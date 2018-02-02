Vols' Daniel thrives in different role with his new teeam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Former NCAA Division I scoring champion James Daniel III has willingly accepted a more complementary role with his new team this season after making the move from Howard to Tennessee.

But the graduate transfer has shown the last week he's still capable of producing points in bunches at any level.

Daniel has averaged 16.5 points and has shot a combined 8 of 14 from 3-point range over his last two games as a catalyst for Tennessee's productive bench crew. The 6-foot guard will try to help the 18th-ranked Volunteers (16-5, 6-3 SEC) earn their fifth straight victory Saturday when they host Mississippi (11-11, 4-5).

Tennessee's surprising season has justified Daniel's decision to test himself against major-conference opposition in his final season of eligibility, even though it has dramatically reduced his individual production.

''I wanted to try to win an SEC championship and also a national championship,'' Daniel said. ''I felt as though we had the pieces here, with how many great players they had, that it was possible.''

Daniel's move required him to transform his game.

He averaged 27.1 points per game for Howard in 2015-16 to lead all Division I scorers that year before injuries caused him to play just two games last season. Daniel's 2,085 career points rank second among all active Division I players, behind only Central Arkansas' Jordan Howard (2,230).

Daniel is averaging just 7.2 points this season while developing into more of a distributor and defender. He's attempting just 5.4 shots per game this year after shooting 19.4 times per game for Howard two seasons ago.

He's on pace to finish a season with more assists than baskets for the first time in his career.

''At Howard, my coach, that's what he wanted me to do,'' Daniel said. ''He needed me to score in order for us to have a chance to win. Here, my coach needs me to make open shots and play defense. For me, being able to transform my game and evolve, I feel as though I can do that.''