Volodymyr Zelensky calls on 'every friend of Ukraine' to 'please come over' and help defend against Russian invasion

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday remained defiant in fighting back against Russian forces.

  • "We know we are defending our land and the future of our children," he said during a briefing.

  • Zelensky appealed to Russian citizens to apply pressure to Putin to halt the attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday remained defiant in the face of Russia's invasion, confirming that government forces continued to control Kyiv and "key points around the city."

"Please stop those who are lying, or trying to lie to you, or lying to us. We need to stop this war," he said during a morning briefing, The Guardian reported, lambasting disinformation about the state of the country. "We can live in peace together, globally, as humans."

He continued: "Our military, our national guard, our national police, our territory defense, special service, nationals of Ukraine, please carry on. We will win. Glory to Ukraine."

The United States on Friday reportedly offered to help evacuate Zelensky for his own safety, but he refused to leave his country.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," he said, The Associated Press reported, citing an American intelligence official with knowledge of the situation.

During the speech, he reaffirmed his commitment to fighting back against Russian President Vladimir Putin's military advances.

"We are successfully holding back the enemy's attacks," he said. "We know we are defending our land and the future of our children. Kyiv and the key areas are controlled by our army."

He continued: "The occupiers wanted to set up their puppet in our capital. They didn't succeed."

Ukrainian reservists have been laying the groundwork to fight Russia, with officials supplying them with arms and television stations broadcasting details for assembling Molotov cocktails, CNN reported.

Due to the conflict on the ground, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Saturday asked civilians to take shelter.

"Active fighting is taking place on the streets of our city. Please stay calm and be as careful as possible!" the ministry posted on Facebook.

Zelensky also made a plea for individuals who were able to come back to Ukraine to do so and help aid the country.

"In every hour and place, city, and town and person … everywhere where the enemy is killing our people, our armed forces are doing everything they can to destroy the enemy," he said on Saturday during his speech.

He continued: "Those cities and town that are being attacked from the air are holding up, well done. If you can destroy the occupiers, please do. Everyone who can come back to Ukraine, please do, please come back."

The president reiterated his pledge to help supporters take up arms against Russia in a united front.

"Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country please come over, we will give you weapons," he said. "It will be announced very shortly, how this can be done. Everyone who is defending Ukraine is a hero."

Zelensky then appealed to Russian citizens to apply additional pressure to Putin to halt the attacks on Ukraine.

In a huge display of support, masses of antiwar protestors in Moscow and St. Petersburg have taken to the streets to register their disapproval with the Kremlin's actions. Russian police forces responded by detaining more than 1,800 demonstrators on Thursday, The Guardian reported.

"I want everyone in Russia to hear me. Everybody. Hundreds of captured soldiers who are here in Ukraine don't know why they were sent here to kill people or be killed," Zelensky said. "People need to tell the government why the war has to be stopped."

He added: "Your nationals are voicing their opposition to this war. We know many people in Russia are shocked now by the brutality of the Russian government. ... I am grateful to this reaction."

