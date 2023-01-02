Vonovia (ETR:VNA) investors are sitting on a loss of 46% if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) shareholders, since the share price is down 55% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 1.1%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 55% lower in that time. Even worse, it's down 8.3% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 5.0% in the same time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, Vonovia's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 14% each year. The share price decline of 23% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Vonovia the TSR over the last 3 years was -46%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Vonovia shareholders did even worse, losing 53% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Vonovia (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

