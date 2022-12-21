What Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden want from this Washington visit

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been tethered to Ukrainian soil ever since Russia invaded his country nearly 10 months ago.

While he has given multiple speeches to foreign leaders and assemblies, they've all been via video conference, usually with the Ukrainian leader sitting in a nondescript, windowless room, clothed in his now trademark olive-green military garb.

Now, Mr Zelensky has made his first trip abroad - to Washington - and while the olive-drab attire is the same, the venue has all the regalia of American power.

Here's what we've learned from his visit so far:

A White House meeting - and two messages

Both Mr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden had something to prove during their sit-down meeting at White House. They stood, side by side, outside the White House shaking hands on a brisk December day, but behind the smiles lay two vital political agendas.

The Ukrainian president is seeking to show his people that the United States is still their closest ally. Prior to the invasion, Russian propaganda was rampant in Ukraine, attempting to undermine the public's faith in the durability of American support. The message was simple: the US didn't really care about Ukraine; it would use Ukraine as pawn in a larger geopolitical game; Americans eventually would abandon Ukraine, as they did their Afghanistan allies last summer.

By making his first foreign visit to the US, and having American leaders roll out the red carpet, Mr Zelensky wanted to emphasize that Ukraine had reliable friends in Washington.

The US president had his own message to send, as well. If Russia was trying to cast doubt on the durability of American support before the war, US allies may be wondering about it 10 months after the invasion. By inviting Mr Zelensky to Washington, and giving him such a high-profile reception in the White House, Mr Biden is seeking to rally European allies in the face of what could be a long, hard winter of hardship.

He is also sending a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the US-Ukraine alliance is built to last.

