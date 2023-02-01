Volta Finance Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

·8 min read
Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 01 February 2023

Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has today purchased 4,174 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €5.35 per share.

Each director receives 30% of their Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR").

  • Dagmar Kershaw, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,284 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Ms Kershaw will have an interest in 6,028 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% of the issued shares of the Company;

  • Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,092 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Le Page will have an interest in 44,930 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the issued shares of the Company;

  • Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 899 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Harrison will have an interest in 27,491 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.08% of the issued shares of the Company; and

  • Yedau Ogoundele, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR acquired 899 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mrs Ogoundele will have an interest in 2,095 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.01 of the issued shares of the Company.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)
Dagmar Kershaw
Chairman and Director

b)
Steve Le Page
Director

c)
Graham Harrison Director

d)
Yedau Ogoundele Director

  • Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Director

b. Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a. Name

Volta Finance Limited

b. LEI

2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a. Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

b. Identification code

GG00B1GHHH78

c. Nature of the transaction

Purchase and allocation of Ordinary Shares relation to the part-payment of Directors' fees for the quarter ended 31 October 2022

d. Price(s)

€5.35

e. Volume(s)

Total: 4,174

f. Date of transaction

31 January 2022

g. Place of transaction

On-market – London

  • Aggregate Purchase Information

a)
Dagmar Kershaw
Chairman and Director

b)
Steve Le Page
Director

c)
Graham Harrison Director

d)
Yedau Ogoundele Director

Aggr. Volume: 1,284

 

 

Price:
€5.35

Aggr. Volume: 1,092

 

 

Price:
€5.35

Aggr. Volume: 899

 

 

Price:
€5.35

Aggr. Volume: 899

 

 

Price:
€5.35

CONTACTS

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas S.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com 
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta’s investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company’s approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 2,460 professionals and €887 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2021.

*****

This press release is published by AXA Investment Managers Paris (“AXA IM”), in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager (within the meaning of Directive 2011/61/EU, the “AIFM Directive”) of Volta Finance Limited (the "Volta Finance") whose portfolio is managed by AXA IM.

This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions. This document is not an offer for sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to persons who are “U.S. persons” for purposes of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or otherwise in circumstances where such offer would be restricted by applicable law. Such securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration from the Securities Act. Volta Finance does not intend to register any portion of the offer of such securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of such securities in the United States.

*****

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities referred to herein are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

*****
This press release contains statements that are, or may deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "anticipated", "expects", "intends", "is/are expected", "may", "will" or "should". They include the statements regarding the level of the dividend, the current market context and its impact on the long-term return of Volta Finance's investments. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Volta Finance's actual results, portfolio composition and performance may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. AXA IM does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Any target information is based on certain assumptions as to future events which may not prove to be realised. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these future events, the targets are not intended to be and should not be regarded as profits or earnings or any other type of forecasts. There can be no assurance that any of these targets will be achieved. In addition, no assurance can be given that the investment objective will be achieved.

The figures provided that relate to past months or years and past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance or construed as a reliable indicator as to future performance. Throughout this review, the citation of specific trades or strategies is intended to illustrate some of the investment methodologies and philosophies of Volta Finance, as implemented by AXA IM. The historical success or AXA IM’s belief in the future success, of any of these trades or strategies is not indicative of, and has no bearing on, future results.

The valuation of financial assets can vary significantly from the prices that the AXA IM could obtain if it sought to liquidate the positions on behalf of the Volta Finance due to market conditions and general economic environment. Such valuations do not constitute a fairness or similar opinion and should not be regarded as such.

Editor: AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARIS, a company incorporated under the laws of France, having its registered office located at Tour Majunga, 6, Place de la Pyramide - 92800 Puteaux. AXA IMP is authorized by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under registration number GP92008 as an alternative investment fund manager within the meaning of the AIFM Directive.

*****


