Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen comes back from crash to win stage 3

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Arrival Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Celebration Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team MitcheltonScott Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Sport VlaanderenBaloise Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Sprint Arrival Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Amaury Capiot of Belgium and Team Sport VlaanderenBaloise during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Arrival Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Orange Combined Jersey Celebration Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team BahrainMclaren Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Luka Mezgec of Slovenia and Team MitcheltonScott during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Start Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tim Declerq of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 lvaro Cuadros Morata of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Hector Saez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Manuel Pealver of Spain and Team BurgosBH Julen Irizar of Spain and Team EuskadiDba Petr Rikunov of Rusia and Team GazpromRusvelo Daniel Viegas of Portugal and Kometa Xstra Cycling Team Ivan Moreno of Spain and Team Equipo Kern Pharma during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Jorge Cubero of Spain and Team BurgosBH Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Team BahrainMclaren Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team MitcheltonScott Matteo Trentin of Italy and CCC Team Ben Swift of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Matthias Brndle of Austria and Team Israel StartUp Nation Willem Smit of South Africa and Team BurgosBH Jaume Sureda of The Netherlands and Team BurgosBH Marco Canola of Italy and Team GazpromRusvelo Nikita Stalnov of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Team MitcheltonScott Callum Scotson of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Luis Len Sanchez of Spain and Astana Pro Team Peloton Flowers Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team BahrainMclaren during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pascal Eenkhoorn of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Jaime Castrillo of Spain and Team Equipo Kern Pharma during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Peloton Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Robert Stannard of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Team MitcheltonScott Tom Van Assbroeck of Belgium and Team Israel StartUp Nation David De La Cruz of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Peloton Landscape during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

TORREVIEJA SPAIN FEBRUARY 07 Tsgabu Grmay of Ethiopia and Team MitcheltonScott Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team MitcheltonScott Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 Stage 3 a 1746km stage from Orihuela to Torrevieja VueltaCV VCV2020 on February 07 2020 in Torrevieja Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) came back from a late crash to claim his second victory of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, winning stage 3 on a bike that was still damaged as Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) took the overall lead from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

The Dutch sprinter, who won on the opening day, hit the deck with around 30km to go and was forced into chasing back on with his teammates to take part in the bunch gallop.

Despite not being happy with his bike, he produced a powerful sprint on what was a messy finish to once again get the better of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain McLaren) claiming the final podium spot.

On a scrappy run towards the finish, Deceuninck-QuickStep took to the front of the peloton but it was far from a controlled lead-out. Whereas the opening day had seen Jakobsen overhauled by Groenewegen at the very last, this time Jakobsen took the wheel of his compatriot and looked to come around late on. He nearly did, but Groenewegen, who had jumped from the wheel of Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) to that of Mohorič, held on.

"It was an easy day but in the finale I crashed at around 30km from the finish. The team was waiting for me and I was in a good position to sprint. I had some mechanical problems but it was ok." Groenewegen said.

"In the final there was some corners but we stayed in a good position and we stayed together really well. I was really good in the sprint, in a good position. I had some problems with my bike after the crash but it was OK. It feels really good."

Despite the bunch finish, and despite Pogačar being present and correct, the stage saw the leader's jersey change hands. With no bonus seconds in this edition of the race, stage placings are used to order riders who are tied on time, as Pogaćar, Haig, and seven others were after stage 2.

Haig placed 12th on the stage, the best of the overall contenders and five places above Pogačar in 17th, and so moved above the Slovenian to the top of the standings. Despite finishing one place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Pogačar held onto second place by virtue of beating him by two places on the opening stage and one place on stage 2.

The movements, however, will be rendered largely irrelevant as the general classification is set to take its own definitive shape on Saturday's stage 4, which finishes at the top of the five-kilometre climb to Altea. Nevertheless, there are now just seven riders tied for time after Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) lost two seconds and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) lost more.

How it unfolded

After the punchy uphill finish on stage 2, it was back to the sprinters on stage 3, with a 176km route from Orihuela to Torrevieja. There was a heft second-category climb at Hondon de los Frailes but, topping out 70km from the line, it was never likely to inflict any lasting damage.

Six riders formed the early breakaway: Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH), Julen Irizar (Fundación-Orbea), Petr Rikunov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Daniel Viegas (Kometa Xstra Cycling Team, and Iván Moreno (Equipo Kern Pharma).

They built a lead of three minutes after 50km but that was as good as it got, with the peloton unwilling to give them much rope. Rikunov was the first to the top of the climb, followed by Penalver and Irizar, and those three pressed on and went clear for several kilometres. Meanwhile, in the peloton, the bunch stretched out but none of the sprinters were placed in any real difficulty.

The break reformed but split up again after the descent, with Irizar going clear again, this time with Saez and Moreno. They were steadily reeled in by the peloton and, after being allowed to dangle out front for a while, were swiftly snuffed out with 10km to go.

CCC Team, Mitchelton-Scott, and Astana were all prominent on the run-in, along with Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep, but there was a small spanner thrown into the works. With 3km to go, Michal Kiwatkowski (Team Ineos) took a flyer and was joined by Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale).

QuickStep were on the front but Mitchelton-Scott soon took over to eliminate the threat, and they went on to tee up Luka Mezgec for an early sprint. Mohoric also went early on the left but it was Groenewegen who was still feeling strong enough to take his second victory of the week.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:54:16 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 11 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 15 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma 20 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 21 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 23 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 25 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 30 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 34 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 37 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:05 39 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:07 40 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra 42 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 46 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 47 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 48 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 49 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 50 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 53 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 55 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 57 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 59 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 60 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 61 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 62 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 63 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 64 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 65 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 66 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 67 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 68 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra 69 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 72 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 73 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 74 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 75 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 76 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 77 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 78 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 80 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 81 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 82 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 83 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 84 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 87 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 88 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 89 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 90 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 91 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 92 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra 93 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 94 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 95 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 97 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 98 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 100 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:00:23 101 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra 102 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 103 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 104 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 105 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 107 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26 108 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 109 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 111 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:31 112 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:39 113 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 114 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:48 115 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 117 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 118 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 119 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:52 121 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:01 122 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 123 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:03 124 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 126 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:09 127 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 128 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:42 129 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:00 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:02:40 132 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos 0:02:41 133 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:42 134 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 135 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:31 136 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 138 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:48 139 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra 140 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:55 141 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 16 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 10 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 8 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 14 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 2 15 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 6 2 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 3 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2 4 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 2 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain McLaren 11:42:48 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Movistar Team 4 Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07 6 Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Total Direct Energie 9 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 10 CCC Team 11 Fundacion-Orbea 12 Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 13 Kern Pharma 14 Team Ineos 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17 Team Jumbo-Visma 18 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Burgos-BH 20 AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:21 21 Kometa Xstra





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12:16:25 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 6 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:02 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:05 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:07 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:10 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:15 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:19 17 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 18 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:26 19 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 21 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29 22 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:33 23 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:35 24 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 26 Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra 0:00:40 27 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:42 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 30 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 31 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:52 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:55 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:57 36 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:00:58 37 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 38 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 40 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:09 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:15 43 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:19 44 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:29 45 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:35 46 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:01:45 47 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:46 48 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:51 49 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:58 50 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 51 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 52 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 53 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:02:05 54 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:09 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:23 57 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 58 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:30 59 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:39 60 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:43 61 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:57 62 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:00 63 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 64 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:03 65 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:29 66 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:32 67 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:34 68 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:39 69 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:46 70 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:54 71 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra 0:03:55 72 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:09 73 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:20 74 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:30 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 77 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 78 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 80 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:40 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 83 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 84 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:16 85 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:17 86 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 87 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:29 88 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:34 89 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:41 90 Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:52 91 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:56 92 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:17 93 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:20 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:21 95 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:25 96 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:33 97 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:36 98 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:40 99 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:48 100 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:51 101 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:52 102 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:57 103 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:32 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:08:05 105 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:09 106 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:15 107 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:52 108 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:40 109 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:44 110 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:09:52 111 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:53 112 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:17 113 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:10:19 114 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra 0:10:21 115 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:31 116 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:40 117 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 119 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 120 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:51 121 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:32 122 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:03 123 Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:12:09 124 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:12 125 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:26 126 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:12:40 127 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:00 128 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:13:02 129 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 0:13:15 130 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos 0:13:37 131 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:49 132 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:14:13 133 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:28 134 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:42 135 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:48 136 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra 0:15:20 137 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra 0:17:24 138 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:15 139 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:19:35 140 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:39 141 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:50





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 40 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 25 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 22 5 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 22 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 19 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 18 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 16 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 14 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 14 14 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 13 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 12 16 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 9 18 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 19 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 8 22 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 8 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 7 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 6 26 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 6 27 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 5 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 29 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 30 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 4 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 3 32 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 34 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 35 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 36 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 37 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 38 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 39 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 40 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 2 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 6 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 6 4 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 6 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 7 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 2 11 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra 2 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 1 13 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra 1 14 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12:16:25 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:15 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 5 Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra 0:00:40 6 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:00:58 7 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 8 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 9 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:09 10 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:35 11 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:46 12 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:51 13 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 14 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:05 15 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:02:09 16 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:39 17 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:00 18 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 19 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:34 20 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra 0:03:55 21 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:20 22 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:40 23 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:16 24 Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:52 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:20 26 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:25 27 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:36 28 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:40 29 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:48 30 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:51 31 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:32 32 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:09 33 Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:08:15 34 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:08:52 35 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:09:44 36 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:17 37 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra 0:10:21 38 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:10:31 39 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:10:40 40 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 41 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:32 42 Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:12:09 43 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:26 44 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:00 45 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:13:02 46 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 0:13:15 47 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:42 48 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:48 49 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra 0:15:20 50 Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra 0:17:24 51 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:18:15 52 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:39 53 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:50



