Von Miller's wild haircut goes viral during Thursday Night Football — and this isn't the first time

It was easy to assume that Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller wanted to impress in his return to SoFi Stadium, the site of his Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and he certainly turned heads Thursday night.

Not only did Miller register a sack of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter, but fans were quick to notice an extremely unique haircut — even by Miller's standards.

The 33-year-old Miller, who has played parts of 11 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Rams and now Bills, has always garnered attention for his eccentric style. His postgame outfits routinely generate headlines. And Thursday wasn't the first time Miller's hair captured the attention of many.

Von Miller stock going pic.twitter.com/gykzzK8ITB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 9, 2022

Von Miller's first sack with the Bills, and it's just a bull rush. Still got it. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) September 9, 2022

The hairstyle is similar to a look Miller actually wore with the Rams last season as well as a similar style with the Broncos in 2015. The key difference was Miller previously sported a circular patch of hair on the rear of his head compared to the triangle he showed off Thursday.

Von Miller walks on the field before the NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Miller also died his hair orange while a member of the Broncos in 2020.

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2011 is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Miller won MVP honors for his performance during Super Bowl 50.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills vs. Rams: Von Miller haircut goes viral during NFL kickoff game