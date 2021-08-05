Voltalia SA : Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of July 31, 2021
Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital
as of July 31, 2021
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Date
Total number of shares in the capital
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of exercisable voting rights
07/31/2021
95,382,862
156,585,406
156,441,679
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.5 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.
