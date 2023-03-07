Voltabox (FRA:VBX) swells 69% this week, taking one-year gains to 98%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Voltabox AG (FRA:VBX) share price is up 98% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 2.5% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 45% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that Voltabox didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Voltabox actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 80%. The stock is up 98% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

It's nice to see that Voltabox shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 98% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 14% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Voltabox is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are significant...

