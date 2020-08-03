Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) reported today:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results

NET LOSS attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $197,750,000, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.400 billion, or $12.56 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, net loss attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $8,599,000, or $0.04 per share, and net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $42,552,000, or $0.22 per diluted share.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $203,256,000, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $164,329,000, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.  Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on page 3, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $105,750,000 and $173,775,000, or $0.55 and $0.91 per diluted share, respectively.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results

NET LOSS attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $192,787,000, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.582 billion, or $13.51 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $10,704,000 and $67,466,000, or $0.06 and $0.35 per diluted share, respectively.

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $333,616,000, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to $412,013,000, or $2.16 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on page 3, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $242,840,000 and $323,790,000, or $1.27 and $1.70 per diluted share, respectively.

The following table reconciles our net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$

(197,750

)

 

$

2,400,195

 

 

$

(192,787

)

 

$

2,581,683

 

Per diluted share

$

(1.03

)

 

$

12.56

 

 

$

(1.01

)

 

$

13.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain expense (income) items that impact net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash impairment loss on our investment in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV, reversing a portion of the $2.559 billion gain recognized on the April 2019 transfer to the joint venture attributable to the GAAP required write-up of the retained interest

$

305,859

 

 

$

 

 

$

305,859

 

 

$

 

608 Fifth Avenue non-cash (lease liability extinguishment gain) impairment loss and related write-offs

(70,260

)

 

101,092

 

 

(70,260

)

 

101,092

 

After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units

(49,005

)

 

(88,921

)

 

(108,916

)

 

(219,875

)

Credit losses on loans receivable resulting from a new GAAP accounting standard effective January 1, 2020

6,108

 

 

 

 

13,369

 

 

 

Our share of loss from real estate fund investments

6,089

 

 

20,758

 

 

62,247

 

 

23,662

 

Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square retail JV, net of $11,945 attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(2,559,154

)

 

 

 

(2,559,154

)

Real estate impairment losses

 

 

7,500

 

 

 

 

7,500

 

Mark-to-market (increase) decrease in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ("PREIT") common shares (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020)

 

 

(1,313

)

 

4,938

 

 

14,336

 

Net gain from sale of Urban Edge Properties ("UE") common shares (sold on March 4, 2019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(62,395

)

Prepayment penalty in connection with redemption of $400 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,540

 

Mark-to-market increase in Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") common shares (sold on March 1, 2019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,068

)

Other

2,019

 

 

2,802

 

 

9,915

 

 

3,954

 

 

200,810

 

 

(2,517,236

)

 

217,152

 

 

(2,684,408

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments

(11,659

)

 

159,593

 

 

(13,661

)

 

170,191

 

Total of certain expense (income) items that impact net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$

189,151

 

 

$

(2,357,643

)

 

$

203,491

 

 

$

(2,514,217

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

(8,599

)

 

$

42,552

 

 

$

10,704

 

 

$

67,466

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table reconciles our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)(1)

$

203,256

 

 

$

164,329

 

 

$

333,616

 

 

$

412,013

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

608 Fifth Avenue non-cash (lease liability extinguishment gain) impairment loss and related write-offs

$

(70,260

)

 

$

77,156

 

 

$

(70,260

)

 

$

77,156

 

After-tax net gain on sale of 220 CPS condominium units

(49,005

)

 

(88,921

)

 

(108,916

)

 

(219,875

)

Credit losses on loans receivable resulting from a new GAAP accounting standard effective January 1, 2020

6,108

 

 

 

 

13,369

 

 

 

Our share of loss from real estate fund investments

6,089

 

 

20,758

 

 

62,247

 

 

23,662

 

Prepayment penalty in connection with redemption of $400 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,540

 

Other

2,459

 

 

1,092

 

 

6,664

 

 

2,298

 

 

(104,609

)

 

10,085

 

 

(96,896

)

 

(94,219

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments

7,103

 

 

(639

)

 

6,120

 

 

5,996

 

Total of certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net

$

(97,506

)

 

$

9,446

 

 

$

(90,776

)

 

$

(88,223

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

105,750

 

 

$

173,775

 

 

$

242,840

 

 

$

323,790

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  See page 13 for a reconciliation of our net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (“COVID-19”) was identified in Wuhan, China and by March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization had declared it a global pandemic. Many states in the U.S., including New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California implemented stay-at-home orders for all "non-essential" business and activity in an aggressive effort to curb the spread of the virus. In May 2020, certain states implemented phased re-opening plans for businesses and activities that were previously ordered to close, with limitations on occupancy and certain other restrictions. It is uncertain as to how long these restrictions will continue or if additional restrictions or closures will be imposed. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. economy has suffered and there has been significant volatility in the financial markets. Many U.S. industries and businesses have been negatively affected and millions of people have filed for unemployment.

As our first priority, we are following strict protocols and taking all measures to protect our employees, tenants, and communities.

Our properties, which are concentrated in New York City, and in Chicago and San Francisco, have been adversely affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the preventive measures taken to curb the spread of the virus. Some of the effects on us include the following:

  • With the exception of grocery stores and other "essential" businesses, many of our retail tenants closed their stores in March 2020 and began reopening when New York City entered phase two of its state-mandated reopening plan on June 22, 2020.

  • While our buildings remain open, many of our office tenants are working remotely.

  • We have temporarily closed the Hotel Pennsylvania.

  • We have cancelled trade shows at theMART for the remainder of 2020.

  • Because certain of our development projects were deemed "non-essential," they were temporarily paused in March 2020 due to New York State executive orders and resumed once New York City entered phase one of its state mandated reopening plan on June 8, 2020.

  • As of April 30, 2020, we placed 1,803 employees on temporary furlough, which included 1,293 employees of Building Maintenance Services LLC ("BMS"), a wholly owned subsidiary, which provides cleaning, security and engineering services primarily to our New York properties, 414 employees at the Hotel Pennsylvania and 96 corporate staff employees. As of July 31, 2020, 542 employees have been taken off furlough and returned to work, which included 503 employees of BMS and 39 corporate staff employees. 

  • Effective April 1, 2020, our executive officers waived portions of their annual base salary for the remainder of 2020.

  • Effective April 1, 2020, each non-management member of our Board of Trustees agreed to forgo his or her $75,000 annual cash retainer for the remainder of 2020.

While we believe our tenants are required to pay rent under their leases, in limited circumstances, we have agreed to and may continue to agree to rent deferrals and rent abatements for certain of our tenants. We have made a policy election in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) Staff Q&A which provides relief in accounting for leases during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing us to continue recognizing rental revenue on a straight-line basis for rent deferrals, with no impact to revenue recognition, and to recognize rent abatements as a reduction to rental revenue in the period granted.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we collected 88% (94% including rent deferrals) of rent due from our tenants, comprised of 93% (98% including rent deferrals) from our office tenants and 72% (78% including rent deferrals) from our retail tenants. Rent deferrals generally require repayment in monthly installments over a period not to exceed twelve months.

Based on our assessment of the probability of rent collection of our lease receivables, we have written off $36,297,000 of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents, primarily for the JCPenney lease at Manhattan Mall and the New York & Company, Inc. lease at 330 West 34th Street, both tenants have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and $8,822,000 of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible, resulting in a reduction of lease revenues and our share of income from partially owned entities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Prospectively, revenue recognition for these tenants will be based on actual amounts received.

In light of the evolving health, social, economic, and business environment, governmental regulation or mandates, and business disruptions that have occurred and may continue to occur, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial condition and operating results remains highly uncertain but the impact could be material. The impact on us includes lower rental income and potentially lower occupancy levels at our properties which will result in less cash flow available for operating costs, to pay our indebtedness and for distribution to our shareholders. During the second quarter of 2020, we experienced a decrease in cash flow from operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced collections of rents billed to certain of our tenants, the temporary closure of Hotel Pennsylvania, the cancellation of trade shows at theMART through 2020, and lower revenues from BMS and signage. In addition, we have concluded that our investment in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV is "other-than-temporarily" impaired and recorded a $306,326,000 non-cash impairment loss, before noncontrolling interests of $467,000, on our consolidated statements of income for the second quarter of 2020. The value of our real estate assets may continue to decline, which may result in additional non-cash impairment charges in future periods and that impact could be material.

FFO, as Adjusted Bridge - Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

 

FFO, as Adjusted

 

Amount

 

Per Share

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2019

$

173.8

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

 

 

 

(Decrease) increase in FFO, as adjusted due to:

 

 

 

Write-offs of straight-line rent receivables - non-cash ($36.3) and tenant receivables deemed uncollectible ($8.8)

(45.1

)

 

 

theMART (primarily $8.2 from the cancellation of trade shows)

(13.1

)

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania temporary closure since April 1, 2020

(12.5

)

 

 

PENN District out of service for redevelopment

(8.7

)

 

 

Lower revenues from BMS ($4.0) and Signage ($2.2)

(6.2

)

 

 

Asset sales

(4.9

)

 

 

Interest expense decrease (partially offset by lower capitalized interest) and other, net

7.5

 

 

 

Other tenant related items (primarily lease termination income)

5.5

 

 

 

Lower general and administrative expense

4.4

 

 

 

 

(73.1

)

 

 

Noncontrolling interests' share of above items

5.1

 

 

 

Net decrease

(68.0

)

 

(0.36

)

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

105.8

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See page 13 for a reconciliation of our net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 3 of this press release.

Dispositions:

PREIT

On January 23, 2020, we sold all of our 6,250,000 common shares of PREIT, realizing net proceeds of $28,375,000. We recorded a $4,938,000 loss (mark-to-market decrease) for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

220 CPS

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, we closed on the sale of four condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds aggregating $156,972,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $55,695,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $6,690,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we closed on the sale of 11 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds aggregating $348,188,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $124,284,000. In connection with these sales, $15,368,000 of income tax expense was recognized in our consolidated statements of income. From inception to June 30, 2020, we closed on the sale of 76 units for aggregate net proceeds of $2,168,320,000 resulting in financial statement net gains of $809,901,000.

Financings:

Unsecured Term Loan

On February 28, 2020, we increased our unsecured term loan balance to $800,000,000 (from $750,000,000) by exercising an accordion feature. Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, $750,000,000 of the loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.87% through October 2023, and the balance of $50,000,000 floats at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.00% (1.18% as of June 30, 2020). The entire $800,000,000 will float thereafter for the duration of the loan through February 2024.

Leasing Activity For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020:

  • 304,000 square feet of New York Office space (291,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $70.71 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.2 years. The initial rent of $70.71 excludes the rent on 174,000 square feet as the starting rent will be determined in 2021 based on fair market value. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 82,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 12.1% and 14.1%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $4.93 per square foot per annum, or 7.0% of initial rent.

  • 23,000 square feet of New York Retail space (all at share) at an initial rent of $130.92 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 3.8 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 22,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $8.60 per square foot per annum, or 6.6% of initial rent.

  • 42,000 square feet at theMART (all at share) at an initial rent of $56.03 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 4.1 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 40,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 0.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $3.34 per square foot per annum, or 6.0% of initial rent.

  • 5,000 square feet at 555 California Street (3,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $91.00 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.0 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 3,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 25.7% and 15.0%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $2.88 per square foot per annum, or 3.2% of initial rent.

Leasing Activity For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:

  • 615,000 square feet of New York Office space (588,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $84.88 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.9 years. The initial rent of $84.88 excludes the rent on 174,000 square feet as the starting rent will be determined in 2021 based on fair market value. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 357,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 0.7% and positive 3.2%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $8.75 per square foot per annum, or 10.3% of initial rent.

  • 38,000 square feet of New York Retail space (36,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $236.93 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.9 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 31,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 55.7% and 48.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $32.88 per square foot per annum, or 13.9% of initial rent.

  • 273,000 square feet at theMART (all at share) at an initial rent of $48.64 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 9.3 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 268,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 2.0% and negative 1.5%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $4.39 per square foot per annum, or 9.0% of initial rent.

  • 11,000 square feet at 555 California Street (8,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $105.66 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 3.0 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 8,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 36.7% and 23.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $2.86 per square foot per annum, or 2.7% of initial rent.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") At Share:

The percentage (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis of our New York segment, theMART and 555 California Street are summarized below.

 

Total

 

New York

 

theMART(2)

 

555 California Street

Same store NOI at share % (decrease) increase(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

(24.5

)%

 

(23.4

)%

 

(42.5

)%

 

(5.0

)%

Six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

(13.9

)%

 

(12.9

)%

 

(29.8

)%

 

0.1

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020

(20.3

)%

 

(22.0

)%

 

(14.0

)%

 

(4.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same store NOI at share - cash basis % decrease(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

(10.8

)%

 

(6.4

)%

 

(44.5

)%

 

(4.3

)%

Six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

(6.3

)%

 

(3.6

)%

 

(30.0

)%

 

(0.4

)%

Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020

(7.8

)%

 

(7.0

)%

 

(20.3

)%

 

(2.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  See pages 15 through 20 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.
(2)  The decreases in same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis were primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.

NOI At Share:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2020 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31, 2020

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

New York:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office(1)(2)

$

161,444

 

 

$

179,592

 

 

$

183,205

 

 

$

344,649

 

 

$

363,132

 

Retail(1)(3)

21,841

 

 

57,063

 

 

52,018

 

 

73,859

 

 

145,330

 

Residential

5,868

 

 

5,908

 

 

6,200

 

 

12,068

 

 

11,953

 

Alexander's Inc. ("Alexander's")

8,331

 

 

11,108

 

 

10,492

 

 

18,823

 

 

22,430

 

Hotel Pennsylvania(4)

(8,516

)

 

4,031

 

 

(9,356

)

 

(17,872

)

 

(1,785

)

Total New York

188,968

 

 

257,702

 

 

242,559

 

 

431,527

 

 

541,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

theMART(5)

17,803

 

 

30,974

 

 

21,113

 

 

38,916

 

 

54,497

 

555 California Street

14,837

 

 

15,358

 

 

15,231

 

 

30,068

 

 

29,859

 

Other investments(6)

1,032

 

 

4,875

 

 

2,010

 

 

3,042

 

 

21,265

 

Total Other

33,672

 

 

51,207

 

 

38,354

 

 

72,026

 

 

105,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share

$

222,640

 

 

$

308,909

 

 

$

280,913

 

 

$

503,553

 

 

$

646,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.
(2)  The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include $13,220 of non-cash write-offs of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents, primarily for the New York & Company, Inc. lease at 330 West 34th Street and $940 of write-offs of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible.
(3)  The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include $20,436 of non-cash write-offs of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents, primarily for the JCPenney lease at Manhattan Mall and $6,731 of write-offs of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible. 2019 includes $13,199 of non-cash write-offs of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents.
(4)  The decrease in NOI at share is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hotel Pennsylvania has been temporarily closed since April 1, 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
(5)  The decrease in NOI at share is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.
(6)  2019 includes our share of PREIT (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020) and UE (sold on March 4, 2019).

NOI At Share - Cash Basis:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2020 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31, 2020

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

New York:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office(1)(2)

$

175,438

 

 

$

178,806

 

 

$

187,035

 

 

$

362,473

 

 

$

363,176

 

Retail(1)(3)

38,913

 

 

66,726

 

 

49,041

 

 

87,954

 

 

147,662

 

Residential

5,504

 

 

5,303

 

 

5,859

 

 

11,363

 

 

11,074

 

Alexander's

10,581

 

 

11,322

 

 

11,094

 

 

21,675

 

 

22,849

 

Hotel Pennsylvania(4)

(8,525

)

 

3,982

 

 

(9,364

)

 

(17,889

)

 

(1,882

)

Total New York

221,911

 

 

266,139

 

 

243,665

 

 

465,576

 

 

542,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

theMART(5)

17,765

 

 

31,984

 

 

22,705

 

 

40,470

 

 

56,896

 

555 California Street

15,005

 

 

15,595

 

 

15,435

 

 

30,440

 

 

30,340

 

Other investments(6)

2,149

 

 

4,939

 

 

2,184

 

 

4,333

 

 

21,133

 

Total Other

34,919

 

 

52,518

 

 

40,324

 

 

75,243

 

 

108,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share - cash basis

$

256,830

 

 

$

318,657

 

 

$

283,989

 

 

$

540,819

 

 

$

651,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.
(2)  The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include $940 of write-offs of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible.
(3)  The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include $6,731 of write-offs of tenant receivables deemed uncollectible.
(4)  The decrease in NOI at share - cash basis is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hotel Pennsylvania has been temporarily closed since April 1, 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
(5)  The decrease in NOI at share - cash basis is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.
(6)  2019 includes our share of PREIT (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020) and UE (sold on March 4, 2019).

Penn District - Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of June 30, 2020

(Amounts in thousands of dollars, except square feet)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Active Penn District Projects

 

Segment

 

Property
Rentable
Sq. Ft.

 

 

Budget(1)

 

Amount
Expended

 

Remainder to be Expended

 

Stabilization Year

 

Projected Incremental Cash Yield

Farley (95% interest)

 

New York

 

844,000

 

 

1,030,000

 

(2)

622,844

 

(3)

407,156

 

 

2022

 

7.4

%

 

PENN2 - as expanded(4)

 

New York

 

1,795,000

 

 

750,000

 

 

69,686

 

 

680,314

 

 

2024

 

8.4

%

 

PENN1(5)

 

New York

 

2,545,000

 

 

325,000

 

 

112,089

 

 

212,911

 

 

N/A

 

13.5

%

(5)(6)

Districtwide Improvements

 

New York

 

N/A

 

 

100,000

 

 

8,735

 

 

91,265

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

Total Active Penn District Projects

 

 

 

 

 

2,205,000

 

 

813,354

 

 

1,391,646

 

(7)

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  Excluding debt and equity carry. 
(2)  Net of 135,000 of historic tax credit investor contributions, of which 88,000 has been funded to date (at our 95% share). 
(3)  The amount expended has been increased by 60,338 of expenditures and reduced by 88,000 of historic tax credit investor contributions for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
(4)  PENN2 (including signage) estimated impact on cash basis NOI and FFO of square feet taken out of service:

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2022

Square feet out of service at end of year

 

1,140,000

 

 

1,190,000

 

 

1,200,000

 

Year-over-year reduction in Cash Basis NOI(i)

 

(25,000

)

 

(14,000

)

 

 

Year-over-year reduction in FFO(ii)

 

(19,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(i)  After capitalization of real estate taxes and operating expenses on space out of service.
(ii)  Net of capitalized interest on space out of service under redevelopment.

(5)  Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 13.5% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material.
(6)  Achieved as existing leases roll; average remaining lease term 4.9 years.
(7)  Expected to be funded from 220 CPS net sales proceeds and existing cash.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

As previously announced, the Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 49760489. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Joseph Macnow
(212) 894-7000

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company’s website www.vno.com. Vornado Realty Trust is a fully - integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it will have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, which are highly uncertain at this time but that impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the risks set forth in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except unit, share, and per share amounts)

As of

 

June 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Real estate, at cost:

 

 

 

Land

$

2,588,200

 

 

$

2,591,261

 

Buildings and improvements

7,975,871

 

 

7,953,163

 

Development costs and construction in progress

1,541,432

 

 

1,490,614

 

Moynihan Train Hall development expenditures

1,087,669

 

 

914,960

 

Leasehold improvements and equipment

127,685

 

 

124,014

 

Total

13,320,857

 

 

13,074,012

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(3,106,393

)

 

(3,015,958

)

Real estate, net

10,214,464

 

 

10,058,054

 

Right-of-use assets

376,958

 

 

379,546

 

Cash and cash equivalents

1,768,459

 

 

1,515,012

 

Restricted cash

94,882

 

 

92,119

 

Marketable securities

 

 

33,313

 

Tenant and other receivables

118,273

 

 

95,733

 

Investments in partially owned entities

3,648,651

 

 

3,999,165

 

Real estate fund investments

17,453

 

 

222,649

 

220 Central Park South condominium units ready for sale

426,623

 

 

408,918

 

Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents

692,931

 

 

742,206

 

Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $186,740 and $196,229

348,473

 

 

353,986

 

Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $97,489 and $98,587

27,660

 

 

30,965

 

Other assets

307,620

 

 

355,347

 

 

$

18,042,447

 

 

$

18,287,013

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Mortgages payable, net

$

5,638,352

 

 

$

5,639,897

 

Senior unsecured notes, net

446,279

 

 

445,872

 

Unsecured term loan, net

796,236

 

 

745,840

 

Unsecured revolving credit facilities

1,075,000

 

 

575,000

 

Lease liabilities

426,059

 

 

498,254

 

Moynihan Train Hall obligation

1,087,669

 

 

914,960

 

Special dividend/distribution payable

 

 

398,292

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

385,956

 

 

440,049

 

Deferred revenue

49,386

 

 

59,429

 

Deferred compensation plan

94,081

 

 

103,773

 

Other liabilities

395,604

 

 

265,754

 

Total liabilities

10,394,622

 

 

10,087,120

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests:

 

 

 

Class A units - 13,773,407 and 13,298,956 units outstanding

620,269

 

 

884,380

 

Series D cumulative redeemable preferred units - 141,401 units outstanding

4,535

 

 

4,535

 

Total redeemable noncontrolling partnership units

624,804

 

 

888,915

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest in a consolidated subsidiary

94,112

 

 

 

Total redeemable noncontrolling interests

718,916

 

 

888,915

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred shares of beneficial interest: no par value per share; authorized 110,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 36,793,694 and 36,795,640 shares

891,164

 

 

891,214

 

Common shares of beneficial interest: $0.04 par value per share; authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 191,151,142 and 190,985,677 shares

7,625

 

 

7,618

 

Additional capital

8,095,774

 

 

7,827,697

 

Earnings less than distributions

(2,415,500

)

 

(1,954,266

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(82,646

)

 

(40,233

)

Total shareholders' equity

6,496,417

 

 

6,732,030

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

432,492

 

 

578,948

 

Total equity

6,928,909

 

 

7,310,978

 

 

$

18,042,447

 

 

$

18,287,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
OPERATING RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

343,026

 

 

$

463,103

 

 

$

787,558

 

 

$

997,771

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

$

(217,352

)

 

$

2,596,633

 

 

$

(321,855

)

 

$

2,809,814

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

(77

)

Net (loss) income

(217,352

)

 

2,596,693

 

 

(321,855

)

 

2,809,737

 

Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated subsidiaries

17,768

 

 

(21,451

)

 

140,155

 

 

(28,271

)

Operating Partnership

14,364

 

 

(162,515

)

 

13,974

 

 

(174,717

)

Net (loss) income attributable to Vornado

(185,220

)

 

2,412,727

 

 

(167,726

)

 

2,606,749

 

Preferred share dividends

(12,530

)

 

(12,532

)

 

(25,061

)

 

(25,066

)

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$

(197,750

)

 

$

2,400,195

 

 

$

(192,787

)

 

$

2,581,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income per common share - basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share

$

(1.03

)

 

$

12.58

 

 

$

(1.01

)

 

$

13.53

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

191,104

 

 

190,781

 

 

191,071

 

 

190,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income per common share - diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per common share

$

(1.03

)

 

$

12.56

 

 

$

(1.01

)

 

$

13.51

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

191,104

 

 

191,058

 

 

191,071

 

 

191,030

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)

$

203,256

 

 

$

164,329

 

 

$

333,616

 

 

$

412,013

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

105,750

 

 

$

173,775

 

 

$

242,840

 

 

$

323,790

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share

191,132

 

 

191,058

 

 

191,107

 

 

191,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following table reconciles net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of our net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$

(197,750

)

 

$

2,400,195

 

 

$

(192,787

)

 

$

2,581,683

 

Per diluted share

$

(1.03

)

 

$

12.56

 

 

$

(1.01

)

 

$

13.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of real property

$

85,179

 

 

$

105,453

 

 

$

170,315

 

 

$

213,936

 

Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019, net of $11,945 attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(2,559,154

)

 

 

 

(2,559,154

)

Real estate impairment losses

 

 

31,436

 

 

 

 

31,436

 

Net gain from sale of UE common shares (sold on March 4, 2019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(62,395

)

(Increase) decrease in fair value of marketable securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PREIT (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020)

 

 

(1,313

)

 

4,938

 

 

14,336

 

Lexington (sold on March 1, 2019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,068

)

Other

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

(41

)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities to arrive at FFO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash impairment loss on our investment in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV, reversing a portion of the $2.559 billion gain recognized on the April 2019 transfer to the joint venture attributable to the GAAP required write-up of the retained interest

305,859

 

 

 

 

305,859

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of real property

39,736

 

 

34,631

 

 

80,159

 

 

59,621

 

(Increase) decrease in fair value of marketable securities

(565

)

 

1,709

 

 

3,126

 

 

1,697

 

 

430,209

 

 

(2,387,237

)

 

564,397

 

 

(2,316,632

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments

(29,215

)

 

151,357

 

 

(38,019

)

 

146,933

 

FFO adjustments, net

$

400,994

 

 

$

(2,235,880

)

 

$

526,378

 

 

$

(2,169,699

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders

203,244

 

 

164,315

 

 

333,591

 

 

411,984

 

Convertible preferred share dividends

12

 

 

14

 

 

25

 

 

29

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions

$

203,256

 

 

$

164,329

 

 

$

333,616

 

 

$

412,013

 

Per diluted share

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

191,104

 

 

190,781

 

 

191,071

 

 

190,735

 

Effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred shares

28

 

 

34

 

 

29

 

 

35

 

Employee stock options and restricted share awards

 

 

243

 

 

2

 

 

256

 

AO LTIPs

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Denominator for FFO per diluted share

191,132

 

 

191,058

 

 

191,107

 

 

191,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.  FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions.  FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure.  FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.  A reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions is provided above.  In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted.  Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance.  Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 3 of this press release.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2020.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

(Amounts in thousands)

June 30,

 

March 31, 2020

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net (loss) income

$

(217,352

)

 

$

2,596,693

 

 

$

(104,503

)

 

$

(321,855

)

 

$

2,809,737

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

92,805

 

 

113,035

 

 

92,793

 

 

185,598

 

 

229,744

 

General and administrative expense

35,014

 

 

38,872

 

 

52,834

 

 

87,848

 

 

96,892

 

(Lease liability extinguishment gain) transaction related costs and impairment losses

(69,221

)

 

101,590

 

 

71

 

 

(69,150

)

 

101,739

 

Loss (income) from partially owned entities

291,873

 

 

(22,873

)

 

(19,103

)

 

272,770

 

 

(30,193

)

Loss from real estate fund investments

28,042

 

 

15,803

 

 

183,463

 

 

211,505

 

 

15,970

 

Interest and other investment loss (income), net

2,893

 

 

(7,840

)

 

5,904

 

 

8,797

 

 

(12,885

)

Interest and debt expense

58,405

 

 

63,029

 

 

58,842

 

 

117,247

 

 

165,492

 

Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

 

 

(2,571,099

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,571,099

)

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets

(55,695

)

 

(111,713

)

 

(68,589

)

 

(124,284

)

 

(332,007

)

Income tax expense

1,837

 

 

26,914

 

 

12,813

 

 

14,650

 

 

56,657

 

(Income) loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(60

)

 

 

 

 

 

77

 

NOI from partially owned entities

69,487

 

 

82,974

 

 

81,881

 

 

151,368

 

 

150,376

 

NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(15,448

)

 

(16,416

)

 

(15,493

)

 

(30,941

)

 

(33,819

)

NOI at share

222,640

 

 

308,909

 

 

280,913

 

 

503,553

 

 

646,681

 

Non cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net and other

34,190

 

 

9,748

 

 

3,076

 

 

37,266

 

 

4,567

 

NOI at share - cash basis

$

256,830

 

 

$

318,657

 

 

$

283,989

 

 

$

540,819

 

 

$

651,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share - cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, net and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share - cash basis to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share - cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. NOI at share - cash basis includes rent that has been deferred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rent deferrals generally require repayment in monthly installments over a period of time not to exceed twelve months.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands)

Total

 

New York

 

theMART

 

555 California Street

 

Other

NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

222,640

 

 

$

188,968

 

 

$

17,803

 

 

$

14,837

 

 

$

1,032

 

Less NOI at share from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(7,376

)

 

(7,372

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

8,516

 

 

8,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store income, net

(9,373

)

 

(8,283

)

 

 

 

(58

)

 

(1,032

)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

214,407

 

 

$

181,829

 

 

$

17,803

 

 

$

14,775

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2019

$

308,909

 

 

$

257,702

 

 

$

30,974

 

 

$

15,358

 

 

$

4,875

 

Less NOI at share from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

(5,479

)

 

(5,479

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dispositions

(3,696

)

 

(3,696

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(14,538

)

 

(14,538

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

(4,031

)

 

(4,031

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store expense (income), net

2,792

 

 

7,459

 

 

6

 

 

202

 

 

(4,875

)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2019

$

283,957

 

 

$

237,417

 

 

$

30,980

 

 

$

15,560

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

$

(69,550

)

 

$

(55,588

)

 

$

(13,177

)

 

$

(785

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% decrease in same store NOI at share

(24.5

)%

 

(23.4

)%

 

(42.5

)%

(1)

(5.0

)%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The decrease is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.

Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share - cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, net and other non-cash adjustments. We present these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands)

Total

 

New York

 

theMART

 

555 California Street

 

Other

NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

256,830

 

 

$

221,911

 

 

$

17,765

 

 

$

15,005

 

 

$

2,149

 

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(9,475

)

 

(9,471

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

8,525

 

 

8,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store (income) expense, net

(13,174

)

 

(11,072

)

 

 

 

47

 

 

(2,149

)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

242,706

 

 

$

209,893

 

 

$

17,765

 

 

$

15,048

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2019

$

318,657

 

 

$

266,139

 

 

$

31,984

 

 

$

15,595

 

 

$

4,939

 

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

(5,183

)

 

(5,183

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dispositions

(3,879

)

 

(3,879

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(23,364

)

 

(23,364

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

(3,982

)

 

(3,982

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store (income) expense, net

(10,214

)

 

(5,409

)

 

6

 

 

128

 

 

(4,939

)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2019

$

272,035

 

 

$

224,322

 

 

$

31,990

 

 

$

15,723

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

$

(29,329

)

 

$

(14,429

)

 

$

(14,225

)

 

$

(675

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis

(10.8

)%

 

(6.4

)%

 

(44.5

)%

(1)

(4.3

)%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The decrease is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020.

(Amounts in thousands)

Total

 

New York

 

theMART

 

555 California Street

 

Other

NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

222,640

 

 

$

188,968

 

 

$

17,803

 

 

$

14,837

 

 

$

1,032

 

Less NOI at share from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(7,380

)

 

(7,376

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

8,516

 

 

8,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store income, net

(9,010

)

 

(7,920

)

 

 

 

(58

)

 

(1,032

)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

214,766

 

 

$

182,188

 

 

$

17,803

 

 

$

14,775

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020

$

280,913

 

 

$

242,559

 

 

$

21,113

 

 

$

15,231

 

 

$

2,010

 

Less NOI at share from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(12,996

)

 

(12,996

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

9,356

 

 

9,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store (income) expense, net

(7,705

)

 

(5,434

)

 

(422

)

 

161

 

 

(2,010

)

Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020

$

269,568

 

 

$

233,485

 

 

$

20,691

 

 

$

15,392

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020

$

(54,802

)

 

$

(51,297

)

 

$

(2,888

)

 

$

(617

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% decrease in same store NOI at share

(20.3

)%

 

(22.0

)%

 

(14.0

)%

(1)

(4.0

)%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The decrease is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020.

(Amounts in thousands)

Total

 

New York

 

theMART

 

555 California Street

 

Other

NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

256,830

 

 

$

221,911

 

 

$

17,765

 

 

$

15,005

 

 

$

2,149

 

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(9,478

)

 

(9,474

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

8,525

 

 

8,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store (income) expense, net

(12,772

)

 

(10,670

)

 

 

 

47

 

 

(2,149

)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2020

$

243,105

 

 

$

210,292

 

 

$

17,765

 

 

$

15,048

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020

$

283,989

 

 

$

243,665

 

 

$

22,705

 

 

$

15,435

 

 

$

2,184

 

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(17,024

)

 

(17,024

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

9,364

 

 

9,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store income, net

(12,521

)

 

(9,858

)

 

(422

)

 

(57

)

 

(2,184

)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020

$

263,808

 

 

$

226,147

 

 

$

22,283

 

 

$

15,378

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020

$

(20,703

)

 

$

(15,855

)

 

$

(4,518

)

 

$

(330

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis

(7.8

)%

 

(7.0

)%

 

(20.3

)%

(1)

(2.1

)%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The decrease is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands)

Total

 

New York

 

theMART

 

555 California Street

 

Other

NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2020

$

503,553

 

 

$

431,527

 

 

$

38,916

 

 

$

30,068

 

 

$

3,042

 

Less NOI at share from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(21,642

)

 

(21,638

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

8,516

 

 

8,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store (income) expense, net

(17,533

)

 

(14,172

)

 

(422

)

 

103

 

 

(3,042

)

Same store NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2020

$

472,894

 

 

$

404,233

 

 

$

38,494

 

 

$

30,167

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2019

$

646,681

 

 

$

541,060

 

 

$

54,497

 

 

$

29,859

 

 

$

21,265

 

Less NOI at share from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

(35,770

)

 

(35,770

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dispositions

(7,096

)

 

(7,096

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(35,131

)

 

(35,131

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

(4,031

)

 

(4,031

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store (income) expense, net

(15,586

)

 

5,054

 

 

345

 

 

280

 

 

(21,265

)

Same store NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2019

$

549,067

 

 

$

464,086

 

 

$

54,842

 

 

$

30,139

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

$

(76,173

)

 

$

(59,853

)

 

$

(16,348

)

 

$

28

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share

(13.9

)%

 

(12.9

)%

 

(29.8

)%

(1)

0.1

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The decrease is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands)

Total

 

New York

 

theMART

 

555 California Street

 

Other

NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2020

$

540,819

 

 

$

465,576

 

 

$

40,470

 

 

$

30,440

 

 

$

4,333

 

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(27,591

)

 

(27,587

)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

8,525

 

 

8,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store income, net

(26,130

)

 

(21,366

)

 

(422

)

 

(9

)

 

(4,333

)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2020

$

495,623

 

 

$

425,148

 

 

$

40,048

 

 

$

30,427

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2019

$

651,248

 

 

$

542,879

 

 

$

56,896

 

 

$

30,340

 

 

$

21,133

 

Less NOI at share - cash basis from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

(32,905

)

 

(32,905

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dispositions

(7,460

)

 

(7,460

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development properties

(47,703

)

 

(47,703

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania (temporarily closed beginning April 1, 2020)

(3,982

)

 

(3,982

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-same store (income) expense, net

(30,379

)

 

(9,797

)

 

345

 

 

206

 

 

(21,133

)

Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2019

$

528,819

 

 

$

441,032

 

 

$

57,241

 

 

$

30,546

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019

$

(33,196

)

 

$

(15,884

)

 

$

(17,193

)

 

$

(119

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis

(6.3

)%

 

(3.6

)%

 

(30.0

)%

(1)

(0.4

)%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)  The decrease is primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing trade shows to be cancelled from late March 2020 through the remainder of the year.


