Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Rishi Sunak in surprise visit to London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Rishi Sunak on Monday to discuss Ukraine’s preparations for an “intensified period of military activity”.

Hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km will be sent to Ukraine from the UK, the Government confirmed ahead of the meeting at Chequers.

The leaders are expected to discuss the UK’s support of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion and what help the country needs, both in terms of immediate military equipment and long-term defences.

Britain last week agreed to provide Storm Shadow precision missiles to Ukraine - the first long-range cruise missile in the country’s arsenal.

Downing Street said the weapons were “critical in helping the country defend against the relentless bombardment of their critical national infrastructure”.

Mr Sunak said: “This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke.

“They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year.

“We must not let them down. The frontlines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and Putin’s barbarism is not rewarded.

“That is why the UK is sustaining our support to Ukraine – from tanks to training, ammunition to armoured vehicles. And this message of solidarity will ring loud in all my meetings with fellow world leaders in the days ahead.”

The visit also comes ahead of the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland, which Mr Suank is due to attend and Mr Zelensky will address virtually, and the G7 Summit in Japan.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will use the gatherings to push for sustained international support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

In a tweet, Mr Zelensky said: “Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

Story continues

“This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

Mr Zelensky is expected to attend the next major Nato summit in person, with Ukraine pushing for a timeline for it joining the alliance.

The President last visited London in February, when he also met King Charles III and addressed MPs in Westminster Hall. He is the first world leader the Prime Minister has hosted at his country residence Chequers.