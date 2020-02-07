Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen comes back from crash to win stage 3

Patrick Fletcher
Cycling News
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) came back from a late crash to claim his second victory of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, winning stage 3 on a bike that was still damaged as Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) took the overall lead from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

The Dutch sprinter, who won on the opening day, hit the deck with around 30km to go and was forced into chasing back on with his teammates to take part in the bunch gallop.

Despite not being happy with his bike, he produced a powerful sprint on what was a messy finish to once again get the better of Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain McLaren) claiming the final podium spot.

On a scrappy run towards the finish, Deceuninck-QuickStep took to the front of the peloton but it was far from a controlled lead-out. Whereas the opening day had seen Jakobsen overhauled by Groenewegen at the very last, this time Jakobsen took the wheel of his compatriot and looked to come around late on. He nearly did, but Groenewegen, who had jumped from the wheel of Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) to that of Mohorič, held on.

"It was an easy day but in the finale I crashed at around 30km from the finish. The team was waiting for me and I was in a good position to sprint. I had some mechanical problems but it was ok." Groenewegen said.

"In the final there was some corners but we stayed in a good position and we stayed together really well. I was really good in the sprint, in a good position. I had some problems with my bike after the crash but it was OK. It feels really good."

Despite the bunch finish, and despite Pogačar being present and correct, the stage saw the leader's jersey change hands. With no bonus seconds in this edition of the race, stage placings are used to order riders who are tied on time, as Pogaćar, Haig, and seven others were after stage 2.

Haig placed 12th on the stage, the best of the overall contenders and five places above Pogačar in 17th, and so moved above the Slovenian to the top of the standings. Despite finishing one place behind Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Pogačar held onto second place by virtue of beating him by two places on the opening stage and one place on stage 2.

The movements, however, will be rendered largely irrelevant as the general classification is set to take its own definitive shape on Saturday's stage 4, which finishes at the top of the five-kilometre climb to Altea. Nevertheless, there are now just seven riders tied for time after Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) lost two seconds and Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) lost more.

How it unfolded

After the punchy uphill finish on stage 2, it was back to the sprinters on stage 3, with a 176km route from Orihuela to Torrevieja. There was a heft second-category climb at Hondon de los Frailes but, topping out 70km from the line, it was never likely to inflict any lasting damage.

Six riders formed the early breakaway: Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Manuel Peñalver (Burgos-BH), Julen Irizar (Fundación-Orbea), Petr Rikunov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Daniel Viegas (Kometa Xstra Cycling Team, and Iván Moreno (Equipo Kern Pharma).

They built a lead of three minutes after 50km but that was as good as it got, with the peloton unwilling to give them much rope. Rikunov was the first to the top of the climb, followed by Penalver and Irizar, and those three pressed on and went clear for several kilometres. Meanwhile, in the peloton, the bunch stretched out but none of the sprinters were placed in any real difficulty.

The break reformed but split up again after the descent, with Irizar going clear again, this time with Saez and Moreno. They were steadily reeled in by the peloton and, after being allowed to dangle out front for a while, were swiftly snuffed out with 10km to go.

CCC Team, Mitchelton-Scott, and Astana were all prominent on the run-in, along with Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep, but there was a small spanner thrown into the works. With 3km to go, Michal Kiwatkowski (Team Ineos) took a flyer and was joined by Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale).

QuickStep were on the front but Mitchelton-Scott soon took over to eliminate the threat, and they went on to tee up Luka Mezgec for an early sprint. Mohoric also went early on the left but it was Groenewegen who was still feeling strong enough to take his second victory of the week.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

3:54:16

2

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

3

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

4

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

6

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

7

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

8

Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team

9

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

10

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

11

Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH

12

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

13

Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

14

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

15

Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

16

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

17

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

18

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

19

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma

20

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

21

José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

22

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

23

Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

24

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

25

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

26

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

27

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

28

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren

29

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

30

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

31

Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

32

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

33

Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

34

David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates

35

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos

36

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

37

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

38

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:05

39

Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos

0:00:07

40

Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

41

Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra

42

Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

43

Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team

44

Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

45

Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

46

Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

47

Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team

48

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team

49

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma

50

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

51

Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos

52

Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

53

Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma

54

Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal

55

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

56

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team

57

Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

58

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie

59

Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

60

Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team

61

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

62

Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team

63

Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

64

Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

65

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott

66

Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

67

Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

68

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra

69

Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale

70

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

71

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

72

Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

73

Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

74

Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

75

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

76

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation

77

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

78

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

79

Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

80

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

81

Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

82

Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates

83

Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos

84

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

85

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott

86

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

87

Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

88

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

89

Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH

90

Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

91

Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

92

Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra

93

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

94

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

95

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

96

Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team

97

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team

98

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

99

Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

100

Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:00:23

101

Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra

102

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

103

Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie

104

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team

105

Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

106

Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie

107

Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:00:26

108

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:00:29

109

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

110

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos

111

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:00:31

112

Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:00:39

113

Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH

114

Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:00:48

115

Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

116

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma

117

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma

118

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

119

Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team

120

Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:52

121

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:01

122

Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

123

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:01:03

124

Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

125

Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

126

Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:01:09

127

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

128

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:01:42

129

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team

130

Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:02:00

131

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team

0:02:40

132

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos

0:02:41

133

Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren

0:03:42

134

Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren

135

Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:04:31

136

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

137

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

138

Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:04:48

139

Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra

140

Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:05:55

141

Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

25

2

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

20

3

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

16

4

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

14

5

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

12

6

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

10

7

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

9

8

Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team

8

9

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

7

10

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

6

11

Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH

5

12

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

4

13

Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

3

14

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

2

15

Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

6

2

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

4

3

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

2

4

Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

4

2

Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH

2

3

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Bahrain McLaren

11:42:48

2

UAE Team Emirates

3

Movistar Team

4

Gazprom-Rusvelo

5

Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:07

6

Israel Start-Up Nation

7

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

8

Total Direct Energie

9

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

10

CCC Team

11

Fundacion-Orbea

12

Astana Pro Team

0:00:14

13

Kern Pharma

14

Team Ineos

15

Lotto Soudal

16

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

17

Team Jumbo-Visma

18

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

19

Burgos-BH

20

AG2R la Mondiale

0:00:21

21

Kometa Xstra


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

12:16:25

2

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

3

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

4

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

5

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

6

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

7

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos

8

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:02

9

Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:05

10

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

11

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

0:00:07

12

Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

13

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

0:00:08

14

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:10

15

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:00:15

16

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:00:19

17

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren

18

David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:26

19

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team

20

Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team

21

Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team

0:00:29

22

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:00:33

23

Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team

0:00:35

24

Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:00:38

25

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation

26

Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra

0:00:40

27

Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:00:42

28

Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal

29

Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale

30

Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:00:49

31

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

32

Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos

0:00:52

33

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

34

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:00:55

35

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos

0:00:57

36

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie

0:00:58

37

Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma

38

Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

39

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:01:01

40

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

41

Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:01:09

42

Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:01:15

43

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:19

44

Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

0:01:29

45

Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:01:35

46

Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH

0:01:45

47

Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:01:46

48

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:01:51

49

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:01:58

50

Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

51

Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:02:02

52

Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

53

Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team

0:02:05

54

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

55

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:02:09

56

Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:23

57

Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

58

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:30

59

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team

0:02:39

60

Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:02:43

61

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:02:57

62

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:03:00

63

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

64

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott

0:03:03

65

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:03:29

66

José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

0:03:32

67

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:03:34

68

Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:03:39

69

Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:03:46

70

Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:03:54

71

Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra

0:03:55

72

Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:04:09

73

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott

0:04:20

74

Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

75

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

0:04:30

76

Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team

77

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

78

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

79

Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

80

Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:04:40

81

Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos

82

Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team

83

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

84

Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:05:16

85

Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:05:17

86

Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

87

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:05:29

88

Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:05:34

89

Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:05:41

90

Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:05:52

91

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:05:56

92

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:06:17

93

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:06:20

94

Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:06:21

95

Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:06:25

96

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:06:33

97

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:06:36

98

Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:06:40

99

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:06:48

100

Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:51

101

Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:06:52

102

Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott

0:06:57

103

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team

0:07:32

104

Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos

0:08:05

105

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:08:09

106

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:08:15

107

Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren

0:08:52

108

Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:09:40

109

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:09:44

110

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:09:52

111

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:09:53

112

Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:10:17

113

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:10:19

114

Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra

0:10:21

115

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:10:31

116

Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:10:40

117

Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team

118

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma

119

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma

120

Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:10:51

121

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:11:32

122

Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:12:03

123

Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:12:09

124

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:12:12

125

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:12:26

126

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

0:12:40

127

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:13:00

128

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:13:02

129

Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren

0:13:15

130

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos

0:13:37

131

Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:13:49

132

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team

0:14:13

133

Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates

0:14:28

134

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team

0:14:42

135

Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:14:48

136

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra

0:15:20

137

Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra

0:17:24

138

Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:18:15

139

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:19:35

140

Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:19:39

141

Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:19:50


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

50

2

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

40

3

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

25

4

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

22

5

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

22

6

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

22

7

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

20

8

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

19

9

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott

18

10

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

16

11

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

16

12

Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

14

13

Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos

14

14

Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

13

15

Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team

12

16

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

10

17

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

9

18

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

9

19

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

9

20

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

9

21

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

8

22

Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH

8

23

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos

7

24

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

7

25

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

6

26

Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

6

27

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

5

28

Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

5

29

Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

4

30

Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

4

31

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

3

32

Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

3

33

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

2

34

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

2

35

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

2

36

Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH

2

37

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

1

38

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

1

39

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

1

40

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

12

2

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

6

3

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team

6

4

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

5

5

Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

4

6

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

3

7

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

3

8

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

3

9

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

2

10

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

2

11

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra

2

12

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

1

13

Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra

1

14

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

12:16:25

2

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos

3

James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:00:15

4

Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:00:26

5

Márton Dina (Hun) Kometa Xstra

0:00:40

6

Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:00:58

7

Joan Bou Company (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

8

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:01:01

9

Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:01:09

10

Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:01:35

11

Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:01:46

12

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:01:51

13

Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:02:02

14

Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:02:05

15

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:02:09

16

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team

0:02:39

17

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:03:00

18

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

19

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:03:34

20

Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Xstra

0:03:55

21

Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:04:20

22

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:04:40

23

Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:05:16

24

Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:05:52

25

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:06:20

26

Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:06:25

27

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:06:36

28

Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:06:40

29

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:06:48

30

Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:51

31

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team

0:07:32

32

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:08:09

33

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:08:15

34

Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren

0:08:52

35

Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:09:44

36

Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:10:17

37

Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Xstra

0:10:21

38

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:10:31

39

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:10:40

40

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma

41

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:11:32

42

Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:12:09

43

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:12:26

44

Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:13:00

45

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:13:02

46

Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren

0:13:15

47

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team

0:14:42

48

Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:14:48

49

Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Xstra

0:15:20

50

Giacomo Garavaglia (Ita) Kometa Xstra

0:17:24

51

Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:18:15

52

Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:19:39

53

Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:19:50


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Bahrain McLaren

36:49:19

2

UAE Team Emirates

0:00:24

3

Movistar Team

0:00:26

4

Team Ineos

0:00:35

5

CCC Team

0:00:52

6

Astana Pro Team

0:01:00

7

Fundacion-Orbea

0:01:33

8

Lotto Soudal

0:01:49

9

Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:29

10

Burgos-BH

0:02:51

11

Kern Pharma

0:03:43

12

AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:09

13

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

0:04:18

14

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:04:29

15

Mitchelton-Scott

0:04:51

16

Total Direct Energie

0:04:59

17

Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:05:07

18

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:05:14

19

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:05:18

20

Team Jumbo-Visma

0:13:45

21

Kometa Xstra

0:14:11

