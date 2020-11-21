Volvo is now Utilising Gaming Technology To Manufacture Safer Cars

Technological innovations have always been a part of the industry and just like every other industry, the automobile world is also rapidly advancing in contemporary times to make their cars more refined. Over the last century, car manufacturers have witnessed several technological advances to make their vehicles adapt to changing tastes and needs.

In one such case, Volvo Cars – the premium carmaker – has taken the help of gaming technology to make new improvements in safety and autonomous driving technology. The Swedish auto giants are taking the concept a step ahead by employing the use of state-of -the-art simulators, which offer an immersive experience making it hard to distinguish the simulation from reality.

Volvo has set-up features, including a high definition virtual reality headset which offers crystal clear views, a moving driving seat and a steering wheel with haptic feedback function. Volvo Cars unveiled their ‘ultimate simulator’ on Thursday in a live-streamed event which was hosted by a team of its innovation experts from their Open Innovation Arena. This unique combination of software and hardware allows Volvo engineers to gain data from the simulations of various traffic scenarios, which uses a real test track road while using a car in a safe and protective environment.

The data acquired through these simulations will help the engineers in the development of the car’s safety features, driver assistance controls and autonomous driving abilities. Volvo has roped-in cutting edge technology from two leading real-time 3D development platforms – Unity and Vario –and a full-body Teslasuit that provides haptic feedback to the data console which also monitors body reactions while driving the car in simulation.

Casper Wickman, senior leader of User Experience at Volvo’s Open Innovation Arena, said that the new simulator enables them to study authentic human reactions in a safe environment and at a fraction of the cost. “By using this cutting-edge technology, we are exploring and leading the development for creating safe cars in the future. It’s great to play a part in that,” he added.