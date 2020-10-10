I volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccine trial in New Jersey. Here's what it's been like since the shot.

On the afternoon of Sept. 22, I became a data point in the search for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

That’s when I received the first of two shots in a clinical trial to develop a vaccine, and became one of 30,000 volunteers to take a needlestick for science.

Why am I doing it? A combination of altruism, curiosity, and a sense of duty as a journalist. But more on that later.

Aside from the nurse who injected me and the hospital pharmacy that supplied her with the injection, no one else knows whether I received a placebo or the would-be vaccine. Not me. Not even Dr. Bindu Balani, the principal investigator in the trial at Hackensack University Medical Center, one of 89 study sites around the country.

This is called a double-blind study because both the researchers and the participants are blind to what was inside that syringe.

I admit, I have a hunch. But I won’t share it, in case the team monitoring me reads this.

The vaccine being tested was developed as part of America’s Operation Warp Speed by ModernaTX, a decade-old Cambridge, Massachusetts biotech company. Moderna has been awarded $955 million in government funding for the project, although it has never brought a vaccine to market. If this vaccine is shown to be safe and effective, the federal government has contracted to buy 100 million doses, with an option for 400 million more.

For seven days after my injection, I took my temperature each evening, measured the size of the mosquito-bite-sized bump on my arm as it faded away, and noted that at first my arm hurt a little, but “not enough to affect daily activities.” I recorded this and other information — including my lack of headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea — on a secure phone app that sends the data to Moderna.

Weighing the pros and cons

My journey to the curtained cubicle where I received the first injection began on the job. I’m a health care reporter, and I had been covering the pandemic for six months when I wrote a story about clinical trials for the vaccine starting in New Jersey.

I wanted to do something to help, and was fascinated by how a vaccine could be developed and brought to market so rapidly amid a pandemic. I thought a first-person account of what it’s like to be a guinea pig these days might make a good story.

So I completed an online questionnaire declaring my interest in volunteering. A few weeks later, a nurse followed up with a phone call.

Her enthusiasm was contagious. She and other nurses had volunteered to work weekends to recruit volunteers, she said. She was excited to be part of a project to bring an end to the pandemic.

Chances were 50-50 I’d get a placebo, I knew, so no harm there. If I did get a vaccine and it was approved, I was ahead of the game. But if I got the vaccine and it was not approved — that made me pause.

These were my doubts: After having received a vaccine that didn’t make the cut, could I still get an approved vaccine, or might the two interact in harmful ways in my body? And if I did get COVID-19, could the test vaccine I received potentially cause an over-reaction in my immune system and make a potentially mild case more severe?

When I told the nurse I had questions, Dr. Balani called me back.

There isn’t enough data to answer those questions, she told me. I was free to withdraw at any time before the planned end of the study in 25 months. If another vaccine was approved and I wanted to get it, she would ask to “unblind” my status. If I got sick, they would communicate with my doctors.

There were other factors to consider as well. As a health care writer, I’d been reporting for months about the devastation coronavirus has wrought in New Jersey, from the scramble for hospital beds to the incalculable loss of life. I witnessed more grief and fear in seven months than in my prior 40 years of reporting combined. Assisting in the research for a vaccine felt like a small act of defiance and a personal expression of hope.

Plus, I was interested in the science and its translation to public health: The breakneck pace, the breakthroughs in understanding, the sheer magnitude of the logistics to produce and distribute vaccines to an entire nation, let alone the world.

