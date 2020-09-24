Voluntary dental plans adapt as a result of COVID-19, finds Eastbridge’s latest report

AVON, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voluntary dental plan sales have grown, more than doubling in volume since 2012, now comprising 14% of overall voluntary sales, second only to term life insurance according to Eastbridge’s U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. In addition, three quarters of the participating carriers in Eastbridge’s Voluntary Dental Products Spotlight™ Report saw year over year increases in 2019, with almost half experiencing a double-digit increase.



The report provides data on the current state of the voluntary dental market and covers in detail the voluntary dental products of 15 carriers, including product specifics, underwriting guidelines, identification cards, claims, costs/commissions, sales results and competition, as well as challenges and future trends.

In addition, the report covers the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting and changing the voluntary dental market. The emergence of new service options including tele-dentistry, tele-orthodontic, and mobile/onsite dentistry are necessitating that carriers adapt their benefit offerings, and many have expanded the number and type of services available, for example, increasing the frequency for dental cleanings, fluoride treatments and exams, along with adding more flexibility with maximum rollover benefits.

