West Wing, this is it. The election cycle has been so monstrous – and potentially ruinous – that it has left us all craving the stately certainty of an Aaron Sorkin screenplay, as the rapturous reception to the cast’s reunion demonstrated. And if that is the case, help is at hand. Today, The West Wing will appear as a box set on All 4 in the UK, allowing you to access the entire series. The imperial first few seasons. The wobbly middle. The unexpectedly rousing climax. All of it.

But the US election is just a few days away, and there are 156 episodes. Watching the whole thing in time is an almost impossible task, which is why I have selected the 10 best episodes (in chronological order) for you to pick out and savour.

In Excelsis Deo (season one, episode 10)

Although the pilot would be the most sensible place to start, the first real West Wing masterpiece was its season-one Christmas episode. There is enough plot in this one episode to fill at least a couple of feature films. Toby takes it upon himself to solve the mystery of a dead Vietnam veteran, Josh tries to use a sex worker to dig up dirt on a rival, President Bartlet sneaks out and is adorable with the public – and the show’s trademark earnestness is shored up by the festive setting.

Celestial Navigation (season one, episode 15)

Five episodes later, The West Wing was as tonally different as it is possible to be. Celestial Navigation is almost a flat-out comedy, as Josh (Bradley Whitford embodying the standout character), recounts his bad week to a college class. Sorkin is famed for his love of structural experimentation, and not always positively, but here it fits the story perfectly. What’s more, it contains the secret ethos to the entire series: as Josh says: “It starts off as a nine-to-five job, but you can pretty much count on it being blown to hell by 9.30.”

Let Bartlet Be Bartlet (season one, episode 19)

And then, of course, there is the other ethos. “Let Bartlet be Bartlet” has become a rallying cry over the years, an I’ve Gotta Be Me-style mantra for West Wing devotees to the power of playing to your strengths. This is where it started; a memo reveals public dissatisfaction with Bartlet’s perceived ineffectiveness, and his staff’s subsequent decision to let him off the leash. The resulting flurry of liberal policies is the reason why everyone still wishes that Bartlet was the real president.

In the Shadow of Two Gunmen (season two, episodes one and two)

Although The West Wing shone brightest when it aligned itself with a bright political ideal, two-parters like In the Shadow of Two Gunmen also proved that it was also pretty nifty at the soapy stuff. Season one ended on a classic cliffhanger, with gunshots and an off-screen cry of: “Who’s been hit?” This double bill tracks the aftermath, as two beloved characters are treated for their life-threatening wounds. But what shoves it above the pulp is the way it also serves as a How the Gang Got Together origin story of sorts. It is masterly.

