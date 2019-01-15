Vols legend Tee Martin returning to Tennessee as coach, report says

Sporting News
Martin, 40, quarterbacked the Volunteers to a 13-0 season in 1998 that included a win over Florida State in the 1999 BCS Championship Game.

Vols legend Tee Martin returning to Tennessee as coach, report says

Martin, 40, quarterbacked the Volunteers to a 13-0 season in 1998 that included a win over Florida State in the 1999 BCS Championship Game.

The legend of Tee Martin is returning to Rocky Top.

Martin recently was fired after three semi-successful seasons as USC’s offensive coordinator. And according to ESPN.com, he will land on his feet at Tennessee as part of Jeremy Pruitt’s staff. His exact role has not been announced.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Martin, 40, quarterbacked the Volunteers to a 13-0 season in 1998 that included a win over Florida State in the 1999 BCS National Championship Game — which still stands as the program’s most recent national title.

MORE: Ohio State transfer QB Tate Martell looking at three schools, report says | Alabama QB Jalen Hurts reportedly visits Maryland, Oklahoma amid potential transfer

Phillip Fulmer, now the athletic director at Tennessee, coached that national-title team.

USC is still due to pay Martin over the next two seasons, according to ESPN.com.

What to Read Next