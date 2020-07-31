Volpara to Present at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, August 6, 2020

WELLINGTON, NZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Volpara Health Technologies ("Volpara," "the Group," or "the Company"; ASX:VHT), a medical technology company whose cancer screening software platform assists in the delivery of personalised patient care, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, August 6 at 3:00PM EST (12:00PM Pacific Time). Volpara's CEO and Chief Scientist, Dr Ralph Highnam, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Volpara's CEO will also be participating on a panel, titled, "ASX-Listed Companies with Operations in the United States", hosted by well-known Australian MicroCap analyst, investor and newsletter writer of Coffee MicroCaps, Mark Tobin. The panel will be archived on the conference website following its broadcast. The ASX Panel discussion will take place on Monday, August 3 at 4:30PM EST (1:30PM Pacific Time).

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

ASX panel session

Date: Monday, August 3 2020

Time: 4:30PM Eastern Time (1:30PM Pacific Time)

Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/35984

Company presentation

Date: Thursday, August 6 2020

Time: 3:00PM Eastern Time (12:00PM Pacific Time)

Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/35958

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Volpara Health Technologies Ltd, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event at https://conference.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform under the tab "Schedule".

For further information, please contact:

Ralph Highnam, CEO

Volpara Health Technologies

ralph.highnam@volparasolutions.com

t: +64 21 149 0541

Trevor Chappell

WE Communications

WE-AUVolpara@we-worldwide.com

t: +61 407 933 437

About Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX: VHT)

VHT is a MedTech SaaS company founded in 2009 on research originally conducted at Oxford University. VHT's clinical functions for screening clinics provide feedback on breast density, compression, dose, and quality, while its enterprise-wide practice software management helps with productivity, compliance, reimbursement, and patient tracking.

VHT's technology and services have been used by customers and/or research projects in 38 countries and are supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory clearances, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since its listing on the ASX in April 2016, VHT has raised A$132 million, including A$37 million in April/May 2020. VHT is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

At the end of June 2019, VHT acquired MRS Systems, Inc., a company based in Seattle, WA. MRS provides mammography reporting systems to over 1,600 breast clinics and hospitals, and to VHT a much stronger US presence, experienced local headquarters, and accelerated sales through cross-selling opportunities.

For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

