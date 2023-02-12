Volunteers remove 200 tons of flood debris from SLO County ranch: ‘They took a big hit’

Elizabeth Wilson
·2 min read

Volunteers helped remove more than 200 tons of flood debris and dirt from an Oceano ranch on Saturday.

All 12 acres of Pat and Vickie Cardoza’s ranch flooded during severe winter storms in January, according to a news release.

In some areas, water levels reached up to 15 feet due to runoff from Arroyo Grande Creek, which ran over a failing levee and flooded their home and farmland south of Oceano, the release said.

Some residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee were forced to evacuate.

“Because the Cardozas were located downstream near where the creek meets the dunes and ocean, their ranch saw a brunt of the damage,” the release said, “with mud, wood, trash and debris washing onto their ranch from miles upstream.”

On Saturday, Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization of veterans that provide disaster relief to communities, gathered a dozen volunteers to help clean up the ranch.

Volunteers standing nearby machines cleaning up debris on the Cardoza ranch, Feb. 11, 2023.
Volunteers standing nearby machines cleaning up debris on the Cardoza ranch, Feb. 11, 2023.

“We’re just trying to provide some help for Pat and his family here, because they took a big hit,” Denny Johnson of Team Rubicon said in the release. “We’re not self-serving at all. We feel good when we’re able to help someone else, and that’s always a good feeling. … At the end of the day, we got something done for those people, and that’s what’s really going to matter.”

The Holloway Group, an agriculture and environmental services company with offices in Paso Robles and Bakersfield, brought four semi tractor trailer trucks and volunteers that hauled away about 200 tons of dirt.

According to the release, the dirt will be “re-used by the Santa Lucia Sportsmen’s Association on its range in Atascadero, as well as for flood control and erosion repairs at vineyards in the North County.”

Pat Cardoza and his son-in-law Jeff Ward ran the tractors that loaded mud and debris into the trucks, the release said.

A wheel loader shoveling debris into a semi truck on Feb. 11, 2023.
A wheel loader shoveling debris into a semi truck on Feb. 11, 2023.

According to Holloway CEO Brian Maxted, 99% of the material “came from somewhere else.”

“It didn’t come from their farm,” Maxted said in the release, “but it all came to their farm, flooded in here, and now they’re having to deal with it.”

“We’re happy to do our part,” he added.

More than 50 animals were displaced from the Cardoza ranch in January, although they are slowly making their way back to the ranch, according to the release.

Organizers said cleanup efforts were scheduled to continue through the weekend.

Volunteers cleaning up debris at the Cardoza ranch on Feb. 11, 2023.
Volunteers cleaning up debris at the Cardoza ranch on Feb. 11, 2023.

Latest Stories

  • An anonymous donor reportedly walked into the Turkish Embassy in the US and gave $30 million to aid victims of the devastating earthquake

    A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • Twelve arrested by Turkish authorities over earthquake building collapses

    Twelve people have been detained by the Turkish authorities over collapsed buildings in the south-eastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa.

  • Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

    The Florida congressman honoured a combat veteran accused of killing a Michigan man in 2019

  • 17-year-old plunges 30 feet to her death during hike

    Friends, loved ones and officials have paid tribute to Zoe McKinney, of Moab, Utah, who died on Friday

  • New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national carrier canceled dozens of flights Sunday as Aucklanders braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed four people. Air New Zealand said it was canceling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday as well as many international flights. The carrier said some international routes would continue operating, although flights might need to be di

  • 4 city inspectors slain at Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort

    The tortured bodies of four municipal employees were found Saturday stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said identified the victims as city employees, but gave no additional details. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone.

  • Telescope video shows part of the sun breaking off and forming a vortex, making scientists scratch their heads

    NASA's solar observatory caught a strange polar vortex on the sun, and now plasma is erupting from its north pole.

  • Putin Threatens New Disaster for Soviet Horror Survivors

    Anna ConklingLVIV, Ukraine—Vladimir Putin has consistently used the oppression of Jews to justify his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While countless Ukrainian cities are burned to the ground, and civilian casualties continue to rise, the Russian president has claimed that his war has been made in the name of de-nazifying the neighboring country. Instead, it has invoked the horrors of World War II into the lives of Russia’s public.Few Jewish communities in Ukraine have been depleted like that in

  • Candace Cameron Bure addresses cancel culture after Great American Family controversy

    "We are always stronger together."

  • Nicola Bulley theories: What happened to missing mum who disappeared while walking her dog?

    The police theory that Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog has been disputed by her friends and family.

  • Drug-dealing crime boss arrested in Thailand after five-year hunt by NCA

    Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, fled the UK in 2018.

  • Turkey earthquake rescue continues almost 150 hours on: 'You are a miracle'

    A seven-month-old baby and 12-year-old girl are among those pulled from the rubble.

  • Man dies after cops restrained him on the ground, ignored his warning of 'heart problems' and used stun gun on him, video shows

    Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at the hospital Jan. 17, about an hour after police say he was tased three times and handcuffed by Raleigh officers.

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • Murdaugh Murders: Tracing the Steps of a Desperate Man

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersIt was just about noon on June 7, 2021, when South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh burst through the doors of his family’s prominent personal injury firm. It was a balmy early summer day and the tall 53-year-old was in Lowcountry business casual garb: khakis, a sea-foam polo, and a blue sport coat.His midday arrival that Monday did not faze his colleagues because Murdaugh was known in the office as a “frenetic” employee who kept different hours than t

  • RCMP make booze busts after Manitoba Indigenous leader calls for action on alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities

    Manitoba RCMP announced two arrests this week related to alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities, and the arrests come just one week after one Indigenous leader accused RCMP of not doing enough to crack down on illegal alcohol sales in First Nations. In a media release Wednesday, RCMP confirmed a woman from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) was arrested in late January after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community and found an “undisclosed quantity of liquor, numer