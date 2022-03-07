Volodymyr Zelensky: We won’t forgive the murders meted out by Vladimir Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP via Getty)

Ukraine will not forgive or forget the “premeditated murder” and destruction being carried out by Vladimir Putin and his Russian forces, Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday.

Ukraine’s president said his country “will find every scum” responsible for the barbaric killing inflicted on its population since the Russian invasion began and that “a day of judgment” would come for those responsible.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

“We will find every scum who was shelling our cities, our people, who was shooting the missiles, who was giving orders. You will not have a quiet place on this earth — except for a grave. We will not forgive the destroyed houses. We will not forgive the missile that our air defence shot down today and more than 500 such missiles that hit our land all over Ukraine, hit our people and children. We will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people, destruction of our infrastructure. We will not forgive.

“Hundreds of thousands of victims, thousands and thousands suffering and God will not forgive. Not today, not tomorrow, never, and instead of forgiveness there will be a day of judgment. It seems everything Russian servicemen have done is not enough for them, not enough ruined destinies, ruined lives. They want to kill even more.”

President Zelensky’s warning to Vladimir Putin — who could face a war crimes prosecution — and his troops came as Ukraine condemned as “completely immoral” a new Kremlin offer of humanitarian corridors claiming to help people flee the fighting. Moscow said that corridors would be opened from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and the city of Sumy in north-east Ukraine to allow civilians to escape.

The plan follows the collapse of two attempts to open an escape route out of Mariupol because of continued Russian shelling. But today’s proposal was denounced after it emerged that those leaving Kyiv and Kharkiv would only be offered routes into Belarus and Russia respectively. Those leaving Mariupol and Sumy were being given routes abroad leading only to Russia.

“This is a completely immoral story. People’s suffering is used to create the desired television picture,” a spokesman for Mr Zelensky said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, fighting continued elsewhere as Russian forces continued to respond to their slow progress and continued Ukrainian resistance with further shelling.

Mykolaiv

The mayor of the southern port city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported on Facebook that Russian troops had targeted residential buildings in his city, and posted a video of a block of flats engulfed in flames.

“There are many shells in the city that did not explode... do not approach, do not lift, and do not try to move them yourself,” he warned. The new attack follows a successful Ukrainian effort to repel an earlier Russian one on the city of 476,100 people in which they recaptured the local airport.

Videos posted by New York Times reporter Michael Schwirtz show the flashes from explosions followed by smoke billowing from distant buildings

Chuhuiv

There were also unconfirmed Ukrainian claims of success in Chuhuiv in the east where Ukraine’s general staff said they had seized the city back from Russian forces, killing two high-ranking commanders in the fighting and inflicting heavy losses on the invading troops.

Irpin

In the city north of Kyiv there was more shelling on Monday following a weekend bombardment which killed eight civilians, including a family of four who were caught in the open as mortar shells fell.

The city has been cut off from water, heating and electricity for days. Many other residents fled south towards Kyiv, desperately trying to save their lives despite the risk of being hit.

Kharkiv

This has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting since the conflict began. Footage of a Russian war plane being shot down here emerged on Monday, taking the number of aircraft that Ukraine claims to have shot down to 88 since the conflict began.

There has been no independent verification of the claim although a US Pentagon assessment overnight confirmed that “Ukrainian air and missile defences remain effective” and that Ukraine’s military was also “continuing to fly aircraft and to employ air defence assets”. The same American assessment added Russian efforts to isolate “Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv across the north and east are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance”.

Odessa

There was no sign of any imminent amphibious attack on the crucial southern port city.

A road sign there photographed by a Guardian reporter, Shaun Walker, shows three arrows and words that translate as “Straight on; f*** off, Left: f*** off again, Right: f*** off to Russia.”

Kherson

There were also reports on Monday of Russian troops firing on protesters in Kherson, the only major city to fall to Kremlin forces so far, have not been confirmed.