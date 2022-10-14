Voltas IT, the company behind OBDeleven, announces the release of its new application, adding support for even more car brands

Image

OBDeleven launches its BMW application that allows easy-to-use customization and diagnostic features for daily drivers of the BMW Group vehicles.

KAUNAS, Lithuania, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltas IT, the company developing the intelligent automotive solution OBDeleven, released a BMW application - an easy-to-use customization and diagnostic solution for daily drivers of BMW Group vehicles. Now, drivers will be able to refine their driving experience with a few clicks on a smartphone, even without any programming knowledge.

Officially licensed by the BMW Group, the application, together with a small Bluetooth device OBDeleven, will be compatible with the following models:

• BMW (F, G, and I-series)

• MINI (F-series)

• Select Rolls-Royce models

The latest release from OBDeleven will be available in the European Union (EU), Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) and its territories. The BMW Group brands join the Volkswagen Group (VAG) list of brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Cupra, Škoda, Bentley, and Lamborghini, which are officially supported by OBDeleven.

Unlocking hidden features with your smartphone

One of the primary benefits that users will receive with the newly launched application is the ability to unlock various hidden features on their cars, in addition to dealership-level diagnostics.

Called One-Click Apps, the ready-made coding functions allow the adjustment of vehicle comfort features to the individual needs of the driver. For example, drivers will be able to enable Bluetooth music streaming, change the look and theme of the dashboard once the ignition is turned on, or change the look and behavior of their lights. All of these functions and much more will not require any programming knowledge and can be enabled on their smartphones with a single click.

"We have developed and tested the most-desired One-Click Apps for users following extensive market research, which also allowed us to identify the most-popular BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce models, enabling us to deliver a customization solution that is not offered by anyone else on the intelligent automotive device market," explained Edvardas Astrauskas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Voltas IT, the company behind OBDeleven.

With the application's diagnostic features, drivers will be able to scan, read, and clear trouble codes with their smartphones, as the Bluetooth-powered device replaces the need to carry around heavy equipment to properly diagnose a warning light on the dashboard.

Quality-focused development

According to the executive, the application focuses on quality and usability. "We have thoroughly tested diagnostic and customization features by OBDeleven, ensuring that the end-product following the closed, open, and internal beta testing will be market-leading," added the CEO.

While the work on developing both BMW and VAG-focused applications will continue, "we are extremely proud of what we have achieved at OBDeleven since our launch to the public more than eight years ago. Our goal is to cement our positions as the leading intelligent diagnostic device globally," concluded Astrauskas.

OBDeleven is an intelligent automotive software and hardware solution that has been in development since 2014. With official licenses from the Volkswagen Group and BMW Group, the device and application provide users with full functionality to diagnose and customize their vehicles and have connected over 2 million vehicles since the device has been available to the public in 2015.

Contact Information:

Gerda Micikevičienė

Communication Team Lead

gerda@voltasit.com

+37060354345









