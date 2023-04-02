Vosler, Friedl homer to support Ashcraft in Reds' victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft pitched seven solid innings, Jason Vosler and TJ Friedl hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Saturday.

Ashcraft (1-0) overcame Brian Reynolds’ home run to last seven innings, allowing four hits and one run with a walk and six strikeouts.

The right-hander had the longest outing by a Reds starter in the young season as Cincinnati picked up a second straight victory after losing on Opening Day. Hunter Greene lasted 3-1/3 innings in the opener, and Nick Lodolo went five on Saturday.

Tyler Stephenson also drove in a run and Vosler, Friedl and Jonathan India each had two hits for the Reds.

Alex Young and Derek Law got past two leadoff hits to keep it 3-1 in the eighth. Alexis Diaz pitched the ninth for his first save.

Vince Velasquez (0-1), making his Pirates debut after signing in December as a free agent, lasted 4-2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

Vosler, who made the Reds as a non-roster player after signing a minor-league contract on Feb. 1 as a free agent, smacked a 2-1 slider 365 feet into the right-field seats with one out in the second.

Stephenson made it 2-0, driving in India from second base with a single that glanced off shortstop Oneil Cruz’s glove and trickled into short left field with one out in the third inning.

Reynolds, who led Pittsburgh with 27 homers last season, led off the fourth with a 410-foot home run to center field, his first of the season.

Friedl knocked out Velasquez in the fifth with a two-out homer that sailed 392 feet into the right-field seats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP J.T. Brubaker (elbow discomfort) is scheduled to be reassessed early this week, manager Derek Shelton said.

Reds: IF-OF Nick Senzel (November left big toe surgery) and RHP Tony Santillan (low back stress fracture) are expected to return on Tuesday from rehab work in Arizona and be sent to the minor leagues on further rehab assignments, manager David Bell said.

Story continues

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Johan Oviedo is scheduled to make his first career start against Boston on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Reds: RHP Connor Overton is the scheduled starter Monday for the opener of a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press