Volodymyr Zelensky cautions ‘irresponsible’ officials against leaking military plans

Volodymyr Zelensky - Getty Images Europe

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned his troops not to leak sensitive military details that could scupper their battle against the Russian invasion.

“War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address on Thursday.

“The less concrete details you give about our defence plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defence plans.”

The intervention came after anonymous Ukrainian officials claimed responsibility for an attack on the Novofedorivka airbase deep in occupied Crimea, despite Kyiv distancing itself from any involvement.

Moscow also denied the explosions at its airbase were a result of a Ukrainian attack, instead blaming the blasts on lax fire safety controls.

Mr Zelensky warned against publicising details of Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south of the country.

“If you want to leave the big headlines, that’s one thing – frankly irresponsible,” he said in a warning shot to government, local and military officials.

“If you want victory for Ukraine, then that is another thing, and you should feel your responsibility for every word you say about our state’s preparation for defence or counteroffensive.”

A Ukrainian soldier near the frontline in the Mykolaiv region on Aug 11 - NYTNS/Redux/eyevine

A Ukrainian soldier on patrol at a church destroyed by Russian forces in Mykolaiv - NYTNS/Redux/eyevine

Ukraine’s security agencies have already launched investigations into at least one potential leak on the attack in Crimea.

“A leak like this disrupts the plans of the Ukrainian armed forces since the enemy adjusts its actions and uses this information against us,” said Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister.

Western analysts have suggested Kyiv was deliberately playing on Russian confusion over the attack by keeping details of the mission scarce.

But Mr Zelensky has struggled to maintain discipline of his security services throughout the war.

Last month, he sacked the head of the country’s secret service and its chief prosecutor over collaboration with the Russians, alleged to have taken place in their departments.