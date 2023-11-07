Volvo EX30 review: the best Volvo is also the cheapest

The Volvo EX30 is described as small, but it's mightier than you'd expect - David Shepherd

There’s a telling comment in the blurb for the new Volvo EX30 – a battery-electric family crossover that also happens to be the fastest accelerating Volvo ever built.

“A smaller car often takes less resources and energy to build and use. And the most sustainable component will always be the one that wasn’t produced. So going small and smart can be a sustainable choice.”

Apart from being a manifesto for not buying a new car at all, there’s also the point that modern small cars tend to be just as well-equipped and expensive to produce as big ones, and as a result, don’t make as much profit for their maker.

Besides, at 4,233mm long and 1,940mm wide (with the mirrors folded), the EX30 isn’t really small at all because, mounted in the floor between its wheels, it houses a third of a tonne of battery with lithium-ion or lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry.

And while Volvo is pretty sanctimonious about restricting all its cars to a top speed of 112mph, the top model EX30’s scorching 3.6-second 0-62mph acceleration makes it not just the fastest-ever accelerating Volvo, also substantially quicker off the line than some of the fastest hot hatches ever built.

Conversely, Volvo also claims that the EX30 is one of the safest cars it has ever made, but when asked about the ethics of allowing it to have such stomach-turning acceleration, there was much shuffling of feet…

A car of contrasts

A car of contrasts, then. Fast off the mark – and not staggeringly frugal, with an efficiency of 3.7 miles per kWh of battery energy in the dual motor model – it is nevertheless one of the most environmentally sound Volvos ever built, packed with recycled plastics, steel and aluminium.

With an on-paper range of 296 miles for the extended-range version, the EX30 is perfectly capable of being used as an everyday car, but Volvo admits that most owners will use their EX30s as a second car, charging it on the driveway and travelling less than 31 miles a day.

And with prices running from £33,795 for the basic, 214-mile range single-motor model, to £44,495 for the 280-mile range twin-motor performance version, this isn’t a cheap jalopy by any means.

Made from recycled materials, the Volvo EX30 is one of the most environmentally-friendly Volvos ever built - David Shepherd

More an urban runabout for the well-heeled, then, and when the first deliveries start early next year, rivals will include Geely-stable sisters, Smart #1 and #3, and the Zeekr X, which all share the same underpinnings, a similar appearance and are also built at Geely’s Zhangjiakou factory in China. Look outside Geely and you are looking at the Mini Countryman, Jeep Avenger, and Audi Q2 as key competitors, but the MG4 shouldn’t be ignored either.

There’s a choice of batteries: the tougher and longer-lasting, but less power-dense lithium-iron phosphate 51kWh (gross) unit is in the cheapest model with a range of 214 miles. The more powerful lithium-ion nickel manganese cobalt 69kWh (gross) unit is in the extended-range and the twin-motor models with ranges of 296 and 280 miles respectively.

Step inside

Climb in and, from the start, this is definitely a new sort of Volvo, with a curvaceous space-age dashboard, each section bookended with vertical ventilators that wouldn’t look out of place on a science fiction intergalactic transporter.

In such a singular environment you need to be careful with trim and fabric choices. Our test car had a sort of fake Corian granite-like fascia. Easy to clean, yes, but with all the ambiance of a hospital waiting room. Another car had a textured hemp finish, which was warmer to touch and more welcoming.

Similarly with the seat coverings, which range from a recycled PET bottles and wool blend, which is lovely and tweedy, to a nasty fake-leather that feels like a loo-seat reject.

'There's nasty fake-leather that feels like a loo-seat reject,' writes Andrew English - David Shepherd

Front-seat accommodation is grand, spacious and comfy; the rears, though, are the cheap seats and while there’s enough head room, everyone needs to shuffle up if one six-footer is sitting behind another. And the floor is quite high, too, so rear-seat passengers sit with their knees almost as high as their hips, which isn’t desperately comfortable.

The rear-seat backs split and fold 60/40, but the load space isn’t flat and the boot might have a fancy powered bootlid, but at 318 litres, it’s quite small, and even folding those rear seats only gives 904 litres – and that includes the under-floor storage space. There is, at least, a small cubby in the nose of the car for additional cable storage.

Like the Tesla cabin, the central portrait touchscreen does everything: speed; navigation; entertainment; apps; heating and ventilation; and car settings. There is no instrument binnacle, just a camera behind a flat panel staring at the driver for signs of tiredness, or distraction, even if some of that distraction consists of turning your gaze across the fascia to see how fast you are travelling…

The central portrait touchscreen does everything, from speed to entertainment - David Shepherd

Again, like a Tesla, the centre screen is split into sections and is easier to navigate than it first appears, though whether it is acceptable to bury heater controls in a sub menu, not to mention the ability to turn off lane-keep assist and speed limit warning systems, is highly debatable.

And while the EX30 follows Geely’s tie up with Google for apps and mapping – we’ve also seen this system on the Polestar 2, there’s a feeling of being railroaded into one choice of system here. Fortunately, the software will talk to Apple CarPlay, but it doesn’t feel as integrated as a Google-powered phone.

Myriad Volvo safety systems are standard equipment, though some are more welcome than others. In one incident on the Barcelona launch route, a car charged up to a side road junction looking as though it was going to come out without warning but then stopped.

Presumably our car’s cameras and radar had been monitoring the entire incident, but then, when it was all over, the Volvo slammed on its brakes, which was entirely unnecessary and left everyone in a bit of a flap.

On the road

Out on the open road, the Volvo feels lighter than its 1.9 tonne kerb weight, easy to drive with excellent body control and a gentle ride, but not excessive body roll. There’s no special sauce here, the suspension hardware, pickup points and geometry are the same as the Smart and Zeekr.

The springs and dampers are different, but are entirely standard items, no frequency selective dampers here. The MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension is industry ubiquitous, and the 19-inch wheels and tyres (20in on the twin motor model) aren’t especially grippy gum balls. It’s just years of experience and competence that result in such a pleasant car to drive.

Our only gripe is the spongy brake pedal which required more grab at the top of its travel, though the system did mix regeneration and friction brakes smoothly, and a slightly odd sensation from the back of the car on undulating roads as though the suspension at the front and back of the car were fighting each other.

'Out on the open road, the Volvo feels lighter than its 1.9 tonne kerb weight,' writes Andrew English - David Shepherd

By gum it’s nippy, though. Even if the rear-drive, single-motor model trades a few seconds on its 0-62mph time compared with the twin motor’s alacrity, it’s still probably faster than you’d even want to use – yet nice to have, all the same.

As far as range is concerned, it’s fair to say that the overall 3.4m/kWh included a drive up to Mount Tibidabo, but it was in warm temperatures which didn’t give the standard heat pump-based cooling system much of a work out. I reckon you’d see around 230 miles in the real world, as long as it isn’t too cold and you aren’t exploiting all the performance, while winter will likely see that drop to below 200 miles.

The EX30 is also small enough to negotiate the city with agility and ease. You instinctively know where the corners are, with rear-wheel drive the turning circle is just 10.7 metres and the 360-degree view display makes parking a cinch even if you don’t opt for the self-parking system on your car.

Charging is nominally up to 175kW on a DC fast charger, though the car will only charge at an average of 150kW or so when the entire charge period is taken into account. On a 175kW charger it’ll top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes, or on a 7.4kW home wall box, a 10 to 100 per cent charge will take 9hrs and 20mins.

The Telegraph Verdict

The EX30 presents a bit of a dilemma for Volvo’s spin doctors. The company has a stated aim of having an all-electric model range by 2030. It also has a stated aim of making its cars safer, and making deaths and injuries in its cars a thing of the past.

Yet here it is selling a small urban battery car with a level of accelerative performance that could leave some less experienced drivers in jeopardy.

Add in the fact that this is a Chinese-built model based on the same architecture as a Smart and Zeekr, and you’re left wondering where the Swedish input is here.

It’s expensive and wildly over-specced for a car which, on average, is going to live in town and do less than 31 miles a day. Oh, and using the latest generation figures, it will emit CO2 at a rate of 30.9g/km.

Viewed from that perspective it makes no sense. But somehow, despite all that, the EX30 is a deeply desirable machine.

The motor making business can be a confusing place at times…

The facts

On test: Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range

Body style: Small family crossover

On sale: now, first deliveries by early 2024

How much? Range from £33,795 to £44.495, as tested £42,045

How fast? 112mph/0-62mph in 5.3sec

How economical? 4.32m/kWh (WLTP combined), on test 3.4m/kWh

Electric powertrain: 69kWh gross (64kWh net) lithium-ion NMC battery; single electric motor, rear-wheel drive

Electric range: 296 miles (WLTP combined)

Charge times: 10-80 per cent charge on 175kW DC charger 27 minutes. On a 7.4kW wall box 10-100 per cent in 9hrs 20mins

Maximum power/torque: 268bhp/253lb ft

CO2 emissions: 0g/km (tailpipe), 30.9g/km (well-to-wheels)

VED: £0

Warranty: 3 years / 60,000 miles

The rivals

Extended Range from £36,495

MG4 Trophy - R PARSONS

Only a tiny bit larger than the EX30 and with its 77kWh battery and 241bhp/258lb ft motor it will charge from 0-62mph in 6.1sec while delivering a claimed range of up to 323 miles. The suspension is hard, but this coupe-styled car drives well and the cabin is suitable for four adults, though the finish isn’t up to that of the Volvo.

Design Model from £31,695

BYD Dolphin

Chinese built (just like the Volvo and MG) and despite its robust 60kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, keen price and 265-mile range it didn’t fare well in our test because of the over-aggressive lane-keeping and lacklustre ride and handling. There is, however, a decent small electric crossover struggling to emerge from the initial dog’s dinner.