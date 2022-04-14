Vor Bio Announces Retirement of Chief Medical Officer

Vor Biopharma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that Dr. Christopher Slapak, Chief Medical Officer for Vor Bio plans to retire. The Vor Bio clinical team is fully resourced and continues to actively recruit patients into VBP101, the Company’s Phase 1/2a first-in-human study of VOR33 in patients with AML who are at high risk of relapse. An executive search to replace Dr. Slapak is underway.



“Our plan has always been for Dr. Slapak to build a team and infrastructure to successfully initiate the VBP101 clinical trial,” said Dr. Robert Ang, President & Chief Executive Officer, Vor Bio. “Now that we are actively recruiting with data expected in the second half of 2022, we are moving into an execution phase of the study. We have expanded our clinical operations capability and expertise to support this activity and now is a natural time for this transition. We want to acknowledge Dr. Slapak’s contributions to Vor Bio and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Bio’s statements regarding its expectations for initial VOR33 clinical data expected in the second half of 2022. Vor Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of Vor Bio’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Vor Bio’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Story continues

Contacts:



Media:

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com

Investors:

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

+1 339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com



