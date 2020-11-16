I volunteered for Moderna's COVID vaccine trial. Here's why I think I got the vaccine, not placebo.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – When Pfizer announced last week that its COVID-19 vaccine was testing far better than expected, I had an odd reaction.

Of course, like everyone else, I saw it as good news. But it also felt a bit like the other team had scored.

That's because I’m one of 30,000 volunteers in a clinical trial of a different vaccine developed by a competing company, Moderna.

My rooting interest aside, the Pfizer news last Monday was a counterweight to the grim statistics charting the virus’s unchecked spread across the country.

Those soaring infection rates, ironically, may bring us closer to ending the pandemic. The more infections there are among study participants, the quicker we'll find out whether the vaccine works better than the placebo in preventing its recipients from getting sick.

Volunteers in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial are injected with either a placebo or the vaccine candidate. In a double-blind study, neither the researcher nor the volunteer knows which it is.

On Thursday, there was more good news. Moderna — the Massachusetts biotech company in whose study I am enrolled — said that it, too, had passed the threshold for its first interim analysis of results and was preparing data for an independent review board.

Pfizer’s results appeared to prove that attacking the oft-depicted “spikes” on the surface of the coronavirus works. That's especially fortunate, because other vaccine candidates being studied use the same strategy.

Even better, Pfizer’s method for provoking that immune response — by injecting a snippet of genetic material rather than live or killed virus — seems to work, too. That method hasn’t previously been used in an approved vaccine and could help protect against future pandemic-causing viruses.

More importantly for me, however, it’s the same technique used by Moderna in the vaccine for which I’m a guinea pig. That makes me optimistic that “my” vaccine will have equally positive results.

Getting the second shot

I care more about this than I did a month ago. That's because after the second of two shots, I feel fairly sure I didn’t get a placebo.

It’s a double-blind clinical trial, which means that none of the study leaders at Hackensack University Medical Center, where I enrolled in Moderna’s COVE study, know whether the syringe that was stuck into my arm contained a placebo or the real thing. And none of Moderna’s 30,000 trial participants, including me, have been told which group we’re in.

But here’s why I think I got the vaccine candidate — my body reacted.

After the first shot in September, I had no reaction, other than a pink welt the size of a mosquito bite on my arm, and some stiffness around the site of the injection. I was sure it was the placebo.

A month later, the second shot went in painlessly enough. The nurse who prepared the syringe, with its long needle and barrel of swampy brown stuff, joked that I’d have to kill her to find out what it contained.

The COVE Study’s principal investigator at Hackensack Meridian Health, Dr. Bindu Balani, had asked clinical staff to warn volunteers that they might experience more soreness, perhaps a fever and headache after this injection.

