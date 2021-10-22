Von Miller, injured in Broncos’ loss, says pride hurts more after pregame smack talk

Ahead of the Broncos’ game Thursday at Cleveland, linebacker Von Miller made it clear he would do whatever it takes to end Denver’s three-game losing streak.

“I will play well in this game. ... I’m going to have a great game,” Miller told reporters. “I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”

But the Browns, playing with a backup quarterback and third-string running back, won 17-14, and Miller left the game in the second quarter after injuring his ankle. He had two tackles and one quarterback hit.

Miller was asked about his injury by reporters after the game, and he referenced his pregame promise.

“My pride is hurt more than anything,” Miller said. “I talked a lot of (smack) before this game and I wanted to make it personal. I wanted the animosity. I wanted this to be that game, and I wanted to win it. I was going to leave it all out there today.

“We did some great things in the half and I felt like I was gonna do some great stuff in the second half — but I got hurt. Hats off to those guys.”

Miller left with Denver trailing 10-0.

Refs need glasses

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had 1 1/2 sacks in the game, and he was asked by reporters what it would take for holding to be called on Denver.

Garrett said the officials need some new glasses.

“Man, it’s tough. I have a lot of respect for their offensive line and (tackle Garret) Bolles,” Garrett told reporters. “I mean, we’ve battled a couple times. I don’t have a problem with what he’s doing, because if they’re not going to call it, then there’s no reason to change his game, and he’s got to keep on doing what he’s doing to keep pass rushers like myself ... from getting to the passer.

“But I mean if you’re going by the book, it’s holding but the refs are kind of giving me the Shaq treatment right now so hopefully I can find some way around that.”

Garrett was referencing when Shaquille O’Neal was playing in the NBA, teams would purposely foul him.

Dodgers bomb Atlanta

Los Angeles routed Atlanta 11-2 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, and kept their World Series hopes alive.

The Dodgers hit five home runs, all by two players: third baseman Chris Taylor (three) and left fielder A.J. Pollock (two). Taylor had six RBIs.

It was the first time in Major League Baseball history that a team has had a player hit three or more home runs in a postseason game and a teammate hit two or more, Stats by Stats said.

The two also joined some select company with the playoff success since both hit multiple dingers.

The Dodgers' Chris Taylor & AJ Pollock are just the 3rd pair of teammates with multiple HRs in same postseason game.



Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers did it last season for the Padres and Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig did it for the Yankees in 1932. pic.twitter.com/eW56OlGbbv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2021

Curry is red hot

Steph Curry scored 45 points on 8 of 13 shooting from three-point range as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 115-113 at home on Thursday night.

Curry’s three-pointer with 56.8 seconds to play put the Warriors ahead for good: