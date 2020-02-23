Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel seals second stage race victory

Stephen Farrand
Cycling News
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step White Best Young Rider during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Simon Geschke of Germany and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and CCC Team Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Michal Kwiatkowski POL Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Tim Wellens BEL Lotto Soudal photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Simon Geschke GER CCC Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Bauke Mollema NED Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rui Costa POR UAE Team Emirates photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Dan Martin IRL Israel StartUp Nation photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team BoraHansgrohe Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration Champagne during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve, distancing his closest overall rivals in the final 20.3km individual time trial with a superb ride to win the stage and the final yellow jersey.

World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) showed off his rainbow stripes in style, setting a time of 24:17. However, Evenepoel was even faster and stopped the clock in a time of 24:08. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was third at 19 seconds.

Evenepoel started the final time trial on equal time with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after winning the stage 2 uphill finish and then limiting his losses on the stage 4 finish atop Alto do Malhão. He was expected to put time into both of them but almost caught Martin - his two-minute man, and was far faster than Schachmann, creating a significant lead in the final overall classification.

The German set a time of 24:45 and so finished second overall, 38 seconds behind Evenepoel. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up to finish third overall at 39 seconds, while Martin fell out of the top ten and finished 11th at 1:59. The likes of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) were all even further down behind the 20-year-old Belgian phenomenon.

"I'm really happy, I knew it was just 20km full gas and I started quite fast and then I knew that in the hilly sections, on the downhills, that I had to recover well, so that's what I did. I just went all out," Evenepoel explained, revealing his race strategy.

"The communication with the car was perfect, I knew every corner, every hole in the road. I'm very happy."

Evenepoel won the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and has now won his first stage race in Europe. His next goal is Tirreno-Adriatico, with the Giro d'Italia a major objective and some already suggesting he can be an overall contender in the Corsa Rosa. Asked if his Algarve victory sends a message to his rivals ahead of the Giro d'Italia in May, Evenepoel suggested he was not yet in his best form.

"No, no, that's not my goal. I'm working hard for a goal in two months time. I'm not in the best shape yet but I still have time, there's still a long way to go but I'm already happy with where I'm at now," Evenepoel said, also brushing off a question about the Tokyo Olympic Games where he will target the time trial and also be part of the Belgian team in the road race.

"Tokyo is a long way to go. I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."

How it unfolded

The sun again shone on the Algarve coast, giving the riders another stage in the sun. The day was a battle for two spoils, the stage victory and the overall classification, even if few hoped to dislodge Evenepoel.

The pure time trialist hoped to steal the day's victory and so recon rides, warm-ups and every tiny detail were considered for the rolling 20.3km time trial.

Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb) set the early fastest time of 25:02 but that was soon bettered by talented WorldTour neo-pro Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) with 24:59.

The first time split came after 5.7km and the times there fooled many, especially after the steep climb up the cliff edge. The big time differences were made later on the climbs and fast descents when pure speed in gears of 56x11, bike handling skills, and a low tucked-in aero position all mattered.

Dennis showed how to do it, starting slow but finishing fast with a time of 24:17. 2019 time trial winner Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) started fast but faded, to set a time of 24:26. Nibali looked good in his first time trial on a Trek bike and started fast but he also faded in the second half of the 20.3km course, setting a time of 25:13. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) was off the pace with a time of 25:00. Teammate Michel Kwiatkowski was better, finishing sixth but the British super-team failed to finish with a rider in the final top 10 overall.

Evenepoel started last in the leader's yellow skinsuit. He was not expected to risk the overall victory for the stage win but was still very fast. He set a time of 6:22 at the 5.7km time split, 15 seconds better than Küng. Evenepoel tucked low over his time trial bike in search of every bit of speed and found it, recovering on the descents, powering up the climbs and blasting down the descents.

Schachmann was strong and stopped the clock in 24:45 but all eyes were on Evenepoel. He could see Dan Martin in the final kilometres and that only drove him on. He almost caught the Irishman and stopped the clock in 24:08. The stage victory and overall victory was his.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:24:07

2

Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos

0:00:10

3

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

0:00:19

4

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:38

5

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team

6

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos

7

Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team

8

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:00:46

9

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:00:47

10

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:00:48

11

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:52

12

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos

0:00:53

13

Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

14

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:54

15

Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team

16

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:00:55

17

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:00:56

18

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:00:58

19

Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team

0:00:59

20

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

21

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team

0:01:02

22

João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:03

23

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:01:05

24

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb

25

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:01:06

26

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:01:07

27

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:01:09

28

Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates

29

Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb

0:01:11

30

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

31

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

32

Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

0:01:13

33

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

0:01:18

34

Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:01:19

35

Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:21

36

Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

0:01:28

37

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

38

Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:01:29

39

Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

40

Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team

0:01:33

41

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:01:34

42

Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:36

43

Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:01:39

44

Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto

45

Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:01:40

46

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:01:41

47

Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

48

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ

0:01:42

49

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:01:44

50

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:46

51

Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel

0:01:53

52

Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:01:57

53

Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos

0:01:58

54

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

0:01:59

55

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates

56

Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

57

Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:02:00

58

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:02:03

59

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

60

Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal

61

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:02:09

62

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team

63

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:10

64

Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

0:02:11

65

Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:02:12

66

Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:13

67

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:02:14

68

Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:15

69

Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

70

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:22

71

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

72

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:02:24

73

Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos

0:02:25

74

João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:02:27

75

Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:02:28

76

Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:02:35

77

Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:02:39

78

Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:02:40

79

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:42

80

Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel

0:02:43

81

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:02:44

82

Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:02:45

83

Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:02:47

84

Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:02:48

85

Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel

86

Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:02:50

87

Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team

0:02:51

88

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

89

Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:02:52

90

Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates

0:02:53

91

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:02:54

92

Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:02:55

93

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:02:56

94

Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis

0:02:58

95

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:03:00

96

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

0:03:03

97

Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis

0:03:04

98

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:03:06

99

Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:03:07

100

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

101

Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:03:09

102

Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua

103

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel

0:03:10

104

Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:03:11

105

Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:03:14

106

Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

107

Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:03:18

108

Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:03:21

109

Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe

110

Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista

111

Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:03:23

112

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:03:28

113

Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel

114

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

115

Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:03:31

116

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:03:32

117

David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:03:35

118

David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:03:36

119

Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos

0:03:38

120

Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua

0:03:40

121

César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:03:41

122

Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

123

Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:03:45

124

Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

125

Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:03:47

126

João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:03:48

127

Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:03:50

128

Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:03:51

129

Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:03:52

130

Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:03:53

131

Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

132

Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:03:55

133

Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:03:57

134

David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

135

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:03:58

136

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

137

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:04:02

138

Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis

0:04:12

139

Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:04:14

140

Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:04:19

141

Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:04:20

142

André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:04:25

143

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:04:28

144

Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:04:38

145

Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

146

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

0:04:39

147

Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

148

Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:04:40

149

Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

150

Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:04:41

151

Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

152

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:04:43

153

João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:04:50

154

Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:04:56

155

Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:05:00

156

Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:05:08

157

Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:05:11

158

Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis

0:05:17

159

David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:05:40

160

David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:05:42

161

Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano

0:05:51

DNS

Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

DNS

Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis

DNS

Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal

DNS

Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

OTL

Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

OTL

André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

19:23:42

2

João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:40

3

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb

0:03:39

4

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:03:48

5

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:20

6

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:04:44

7

Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:06:07

8

Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:12:59

9

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:14:14

10

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

0:17:50

11

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:23:29

12

Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:23:35

13

Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:33:22

14

Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:34:19

15

Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:35:37

16

Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:35:57

17

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:36:01

18

Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:37:03

19

Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

0:38:41

20

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

0:39:43

21

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:40:10

22

Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:42:23

23

Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:42:54

24

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel

0:44:41

25

Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:44:49

26

Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:46:31

27

Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:47:43

28

João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:47:44

29

Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:47:59

30

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:49:53

31

Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua

0:54:50


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Team Ineos

1:14:02

2

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

0:00:08

3

CCC Team

0:00:50

4

Bora-Hansgrohe

0:01:00

5

UAE Team Emirates

0:01:13

6

Team Sunweb

0:01:15

7

Israel Start-Up Nation

0:01:35

8

Trek-Segafredo

0:01:49

9

Lotto Soudal

0:02:03

10

Groupama-FDJ

0:02:19

11

Astana Pro Team

0:02:35

12

Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:03:18

13

W52

0:03:37

14

Alpecin-Fenix

0:04:21

15

Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:05:01

16

Efapel

0:05:43

17

Fundacion-Orbea

0:06:41

18

Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:07:07

19

Cofidis

0:07:12

20

Miranda-Mortágua

0:07:27

21

Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel

0:07:29

22

Aviludo-Louletano

0:08:21

23

Radio Popular-Boavista

0:09:13

24

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:09:24

25

LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:09:59

Classifications


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

19:23:42

2

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:38

3

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:00:39

4

Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:56

5

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:01:17

6

Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team

0:01:18

7

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:01:26

8

Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

0:01:31

9

João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:40

10

Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:01:57

11

Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:01:59

12

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:02:02

13

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

0:02:07

14

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos

0:02:08

15

Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

0:02:27

16

Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:02:39

17

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb

0:03:39

18

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:03:42

19

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:03:48

20

Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos

0:04:03

21

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos

0:04:14

22

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:20

23

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:04:44

24

Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:04:46

25

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:05:13

26

Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:05:31

27

Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:06:07

28

Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:07:27

29

Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates

0:07:52

30

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

0:08:07

31

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

32

Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:08:18

33

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team

0:08:25

34

Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:08:51

35

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

0:08:54

36

Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:09:41

37

Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis

0:09:54

38

Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:09:59

39

Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:10:00

40

Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:10:12

41

Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:10:14

42

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:10:58

43

Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team

0:11:07

44

Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:11:20

45

Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

46

Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:12:59

47

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ

0:13:12

48

João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:13:44

49

Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel

0:13:47

50

Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:14:06

51

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:14:14

52

Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

53

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:14:24

54

Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:16:00

55

Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos

0:17:36

56

Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:17:44

57

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

0:17:50

58

Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team

0:18:15

59

Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

0:18:36

60

Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel

0:18:57

61

Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:19:21

62

Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:19:26

63

Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team

0:19:50

64

Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb

0:20:51

65

Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis

0:21:04

66

Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:21:05

67

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:21:46

68

Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:21:51

69

Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:22:48

70

Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:23:19

71

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:23:29

72

Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:23:35

73

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

0:27:35

74

Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:27:49

75

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:28:09

76

Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:28:48

77

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:29:03

78

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:29:53

79

Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:30:01

80

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:30:32

81

Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:30:52

82

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:30:53

83

João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:31:07

84

Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:31:12

85

Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:32:16

86

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:32:18

87

Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:32:20

88

Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:32:23

89

Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:33:11

90

David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

91

Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:33:22

92

Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:33:25

93

André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:33:29

94

Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team

0:34:08

95

Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:34:19

96

Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:34:27

97

Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos

0:35:33

98

Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:35:37

99

Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

0:35:48

100

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:35:53

101

Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:35:57

102

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:36:01

103

Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:36:12

104

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:36:14

105

Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:36:32

106

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:36:46

107

Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:37:03

108

David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:37:21

109

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:37:28

110

Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

0:38:41

111

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

112

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:39:00

113

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates

0:39:11

114

Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:39:37

115

Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua

0:39:38

116

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

0:39:43

117

Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:40:03

118

Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis

0:40:06

119

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:40:10

120

Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:40:22

121

Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:40:30

122

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:40:35

123

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:40:43

124

Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:40:51

125

Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel

0:41:22

126

Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos

0:41:27

127

Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal

128

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:41:41

129

Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:41:43

130

Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

0:41:54

131

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:42:07

132

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

0:42:09

133

Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:42:23

134

Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano

0:42:43

135

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:42:52

136

Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:42:54

137

Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:43:04

138

Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:44:03

139

Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:44:17

140

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel

0:44:41

141

Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:44:49

142

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:45:04

143

Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates

0:45:13

144

Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:45:48

145

David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:46:12

146

Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel

0:46:22

147

Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:46:31

148

César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:46:44

149

David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:46:52

150

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

0:47:08

151

Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

152

Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:47:43

153

João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:47:44

154

Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:47:59

155

Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano

0:48:41

156

Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:49:15

157

Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis

0:49:20

158

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:49:53

159

Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

0:52:33

160

Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua

0:54:50

161

David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

1:01:11


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep

41

2

Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

33

3

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

26

4

Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

26

5

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

25

6

Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

22

7

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team

20

8

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

20

9

Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

20

10

Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

16

11

Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team

16

12

Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

12

13

Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

12

14

Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto

8

15

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

8

16

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

7

17

Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

6

18

João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto

6

19

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

5

20

Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team

5

21

Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

5

22

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel

5

23

Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

4

24

Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

4

25

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

26

Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates

3

27

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

3

28

Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

3

29

Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

3

30

Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2

31

Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb

2

32

Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

2

33

Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

2

34

Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2

35

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

2

36

Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates

2

37

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos

1

38

Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

17

2

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

15

3

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel

14

4

João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto

10

5

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

10

6

Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

10

7

Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

7

8

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team

6

9

Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

6

10

Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team

6

11

Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

6

12

Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel

6

13

Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel

6

14

Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb

6

15

Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

4

16

Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto

4

17

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

4

18

Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

4

19

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team

3

20

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

2

21

Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates

2

22

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

2


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

19:23:42

2

João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:40

3

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb

0:03:39

4

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:03:48

5

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:20

6

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:04:44

7

Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:06:07

8

Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:12:59

9

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:14:14

10

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

0:17:50

11

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:23:29

12

Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:23:35

13

Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:33:22

14

Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:34:19

15

Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:35:37

16

Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista

0:35:57

17

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:36:01

18

Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:37:03

19

Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

0:38:41

20

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

0:39:43

21

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:40:10

22

Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:42:23

23

Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:42:54

24

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel

0:44:41

25

Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:44:49

26

Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:46:31

27

Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto

0:47:43

28

João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua

0:47:44

29

Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport

0:47:59

30

Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:49:53

31

Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua

0:54:50


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Team Ineos

58:19:43

2

UAE Team Emirates

0:00:25

3

CCC Team

0:01:51

4

Astana Pro Team

0:02:41

5

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

0:05:09

6

Groupama-FDJ

0:07:25

7

Trek-Segafredo

0:08:36

8

W52

0:10:22

9

Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:12:16

10

Lotto Soudal

0:13:37

11

Bora-Hansgrohe

0:17:09

12

Israel Start-Up Nation

0:17:17

13

Radio Popular-Boavista

0:26:19

14

Alpecin-Fenix

0:28:40

15

Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel

0:31:31

16

Fundacion-Orbea

0:34:47

17

Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:38:06

18

Efapel

0:39:11

19

Team Sunweb

0:44:29

20

Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo

0:44:49

21

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:50:33

22

Aviludo-Louletano

0:59:33

23

Cofidis

1:00:18

24

Miranda-Mortágua

1:04:39

25

LA Aluminios/LA Sport

1:38:56

