This Volumizing Shampoo Bar Gave Shoppers’ “Very Fine, Thin Hair” So Much Bounce and Body

Get up to 80 washes from one bar.

I sympathize with my boyfriend because, as a shopping writer, I am constantly testing new hair and skincare products that end up over the bathroom counter. Even in the bathtub, there’s little to no space for him between all of the body washes, shampoo, and conditioners I'm currently testing. So, with all these products in the mix, I hadn't previously considered trying shampoo bars, — a solid soap that becomes a traditional shampoo when lathered — but they’re now on my radar.

I swear by bars of soap for my body, so why not throw a shampoo bar into the mix? It takes up less space, making it great for travel, its packaging is sustainable and eco-friendly, and the application process uses less product, meaning you get more bang for your buck. So when I came across Ethique's Shampoo Bars, ranked one of the best shampoo bars by InStyle after rigorous testing and review, I added a few to my cart.

Ethique's shampoo bar comes in 10 scented formulations unique to specific hair concerns, but the one that caught my eye was the Sweet and Spicy Volumizing Solid Shampoo Bar that adds volume to fine and limp strands. This product contains cocoa butter and Samoan coconut oil, which nourish and soften hair, without causing it to feel heavy. It provides a gentle cleanse with a great lather that's non-stripping of the hair's natural oils, leaving it bouncy and full. But what really sold me: One shampoo bar contains the equivalent of three bottles of shampoo, meaning you can get up to 80 washes.

Ethique's Sweet and Spicy Volumizing Solid Shampoo Bar

$15

Buy on Amazon

I don't know about you, but I’m sold. If you still aren’t fully convinced, maybe the 11,000+ five-star ratings will change your mind. One shopper with curly hair said that after the first use, their hair was "soft and smelled great [without being] overpowering." They also said the shampoo "lathers well," "[uses] less product than the bottles," and is easy to travel with.

Another reviewer with “very fine, thin hair” said this shampoo bar "surpassed their expectations" by leaving their hair soft without feeling dry or weighed down. They shared that they had been using the bar for "over three months," and only half of it had been used. A final 53-year-old reviewer said they were having trouble with their "roots being oily and ends being dry," but Ethique's shampoo bar brought balance back to their strands while also leaving their hair "feeling clean."

Looking to save some bathroom space and achieve voluminous hair with your next shampoo? Check out Ethique's Sweet and Spicy Volumizing Solid Shampoo Bar, as well as the brand’s other formulations, for just $15 on Amazon.

Ethique Heali Kiwi Calming Solid Shampoo Bar for Dry, Itchy, Flaky, and Oily Scalps and Hair

$15

Buy on Amazon

Ethique Curl-Defining Shampoo Bar

$15

Buy on Amazon

