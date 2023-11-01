Volunteers assaulted at Northern B.C. haunted house

A Tumbler Ridge family that hosts a haunted house each Halloween says they’re disappointed with patrons' behaviour this year, noting on social media that several of their volunteers were physically assaulted.

“We have many reports of people (teens and adults) hitting, grabbing, and punching - so aggressively in fact, that some volunteers have large visible bruises,” noted a post by The Blunden's Yard Haunt.

Garbage was also thrown on the ground both inside and outside the haunted house, they explained, and patrons were rude and dismissive, directing an “unforgivable amount of offensive, vulgar, and racist language” towards volunteers.

Props were also destroyed beyond repair, with several handmade objects going missing, in addition to lighting being damaged when teenagers jumped fencing at the yard.

“If you are incapable of being respectful and keeping your hands to yourself, do us all a favour and stay home,” stated the post. “If your teenagers cannot be trusted without adult supervision, keep them home too. If we need to be concerned about the safety and well-being of our volunteers in fear of verbal and physical abuse, then this event is not worth it.”

The post further noted that if they do decide to host a haunted house next year, they will implement security measures to keep volunteers safe. The post ended by thanking everyone who helps the event come together every year.

“Thank you to all the pleasant and excited patrons that come out and wait in the elements each haunting season. There is an overwhelming amount of work that goes into this so we appreciate the kind words and commitment in celebrating our nightmares,” they wrote.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News