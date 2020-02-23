Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel seals second stage race victory
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve, distancing his closest overall rivals in the final 20.3km individual time trial with a superb ride to win the stage and the final yellow jersey.
World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) showed off his rainbow stripes in style, setting a time of 24:17. However, Evenepoel was even faster and stopped the clock in a time of 24:08. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was third at 19 seconds.
Evenepoel started the final time trial on equal time with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after winning the stage 2 uphill finish and then limiting his losses on the stage 4 finish atop Alto do Malhão. He was expected to put time into both of them but almost caught Martin - his two-minute man, and was far faster than Schachmann, creating a significant lead in the final overall classification.
The German set a time of 24:45 and so finished second overall, 38 seconds behind Evenepoel. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up to finish third overall at 39 seconds, while Martin fell out of the top ten and finished 11th at 1:59. The likes of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) were all even further down behind the 20-year-old Belgian phenomenon.
"I'm really happy, I knew it was just 20km full gas and I started quite fast and then I knew that in the hilly sections, on the downhills, that I had to recover well, so that's what I did. I just went all out," Evenepoel explained, revealing his race strategy.
"The communication with the car was perfect, I knew every corner, every hole in the road. I'm very happy."
Evenepoel won the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and has now won his first stage race in Europe. His next goal is Tirreno-Adriatico, with the Giro d'Italia a major objective and some already suggesting he can be an overall contender in the Corsa Rosa. Asked if his Algarve victory sends a message to his rivals ahead of the Giro d'Italia in May, Evenepoel suggested he was not yet in his best form.
"No, no, that's not my goal. I'm working hard for a goal in two months time. I'm not in the best shape yet but I still have time, there's still a long way to go but I'm already happy with where I'm at now," Evenepoel said, also brushing off a question about the Tokyo Olympic Games where he will target the time trial and also be part of the Belgian team in the road race.
"Tokyo is a long way to go. I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."
How it unfolded
The sun again shone on the Algarve coast, giving the riders another stage in the sun. The day was a battle for two spoils, the stage victory and the overall classification, even if few hoped to dislodge Evenepoel.
The pure time trialist hoped to steal the day's victory and so recon rides, warm-ups and every tiny detail were considered for the rolling 20.3km time trial.
Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb) set the early fastest time of 25:02 but that was soon bettered by talented WorldTour neo-pro Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) with 24:59.
The first time split came after 5.7km and the times there fooled many, especially after the steep climb up the cliff edge. The big time differences were made later on the climbs and fast descents when pure speed in gears of 56x11, bike handling skills, and a low tucked-in aero position all mattered.
Dennis showed how to do it, starting slow but finishing fast with a time of 24:17. 2019 time trial winner Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) started fast but faded, to set a time of 24:26. Nibali looked good in his first time trial on a Trek bike and started fast but he also faded in the second half of the 20.3km course, setting a time of 25:13. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) was off the pace with a time of 25:00. Teammate Michel Kwiatkowski was better, finishing sixth but the British super-team failed to finish with a rider in the final top 10 overall.
Evenepoel started last in the leader's yellow skinsuit. He was not expected to risk the overall victory for the stage win but was still very fast. He set a time of 6:22 at the 5.7km time split, 15 seconds better than Küng. Evenepoel tucked low over his time trial bike in search of every bit of speed and found it, recovering on the descents, powering up the climbs and blasting down the descents.
Schachmann was strong and stopped the clock in 24:45 but all eyes were on Evenepoel. He could see Dan Martin in the final kilometres and that only drove him on. He almost caught the Irishman and stopped the clock in 24:08. The stage victory and overall victory was his.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:24:07
2
Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
0:00:10
3
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
0:00:19
4
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:38
5
Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
6
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
7
Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
8
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:00:46
9
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:00:47
10
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:00:48
11
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
0:00:52
12
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
0:00:53
13
Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
14
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:54
15
Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
16
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:00:55
17
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:00:56
18
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:00:58
19
Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
0:00:59
20
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
21
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
0:01:02
22
João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:03
23
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:01:05
24
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
25
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:01:06
26
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:01:07
27
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:01:09
28
Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
29
Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:01:11
30
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
31
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
32
Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
0:01:13
33
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:01:18
34
Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:01:19
35
Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
0:01:21
36
Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
0:01:28
37
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
38
Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:01:29
39
Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
40
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
0:01:33
41
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:01:34
42
Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:36
43
Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:01:39
44
Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
45
Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:01:40
46
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:01:41
47
Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
48
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
0:01:42
49
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:01:44
50
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:46
51
Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
0:01:53
52
Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:01:57
53
Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
0:01:58
54
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
0:01:59
55
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
56
Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
57
Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:02:00
58
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:02:03
59
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60
Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
61
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:02:09
62
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
63
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:10
64
Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
0:02:11
65
Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:02:12
66
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:13
67
Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:02:14
68
Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:15
69
Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
70
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:22
71
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
72
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:02:24
73
Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
0:02:25
74
João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:02:27
75
Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:02:28
76
Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:02:35
77
Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:02:39
78
Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:02:40
79
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:42
80
Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
0:02:43
81
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:02:44
82
Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:02:45
83
Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:02:47
84
Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:02:48
85
Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
86
Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:02:50
87
Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
0:02:51
88
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
89
Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:02:52
90
Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
0:02:53
91
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:02:54
92
Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:02:55
93
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:02:56
94
Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
0:02:58
95
Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:03:00
96
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
0:03:03
97
Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
0:03:04
98
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:03:06
99
Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:03:07
100
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
101
Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:03:09
102
Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
103
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
0:03:10
104
Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:03:11
105
Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:03:14
106
Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
107
Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:03:18
108
Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:03:21
109
Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
110
Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
111
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:03:23
112
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:03:28
113
Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
114
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
115
Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:03:31
116
Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:03:32
117
David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:03:35
118
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:03:36
119
Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
0:03:38
120
Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
0:03:40
121
César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:03:41
122
Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
123
Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:03:45
124
Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
125
Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:03:47
126
João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:03:48
127
Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:03:50
128
Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:03:51
129
Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:03:52
130
Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:03:53
131
Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
132
Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:03:55
133
Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:03:57
134
David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
135
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:03:58
136
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:04:02
138
Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
0:04:12
139
Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:04:14
140
Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:04:19
141
Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:04:20
142
André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:04:25
143
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:04:28
144
Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:04:38
145
Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
146
Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
0:04:39
147
Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
148
Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:04:40
149
Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
150
Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:04:41
151
Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
152
Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:04:43
153
João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:04:50
154
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:04:56
155
Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:05:00
156
Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:05:08
157
Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:05:11
158
Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
0:05:17
159
David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:05:40
160
David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:05:42
161
Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
0:05:51
DNS
Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNS
Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
DNS
Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNS
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
OTL
Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
OTL
André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Team Ineos
1:14:02
2
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
0:00:08
3
CCC Team
0:00:50
4
Bora-Hansgrohe
0:01:00
5
UAE Team Emirates
0:01:13
6
Team Sunweb
0:01:15
7
Israel Start-Up Nation
0:01:35
8
Trek-Segafredo
0:01:49
9
Lotto Soudal
0:02:03
10
Groupama-FDJ
0:02:19
11
Astana Pro Team
0:02:35
12
Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:03:18
13
W52
0:03:37
14
Alpecin-Fenix
0:04:21
15
Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:05:01
16
Efapel
0:05:43
17
Fundacion-Orbea
0:06:41
18
Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:07:07
19
Cofidis
0:07:12
20
Miranda-Mortágua
0:07:27
21
Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
0:07:29
22
Aviludo-Louletano
0:08:21
23
Radio Popular-Boavista
0:09:13
24
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:09:24
25
LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:09:59
Classifications
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
19:23:42
2
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:38
3
Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:00:39
4
Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
0:00:56
5
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:01:17
6
Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
0:01:18
7
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:01:26
8
Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
0:01:31
9
João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:40
10
Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:01:57
11
Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:01:59
12
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:02:02
13
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
0:02:07
14
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
0:02:08
15
Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
0:02:27
16
Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:02:39
17
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
0:03:39
18
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:03:42
19
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:03:48
20
Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
0:04:03
21
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
0:04:14
22
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:20
23
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:04:44
24
Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:04:46
25
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:05:13
26
Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:05:31
27
Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:06:07
28
Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:07:27
29
Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
0:07:52
30
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
0:08:07
31
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32
Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:08:18
33
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
0:08:25
34
Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:08:51
35
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
0:08:54
36
Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:09:41
37
Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
0:09:54
38
Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:09:59
39
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:10:00
40
Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:10:12
41
Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:10:14
42
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:10:58
43
Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
0:11:07
44
Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:11:20
45
Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
46
Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:12:59
47
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
0:13:12
48
João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:13:44
49
Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
0:13:47
50
Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:14:06
51
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:14:14
52
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
53
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:14:24
54
Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:16:00
55
Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
0:17:36
56
Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:17:44
57
Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
0:17:50
58
Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
0:18:15
59
Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
0:18:36
60
Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
0:18:57
61
Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:19:21
62
Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:19:26
63
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
0:19:50
64
Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:20:51
65
Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
0:21:04
66
Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:21:05
67
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:21:46
68
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:21:51
69
Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:22:48
70
Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:23:19
71
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:23:29
72
Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:23:35
73
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
0:27:35
74
Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:27:49
75
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:28:09
76
Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:28:48
77
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:29:03
78
Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:29:53
79
Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:30:01
80
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:30:32
81
Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:30:52
82
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:30:53
83
João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:31:07
84
Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:31:12
85
Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:32:16
86
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:32:18
87
Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:32:20
88
Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:32:23
89
Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:33:11
90
David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
91
Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:33:22
92
Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:33:25
93
André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:33:29
94
Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
0:34:08
95
Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:34:19
96
Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:34:27
97
Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
0:35:33
98
Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:35:37
99
Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
0:35:48
100
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:35:53
101
Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:35:57
102
Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:36:01
103
Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:36:12
104
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:36:14
105
Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:36:32
106
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:36:46
107
Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:37:03
108
David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:37:21
109
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:37:28
110
Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
0:38:41
111
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
112
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:39:00
113
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
0:39:11
114
Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:39:37
115
Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
0:39:38
116
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
0:39:43
117
Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:40:03
118
Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
0:40:06
119
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:40:10
120
Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:40:22
121
Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:40:30
122
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:40:35
123
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:40:43
124
Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:40:51
125
Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
0:41:22
126
Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
0:41:27
127
Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
128
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:41:41
129
Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:41:43
130
Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:41:54
131
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:42:07
132
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
0:42:09
133
Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:42:23
134
Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
0:42:43
135
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:42:52
136
Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:42:54
137
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:43:04
138
Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:44:03
139
Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:44:17
140
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
0:44:41
141
Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:44:49
142
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:45:04
143
Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
0:45:13
144
Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:45:48
145
David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:46:12
146
Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
0:46:22
147
Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:46:31
148
César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:46:44
149
David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:46:52
150
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:47:08
151
Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
152
Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:47:43
153
João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:47:44
154
Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:47:59
155
Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
0:48:41
156
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:49:15
157
Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
0:49:20
158
Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:49:53
159
Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
0:52:33
160
Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
0:54:50
161
David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
1:01:11
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
41
2
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
33
3
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
26
4
Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
26
5
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
25
6
Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
22
7
Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
20
8
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
20
9
Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
20
10
Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
16
11
Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
16
12
Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
12
13
Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12
14
Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
8
15
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
8
16
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7
17
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
6
18
João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
6
19
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
5
20
Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
5
21
Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5
22
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
5
23
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4
24
Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
4
25
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
26
Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
3
27
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3
28
Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
3
29
Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
3
30
Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2
31
Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
2
32
Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
2
33
Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
2
34
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2
35
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
2
36
Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
2
37
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
1
38
Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
17
2
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
15
3
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
14
4
João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
10
5
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10
6
Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
10
7
Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
7
8
Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
6
9
Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
6
10
Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
6
11
Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
6
12
Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
6
13
Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
6
14
Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
6
15
Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
4
16
Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
4
17
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4
18
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
4
19
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
3
20
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2
21
Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
2
22
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
2
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
19:23:42
2
João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:40
3
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
0:03:39
4
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:03:48
5
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:20
6
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:04:44
7
Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:06:07
8
Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:12:59
9
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:14:14
10
Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
0:17:50
11
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:23:29
12
Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:23:35
13
Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:33:22
14
Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:34:19
15
Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:35:37
16
Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
0:35:57
17
Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:36:01
18
Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:37:03
19
Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
0:38:41
20
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
0:39:43
21
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:40:10
22
Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:42:23
23
Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:42:54
24
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
0:44:41
25
Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:44:49
26
Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:46:31
27
Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
0:47:43
28
João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
0:47:44
29
Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
0:47:59
30
Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
0:49:53
31
Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
0:54:50
