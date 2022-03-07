Volodymyr Zelensky: We won’t forgive the murders meted out by Vladimir Putin

Martin Bentham
·4 min read
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP via Getty)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP via Getty)

Ukraine will not forgive or forget the “premeditated murder” and destruction being carried out by Vladimir Putin and his Russian forces, Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday.

Ukraine’s president said his country “will find every scum” responsible for the barbaric killing inflicted on its population since the Russian invasion began and that “a day of judgment” would come for those responsible.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war,” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

“We will find every scum who was shelling our cities, our people, who was shooting the missiles, who was giving orders. You will not have a quiet place on this earth — except for a grave. We will not forgive the destroyed houses. We will not forgive the missile that our air defence shot down today and more than 500 such missiles that hit our land all over Ukraine, hit our people and children. We will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people, destruction of our infrastructure. We will not forgive.

“Hundreds of thousands of victims, thousands and thousands suffering and God will not forgive. Not today, not tomorrow, never, and instead of forgiveness there will be a day of judgment. It seems everything Russian servicemen have done is not enough for them, not enough ruined destinies, ruined lives. They want to kill even more.”

President Zelensky’s warning to Vladimir Putin — who could face a war crimes prosecution — and his troops came as Ukraine condemned as “completely immoral” a new Kremlin offer of humanitarian corridors claiming to help people flee the fighting. Moscow said that corridors would be opened from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and the city of Sumy in north-east Ukraine to allow civilians to escape.

The plan follows the collapse of two attempts to open an escape route out of Mariupol because of continued Russian shelling. But today’s proposal was denounced after it emerged that those leaving Kyiv and Kharkiv would only be offered routes into Belarus and Russia respectively. Those leaving Mariupol and Sumy were being given routes abroad leading only to Russia.

“This is a completely immoral story. People’s suffering is used to create the desired television picture,” a spokesman for Mr Zelensky said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, fighting continued elsewhere as Russian forces continued to respond to their slow progress and continued Ukrainian resistance with further shelling.

Mykolaiv

The mayor of the southern port city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported on Facebook that Russian troops had targeted residential buildings in his city, and posted a video of a block of flats engulfed in flames.

“There are many shells in the city that did not explode... do not approach, do not lift, and do not try to move them yourself,” he warned. The new attack follows a successful Ukrainian effort to repel an earlier Russian one on the city of 476,100 people in which they recaptured the local airport.

Videos posted by New York Times reporter Michael Schwirtz show the flashes from explosions followed by smoke billowing from distant buildings

Donate here: Please give what you can to the Evening Standard Ukraine appeal (ES)
Donate here: Please give what you can to the Evening Standard Ukraine appeal (ES)

Chuhuiv

There were also unconfirmed Ukrainian claims of success in Chuhuiv in the east where Ukraine’s general staff said they had seized the city back from Russian forces, killing two high-ranking commanders in the fighting and inflicting heavy losses on the invading troops.

Irpin

In the city north of Kyiv there was more shelling on Monday following a weekend bombardment which killed eight civilians, including a family of four who were caught in the open as mortar shells fell.

The city has been cut off from water, heating and electricity for days. Many other residents fled south towards Kyiv, desperately trying to save their lives despite the risk of being hit.

(Press Association Images)
(Press Association Images)

Kharkiv

This has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting since the conflict began. Footage of a Russian war plane being shot down here emerged on Monday, taking the number of aircraft that Ukraine claims to have shot down to 88 since the conflict began.

There has been no independent verification of the claim although a US Pentagon assessment overnight confirmed that “Ukrainian air and missile defences remain effective” and that Ukraine’s military was also “continuing to fly aircraft and to employ air defence assets”. The same American assessment added Russian efforts to isolate “Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv across the north and east are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance”.

Odessa

There was no sign of any imminent amphibious attack on the crucial southern port city.

A road sign there photographed by a Guardian reporter, Shaun Walker, shows three arrows and words that translate as “Straight on; f*** off, Left: f*** off again, Right: f*** off to Russia.”

Kherson

There were also reports on Monday of Russian troops firing on protesters in Kherson, the only major city to fall to Kremlin forces so far, have not been confirmed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sky News Team Injured After Brutal Russian Ambush While Reporting From Ukraine

    The chief correspondent was wounded in his lower back while the cameraman took two rounds to his body armour.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes