Volta ao Algarve Stage 5 - Live updates

Remco Evenepoel on the podium at the Volta ao Algarve

Volta ao Algarve race hub

Race preview

Volta ao Algarve: Cees Bol wins stage 3

Volta ao Algarve: Lopez wins stage 4 Alto do Malhão

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the final stage 5 TT at the Volta ao Algarve.

Today's 20.3km stage is a rolling loop around Lagoa.

Remco Evenepoel will start last as race leader. He is on the same time as Dan Martin and Max Schachmann but is the big favourite to win.

This a summary of Saturday's stage.

Stage 4 - Albufeira - Alto do Malhão - Summary #VAlgarve2020 pic.twitter.com/RFoNoJXWEWFebruary 22, 2020

Jasha Sutterlin (Team Sunweb) set the early fastest time of 25:02.

However he has just been beaten by Mikkel Bjerg (UAE), who set 24:59.

This is the start ramp, where Evenepoel will start in two ands half hours.