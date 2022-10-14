Voltas IT, the company behind OBDeleven, announces the release of its new application, adding support for even more car brands

Voltas IT
·3 min read
Image
Image

OBDeleven launches its BMW application that allows easy-to-use customization and diagnostic features for daily drivers of the BMW Group vehicles.

OBDeleven for BMW

OBDeleven for BMW
OBDeleven for BMW

KAUNAS, Lithuania, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltas IT, the company developing the intelligent automotive solution OBDeleven, released a BMW application - an easy-to-use customization and diagnostic solution for daily drivers of BMW Group vehicles. Now, drivers will be able to refine their driving experience with a few clicks on a smartphone, even without any programming knowledge.

Officially licensed by the BMW Group, the application, together with a small Bluetooth device OBDeleven, will be compatible with the following models:

• BMW (F, G, and I-series)  
• MINI (F-series)  
• Select Rolls-Royce models

The latest release from OBDeleven will be available in the European Union (EU), Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) and its territories. The BMW Group brands join the Volkswagen Group (VAG) list of brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Cupra, Škoda, Bentley, and Lamborghini, which are officially supported by OBDeleven.

Unlocking hidden features with your smartphone 

One of the primary benefits that users will receive with the newly launched application is the ability to unlock various hidden features on their cars, in addition to dealership-level diagnostics.

Called One-Click Apps, the ready-made coding functions allow the adjustment of vehicle comfort features to the individual needs of the driver. For example, drivers will be able to enable Bluetooth music streaming, change the look and theme of the dashboard once the ignition is turned on, or change the look and behavior of their lights. All of these functions and much more will not require any programming knowledge and can be enabled on their smartphones with a single click.

"We have developed and tested the most-desired One-Click Apps for users following extensive market research, which also allowed us to identify the most-popular BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce models, enabling us to deliver a customization solution that is not offered by anyone else on the intelligent automotive device market," explained Edvardas Astrauskas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Voltas IT, the company behind OBDeleven. 
With the application's diagnostic features, drivers will be able to scan, read, and clear trouble codes with their smartphones, as the Bluetooth-powered device replaces the need to carry around heavy equipment to properly diagnose a warning light on the dashboard.

Quality-focused development 

According to the executive, the application focuses on quality and usability. "We have thoroughly tested diagnostic and customization features by OBDeleven, ensuring that the end-product following the closed, open, and internal beta testing will be market-leading," added the CEO.

While the work on developing both BMW and VAG-focused applications will continue, "we are extremely proud of what we have achieved at OBDeleven since our launch to the public more than eight years ago. Our goal is to cement our positions as the leading intelligent diagnostic device globally," concluded Astrauskas.

OBDeleven is an intelligent automotive software and hardware solution that has been in development since 2014. With official licenses from the Volkswagen Group and BMW Group, the device and application provide users with full functionality to diagnose and customize their vehicles and have connected over 2 million vehicles since the device has been available to the public in 2015.

Contact Information:
Gerda Micikevičienė
Communication Team Lead
gerda@voltasit.com
+37060354345



Related Images






Image 1: OBDeleven for BMW


BMW driver using OBDeleven mobile application for car customization



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Vancouver misses MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • 'We're definitely better than last year': Pascal Siakam

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses roster cuts approaching, how many minutes he's prepared to play in the final preseason game and the roster heading into the 2022-23 season.

  • Canada's Dalton Kellett announces he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing

    Canada's Dalton Kellett says he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing. The 29-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., made the announcement over social media on Tuesday morning. Kellett debuted on the IndyCar Series for Foyt in 2020 and became the team's veteran driver this past season. "This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023," said Kellett on his verified Instagram account. "However, at this point, it isn't the right

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2