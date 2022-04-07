RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Volvo Car Canada Ltd., a leader in automotive safety and sustainable luxury is pleased to welcome the new ownership team of Francesco Policaro, CEO of Policaro Group and Dealer Principal, Anthony Poole, General Manager, and the entire staff at the new Volvo Cars Waterloo to the #Volvofamily Retailer Network.

Volvo Car Canada welcomes Policaro Group to its National Retailer Network (CNW Group/Volvo Car Canada Ltd.)

The Policaro Group's 40+ year track record of success and penchant for redefining the automotive experience, in addition to their reputation as stewards of their communities, complements Volvo's human-centric approach to its operations and ensures that current and future clientele of Volvo Cars Waterloo continue to be met with Volvo's seamless, customer-centric, and transparent approach to business that has become synonymous with the brand.

"We are excited to expand our operations to include our very first Volvo location," said Francesco Policaro, CEO of Policaro Group. "We are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and are eager to showcase the understated, sustainable luxury of the Volvo brand to existing and future customers in this rapidly growing region."

Conveniently located on 2.2 acres at 533 King St N, Volvo Cars Waterloo offers a unique footprint amongst luxury automotive dealerships in the surrounding area. The 20, 547 square foot facility offers a full-service showroom for both new and certified by Volvo vehicle sales, 9 service bays, and is in the active planning stages of installing electric vehicle chargers throughout the property to support Volvo's all-electric future.

"In addition to their strong reputation in the industry, we are impressed by the Policaro's commitment to redefining the automotive experience through outstanding customer service and cutting-edge technology," said Matt Girgis, managing director, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "In a region known for innovation and technology, we believe we have found the ideal partner with the Policaro Group, and we look forward to supporting their efforts in Waterloo in the months and years to come."

Story continues

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology, and training support to the 38 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca

About Policaro Group

About Policaro Group: Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury dealer group serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. The Group are proud stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing. In its 40+ year legacy, Policaro Group has also established Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing and Motion Endeavours as well as the Policaro Foundation in support of local child healthcare systems. To learn more, visit policaro.ca.

SOURCE Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c5756.html