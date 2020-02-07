Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen comes back from crash to win stage 3
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) came back from a late crash to claim his second victory of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, winning stage 3 on a bike that was still damaged as Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) took the overall lead from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
The Dutch sprinter, who won on the opening day, hit the deck with around 30km to go and was forced into chasing back on with his teammates to take part in the bunch gallop.
Despite not being happy with his bike, he produced a powerful sprint on what was a messy finish to once again get the better of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain McLaren) claiming the final podium spot.
On a scrappy run towards the finish, Deceuninck-QuickStep took to the front of the peloton but it was far from a controlled lead-out. Whereas the opening day had seen Jakobsen overhauled by Groenewegen at the very last, this time Jakobsen took the wheel of his compatriot and looked to come around late on. He nearly did, but Groenewegen, who had jumped from the wheel of Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) to that of Mohorič, held on.
"It was an easy day but in the finale I crashed at around 30km from the finish. The team was waiting for me and I was in a good position to sprint. I had some mechanical problems but it was ok." Groenewegen said.
"In the final there was some corners but we stayed in a good position and we stayed together really well. I was really good in the sprint, in a good position. I had some problems with my bike after the crash but it was OK. It feels really good."
Despite the bunch finish, and despite Pogačar being present and correct, the stage saw the leader's jersey change hands. With no bonus seconds in this edition of the race, stage placings are used to order riders who are tied on time, as Pogaćar, Haig, and seven others were after stage 2.
Haig placed 12th on the stage, the best of the overall contenders and five places above Pogačar in 17th, and so moved above the Slovenian to the top of the standings. Despite finishing one place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Pogačar held onto second place by virtue of beating him by two places on the opening stage and one place on stage 2.
The movements, however, will be rendered largely irrelevant as the general classification is set to take its own definitive shape on Saturday's stage 4, which finishes at the top of the five-kilometre climb to Altea. Nevertheless, there are now just seven riders tied for time after Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) lost two seconds and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) lost more.
How it unfolded
After the punchy uphill finish on stage 2, it was back to the sprinters on stage 3, with a 176km route from Orihuela to Torrevieja. There was a heft second-category climb at Hondon de los Frailes but, topping out 70km from the line, it was never likely to inflict any lasting damage.
Six riders formed the early breakaway: Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH), Julen Irizar (Fundación-Orbea), Petr Rikunov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Daniel Viegas (Kometa Xstra Cycling Team, and Iván Moreno (Equipo Kern Pharma).
They built a lead of three minutes after 50km but that was as good as it got, with the peloton unwilling to give them much rope. Rikunov was the first to the top of the climb, followed by Penalver and Irizar, and those three pressed on and went clear for several kilometres. Meanwhile, in the peloton, the bunch stretched out but none of the sprinters were placed in any real difficulty.
The break reformed but split up again after the descent, with Irizar going clear again, this time with Saez and Moreno. They were steadily reeled in by the peloton and, after being allowed to dangle out front for a while, were swiftly snuffed out with 10km to go.
CCC Team, Mitchelton-Scott, and Astana were all prominent on the run-in, along with Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep, but there was a small spanner thrown into the works. With 3km to go, Michal Kiwatkowski (Team Ineos) took a flyer and was joined by Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale).
QuickStep were on the front but Mitchelton-Scott soon took over to eliminate the threat, and they went on to tee up Luka Mezgec for an early sprint. Mohoric also went early on the left but it was Groenewegen who was still feeling strong enough to take his second victory of the week.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
3:54:16
2
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
4
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
5
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
7
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8
Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
9
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
10
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
11
Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
12
Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
13
Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
14
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
15
Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
16
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
17
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
18
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19
Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
20
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
21
José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
22
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
23
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24
Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
25
Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27
Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28
Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
29
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
30
Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
31
Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
32
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33
Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34
David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
35
Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
36
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
37
Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
38
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:00:05
39
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
0:00:07
40
Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41
Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra
42
Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
43
Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
44
Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
45
Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46
Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
47
Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
48
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
49
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
50
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
51
Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
52
Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
53
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
54
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
55
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
56
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
57
Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
58
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
59
Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
60
Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
61
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
62
Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
63
Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
64
Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
65
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
66
Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
67
Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
68
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra
69
Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
70
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
72
Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
73
Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
74
Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
75
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
76
Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
77
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
78
Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
80
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
81
Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
82
Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
83
Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
84
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85
Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
86
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
87
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
88
Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
89
Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
90
Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
91
Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
92
Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra
93
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
94
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
95
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96
Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
97
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
98
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99
Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
100
Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:00:23
101
Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra
102
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
103
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
104
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
105
Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106
Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
107
Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:00:26
108
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:00:29
109
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
111
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:00:31
112
Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:00:39
113
Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
114
Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:00:48
115
Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116
Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
117
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
118
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
119
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
120
Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:52
121
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:01
122
Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
123
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:01:03
124
Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
125
Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
126
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:01:09
127
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
128
Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:01:42
129
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
130
Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:02:00
131
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
0:02:40
132
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos
0:02:41
133
Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
0:03:42
134
Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
135
Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:04:31
136
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
138
Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:04:48
139
Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra
140
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:05:55
141
Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
25
2
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
20
3
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
16
4
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
14
5
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12
6
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
10
7
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9
8
Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
8
9
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
7
10
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6
11
Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
5
12
Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4
13
Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
3
14
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
2
15
Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
6
2
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4
3
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
2
4
Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
4
2
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
2
3
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Bahrain McLaren
11:42:48
2
UAE Team Emirates
3
Movistar Team
4
Gazprom-Rusvelo
5
Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:07
6
Israel Start-Up Nation
7
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8
Total Direct Energie
9
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
10
CCC Team
11
Fundacion-Orbea
12
Astana Pro Team
0:00:14
13
Kern Pharma
14
Team Ineos
15
Lotto Soudal
16
Bardiani CSF Faizane'
17
Team Jumbo-Visma
18
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19
Burgos-BH
20
AG2R la Mondiale
0:00:21
21
Kometa Xstra
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12:16:25
2
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4
Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
5
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
6
Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7
Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
8
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
0:00:02
9
Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
0:00:05
10
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
11
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
0:00:07
12
Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
13
Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
0:00:08
14
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:00:10
15
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:00:15
16
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:00:19
17
Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
18
David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
0:00:26
19
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20
Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
21
Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
0:00:29
22
Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:00:33
23
Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
0:00:35
24
Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:00:38
25
Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
26
Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra
0:00:40
27
Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:00:42
28
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
29
Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
30
Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:00:49
31
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
32
Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
0:00:52
33
Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:00:55
35
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
0:00:57
36
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
0:00:58
37
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
38
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
39
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:01:01
40
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41
Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:01:09
42
Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:01:15
43
Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:19
44
Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
0:01:29
45
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:01:35
46
Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
0:01:45
47
Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:01:46
48
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:01:51
49
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:01:58
50
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51
Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:02:02
52
Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
53
Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
0:02:05
54
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:02:09
56
Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:23
57
Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
58
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:30
59
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
0:02:39
60
Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:02:43
61
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:02:57
62
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:03:00
63
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
64
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
0:03:03
65
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:03:29
66
José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
0:03:32
67
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:03:34
68
Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:03:39
69
Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:03:46
70
Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:03:54
71
Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra
0:03:55
72
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:04:09
73
Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
0:04:20
74
Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
0:04:30
76
Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
77
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
78
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
79
Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
80
Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:04:40
81
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
82
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
83
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
84
Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:05:16
85
Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:05:17
86
Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
87
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:05:29
88
Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:05:34
89
Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:05:41
90
Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:05:52
91
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:05:56
92
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:06:17
93
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:06:20
94
Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:06:21
95
Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:06:25
96
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:06:33
97
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:06:36
98
Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:06:40
99
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:06:48
100
Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:51
101
Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:06:52
102
Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
0:06:57
103
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
0:07:32
104
Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
0:08:05
105
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:08:09
106
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:08:15
107
Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
0:08:52
108
Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:09:40
109
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:09:44
110
Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:09:52
111
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:09:53
112
Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:10:17
113
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:10:19
114
Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra
0:10:21
115
Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:10:31
116
Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:10:40
117
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
118
Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
119
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
120
Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:10:51
121
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:11:32
122
Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:12:03
123
Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:12:09
124
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:12:12
125
Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:12:26
126
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
0:12:40
127
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:13:00
128
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:13:02
129
Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
0:13:15
130
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos
0:13:37
131
Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:13:49
132
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
0:14:13
133
Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
0:14:28
134
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
0:14:42
135
Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:14:48
136
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra
0:15:20
137
Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra
0:17:24
138
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:18:15
139
Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:19:35
140
Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:19:39
141
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:19:50
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
50
2
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
40
3
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
25
4
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
22
5
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22
6
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
22
7
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
20
8
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
19
9
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
18
10
Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16
11
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
16
12
Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
14
13
Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
14
14
Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
13
15
Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
12
16
Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10
17
Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
9
18
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9
19
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
9
20
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
9
21
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
8
22
Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
8
23
Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
7
24
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
7
25
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
6
26
Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
6
27
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
5
28
Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
5
29
Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4
30
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
4
31
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
3
32
Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
3
33
Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
2
34
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
2
35
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
2
36
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
2
37
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
1
38
Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
1
39
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
1
40
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12
2
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
6
3
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
6
4
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5
5
Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4
6
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
3
7
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3
8
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
9
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2
10
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
2
11
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra
2
12
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
1
13
Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra
1
14
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12:16:25
2
Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
3
James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:00:15
4
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:00:26
5
Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra
0:00:40
6
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:00:58
7
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
8
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:01:01
9
Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:01:09
10
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:01:35
11
Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:01:46
12
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:01:51
13
Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:02:02
14
Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:02:05
15
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:02:09
16
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
0:02:39
17
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:03:00
18
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
19
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:03:34
20
Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra
0:03:55
21
Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:04:20
22
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:04:40
23
Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:05:16
24
Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:05:52
25
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:06:20
26
Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:06:25
27
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:06:36
28
Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:06:40
29
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:06:48
30
Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:51
31
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
0:07:32
32
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:08:09
33
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:08:15
34
Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
0:08:52
35
Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:09:44
36
Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:10:17
37
Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra
0:10:21
38
Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:10:31
39
Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:10:40
40
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
41
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:11:32
42
Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:12:09
43
Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:12:26
44
Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:13:00
45
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:13:02
46
Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
0:13:15
47
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
0:14:42
48
Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:14:48
49
Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra
0:15:20
50
Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra
0:17:24
51
Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:18:15
52
Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:19:39
53
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:19:50
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Bahrain McLaren
36:49:19
2
UAE Team Emirates
0:00:24
3
Movistar Team
0:00:26
4
Team Ineos
0:00:35
5
CCC Team
0:00:52
6
Astana Pro Team
0:01:00
7
Fundacion-Orbea
0:01:33
8
Lotto Soudal
0:01:49
9
Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:29
10
Burgos-BH
0:02:51
11
Kern Pharma
0:03:43
12
AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:09
13
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
0:04:18
14
Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:04:29
15
Mitchelton-Scott
0:04:51
16
Total Direct Energie
0:04:59
17
Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:05:07
18
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:05:14
19
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:05:18
20
Team Jumbo-Visma
0:13:45
21
Kometa Xstra
0:14:11