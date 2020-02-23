Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel seals second stage race victory

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step White Best Young Rider during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Simon Geschke of Germany and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and CCC Team Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Michal Kwiatkowski POL Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Tim Wellens BEL Lotto Soudal photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Simon Geschke GER CCC Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Bauke Mollema NED Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rui Costa POR UAE Team Emirates photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Dan Martin IRL Israel StartUp Nation photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team BoraHansgrohe Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration Champagne during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve, distancing his closest overall rivals in the final 20.3km individual time trial with a superb ride to win the stage and the final yellow jersey.

World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) showed off his rainbow stripes in style, setting a time of 24:17. However, Evenepoel was even faster and stopped the clock in a time of 24:08. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was third at 19 seconds.

Evenepoel started the final time trial on equal time with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after winning the stage 2 uphill finish and then limiting his losses on the stage 4 finish atop Alto do Malhão. He was expected to put time into both of them but almost caught Martin - his two-minute man, and was far faster than Schachmann, creating a significant lead in the final overall classification.

The German set a time of 24:45 and so finished second overall, 38 seconds behind Evenepoel. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up to finish third overall at 39 seconds, while Martin fell out of the top ten and finished 11th at 1:59. The likes of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) were all even further down behind the 20-year-old Belgian phenomenon.

"I'm really happy, I knew it was just 20km full gas and I started quite fast and then I knew that in the hilly sections, on the downhills, that I had to recover well, so that's what I did. I just went all out," Evenepoel explained, revealing his race strategy.

"The communication with the car was perfect, I knew every corner, every hole in the road. I'm very happy."

Evenepoel won the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and has now won his first stage race in Europe. His next goal is Tirreno-Adriatico, with the Giro d'Italia a major objective and some already suggesting he can be an overall contender in the Corsa Rosa. Asked if his Algarve victory sends a message to his rivals ahead of the Giro d'Italia in May, Evenepoel suggested he was not yet in his best form.

"No, no, that's not my goal. I'm working hard for a goal in two months time. I'm not in the best shape yet but I still have time, there's still a long way to go but I'm already happy with where I'm at now," Evenepoel said, also brushing off a question about the Tokyo Olympic Games where he will target the time trial and also be part of the Belgian team in the road race.

"Tokyo is a long way to go. I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."

How it unfolded

The sun again shone on the Algarve coast, giving the riders another stage in the sun. The day was a battle for two spoils, the stage victory and the overall classification, even if few hoped to dislodge Evenepoel.

The pure time trialist hoped to steal the day's victory and so recon rides, warm-ups and every tiny detail were considered for the rolling 20.3km time trial.

Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb) set the early fastest time of 25:02 but that was soon bettered by talented WorldTour neo-pro Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) with 24:59.

The first time split came after 5.7km and the times there fooled many, especially after the steep climb up the cliff edge. The big time differences were made later on the climbs and fast descents when pure speed in gears of 56x11, bike handling skills, and a low tucked-in aero position all mattered.

Dennis showed how to do it, starting slow but finishing fast with a time of 24:17. 2019 time trial winner Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) started fast but faded, to set a time of 24:26. Nibali looked good in his first time trial on a Trek bike and started fast but he also faded in the second half of the 20.3km course, setting a time of 25:13. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) was off the pace with a time of 25:00. Teammate Michel Kwiatkowski was better, finishing sixth but the British super-team failed to finish with a rider in the final top 10 overall.

Evenepoel started last in the leader's yellow skinsuit. He was not expected to risk the overall victory for the stage win but was still very fast. He set a time of 6:22 at the 5.7km time split, 15 seconds better than Küng. Evenepoel tucked low over his time trial bike in search of every bit of speed and found it, recovering on the descents, powering up the climbs and blasting down the descents.

Schachmann was strong and stopped the clock in 24:45 but all eyes were on Evenepoel. He could see Dan Martin in the final kilometres and that only drove him on. He almost caught the Irishman and stopped the clock in 24:08. The stage victory and overall victory was his.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:07 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:00:10 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 7 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:46 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:47 10 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:48 11 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:53 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:55 17 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:59 20 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 21 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:02 22 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:03 23 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 24 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 27 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 28 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 29 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:11 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 31 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 33 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18 34 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:19 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 36 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:28 37 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 39 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:33 41 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:34 42 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:36 43 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:39 44 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 45 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:40 46 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 48 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 49 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 50 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:46 51 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:01:53 52 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:57 53 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:58 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:59 55 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 56 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 57 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:00 58 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:03 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 61 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:09 62 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 63 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:10 64 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:02:11 65 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:12 66 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:13 67 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 68 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15 69 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 70 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:22 71 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 72 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:24 73 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 0:02:25 74 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:27 75 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:02:28 76 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:35 77 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:39 78 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:40 79 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:42 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:02:43 81 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:44 82 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45 83 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:47 84 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:02:48 85 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 86 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:50 87 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 88 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 89 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:02:52 90 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:53 91 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:54 92 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:55 93 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:56 94 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:58 95 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:00 96 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:03 97 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:03:04 98 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:06 99 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:07 100 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 101 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:09 102 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 103 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:03:10 104 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:11 105 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:03:14 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 107 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:18 108 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:21 109 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 111 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:23 112 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:28 113 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 114 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 115 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:31 116 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:03:32 117 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:03:35 118 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:36 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:38 120 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:40 121 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:03:41 122 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 123 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:45 124 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 125 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:47 126 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:48 127 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:50 128 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:03:51 129 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:03:52 130 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:53 131 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 132 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:03:55 133 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:03:57 134 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 135 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:58 136 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:02 138 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:12 139 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:14 140 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:04:19 141 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:20 142 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:04:25 143 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:28 144 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:38 145 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 146 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:04:39 147 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 148 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:40 149 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 150 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:04:41 151 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 152 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:04:43 153 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:04:50 154 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:56 155 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:05:00 156 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:05:08 157 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:05:11 158 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:05:17 159 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:05:40 160 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:05:42 161 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:05:51 DNS Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team DNS Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis DNS Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo OTL Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel OTL André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19:23:42 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:40 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:39 4 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:48 5 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20 6 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44 7 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:07 8 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:59 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14 10 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:17:50 11 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29 12 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:23:35 13 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:22 14 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:34:19 15 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:37 16 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:35:57 17 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:36:01 18 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:37:03 19 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:41 20 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:43 21 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:10 22 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:42:23 23 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:42:54 24 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:44:41 25 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:49 26 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:46:31 27 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:47:43 28 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:47:44 29 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:47:59 30 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:49:53 31 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:54:50





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 1:14:02 2 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:00:08 3 CCC Team 0:00:50 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:13 6 Team Sunweb 0:01:15 7 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:35 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49 9 Lotto Soudal 0:02:03 10 Groupama-FDJ 0:02:19 11 Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 12 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:18 13 W52 0:03:37 14 Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:21 15 Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:01 16 Efapel 0:05:43 17 Fundacion-Orbea 0:06:41 18 Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:07:07 19 Cofidis 0:07:12 20 Miranda-Mortágua 0:07:27 21 Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:07:29 22 Aviludo-Louletano 0:08:21 23 Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:13 24 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:24 25 LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:09:59

Classifications





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19:23:42 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:01:18 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:31 9 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:40 10 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:57 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:59 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:07 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:02:08 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:27 16 Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:02:39 17 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:39 18 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:42 19 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:48 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:03 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:14 22 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20 23 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44 24 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:04:46 25 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:13 26 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:05:31 27 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:07 28 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:27 29 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:52 30 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:07 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:08:18 33 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:25 34 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:08:51 35 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:54 36 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:09:41 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:09:54 38 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:59 39 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:10:00 40 Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:10:12 41 Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:14 42 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:58 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:11:07 44 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:11:20 45 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 46 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:59 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:12 48 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:13:44 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:13:47 50 Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:06 51 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14 52 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 53 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:14:24 54 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:00 55 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:17:36 56 Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:17:44 57 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:17:50 58 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:18:15 59 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:18:36 60 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:18:57 61 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:21 62 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:26 63 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:50 64 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:20:51 65 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:04 66 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:21:05 67 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:46 68 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:51 69 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:48 70 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:23:19 71 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29 72 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:23:35 73 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:35 74 Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:27:49 75 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:28:09 76 Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:28:48 77 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:03 78 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:53 79 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:30:01 80 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:30:32 81 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:30:52 82 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:53 83 João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:31:07 84 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:31:12 85 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:32:16 86 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:32:18 87 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:32:20 88 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:23 89 Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:33:11 90 David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 91 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:22 92 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:33:25 93 André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:33:29 94 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:08 95 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:34:19 96 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:34:27 97 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 0:35:33 98 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:37 99 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:35:48 100 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:35:53 101 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:35:57 102 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:36:01 103 Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:36:12 104 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:14 105 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:32 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:36:46 107 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:37:03 108 David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:37:21 109 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:28 110 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:41 111 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 112 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:00 113 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:11 114 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:39:37 115 Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 0:39:38 116 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:43 117 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:03 118 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:40:06 119 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:10 120 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:40:22 121 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:40:30 122 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:40:35 123 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:40:43 124 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:51 125 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:41:22 126 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:41:27 127 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 128 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:41 129 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:41:43 130 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:54 131 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:42:07 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:42:09 133 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:42:23 134 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:42:43 135 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:42:52 136 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:42:54 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:43:04 138 Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:03 139 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:17 140 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:44:41 141 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:49 142 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:45:04 143 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:13 144 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:45:48 145 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:12 146 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:46:22 147 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:46:31 148 César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:46:44 149 David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:46:52 150 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:08 151 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 152 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:47:43 153 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:47:44 154 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:47:59 155 Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:48:41 156 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:49:15 157 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:49:20 158 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:49:53 159 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:52:33 160 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:54:50 161 David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1:01:11





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41 2 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 26 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 26 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 22 7 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 8 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 20 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16 12 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 14 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 8 15 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 17 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 18 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 6 19 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 22 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 5 23 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 24 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 26 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 28 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3 29 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2 31 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2 32 Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 2 33 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 2 34 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 35 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 2 36 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1 38 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15 3 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 14 4 João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 10 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 7 Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 7 8 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 10 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6 11 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6 12 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6 13 Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 6 14 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 16 Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 18 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 4 19 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 21 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2 22 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19:23:42 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:40 3 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:39 4 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:48 5 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20 6 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44 7 Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:07 8 Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:59 9 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14 10 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:17:50 11 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29 12 Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:23:35 13 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:22 14 Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:34:19 15 Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:37 16 Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:35:57 17 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:36:01 18 Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:37:03 19 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:41 20 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:43 21 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:10 22 Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:42:23 23 Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:42:54 24 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:44:41 25 Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:49 26 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:46:31 27 Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:47:43 28 João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:47:44 29 Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:47:59 30 Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:49:53 31 Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:54:50



