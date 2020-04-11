Volunteers to monitor P.E.I. parks to ensure physical distancing

Volunteers with P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue will be monitoring provincial parks to ensure people are not gathering in groups of more than five and are staying at least two metres apart.

In her COVID-10 briefing Saturday, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said the patrols result from concerns they have been hearing about people gathering in parks and not practising physical distancing.

She said their presence is not intended for issuing fines, but they will call law enforcement if necessary.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Charlottetown Police will increase their presence at city parks, as well, she said.

Ken Linton/CBC

Officials will remain at the Confederation Bridge and Charlottetown airport to remind travellers they must self-isolate for 14 days when entering the province.

Morrison said Easter is traditionally a time for family gatherings, but this weekend Islanders should only be celebrating with people they live with. She thanked Islanders for the tough measures they have been taking to stay apart.

"It is having an impact, and a really good impact," she said.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.