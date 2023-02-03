Volvo Cars' sales up 2% in January, held back by Chinese New Year
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Friday its sales increased by 2% year-on-year in January to 48,520 cars as sales tumbled in China due to public holidays.
Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said the increase at group level was led by markets such as Britain, Italy and Belgium while in China sales fell 20% due to the timing of the Chinese New Year.
It said fully electric vehicles accounted for 16% of total sales. Recharge models, also including those not fully electric, accounted for 41%.
In December, the car sales growth stood at 13%. In 2022, sales were down 12% for the full year.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)