Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes appeal for jets in address to British parliament

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a powerful appeal to the UK to supply Ukraine with fighter jets in a speech to parliament which electrified parliamentarians and helped spark a review of government policy.

In a historic speech to members of the Commons and the Lords at Westminster Hall, the Ukrainian president hailed the “bravery” of the British people and politicians who helped form the international alliance in support of his country.

And he urged ministers to provide new planes for his air force, something he has long sought from western allies.

Zelenskiy made his appeal using forceful rhetoric interspersed with humour. He presented Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the Commons, with the helmet of a fighter pilot on which the pilot had written: “We have freedom. Give us the wings to protect it.”

Zelenskiy said his message to the UK was simple: “Combat aircrafts for Ukraine. Wings for freedom.”

He finished his speech with the words: “Leaving the British parliament two years ago, I thanked you for delicious English tea, and I will be leaving the parliament today thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes.”

His speech was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from both MPs and peers. Hours afterwards, Downing Street announced that prime minister Rishi Sunak had asked Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, to investigate which jets the UK might be able to send to Ukraine in the future.

Britain will also start training Ukrainian pilots how to fly such planes within weeks, although ministers remain sceptical about whether this can be done quickly enough for the jets to be useful in the war against Russia.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “These are complex pieces of military equipment … the current training period for UK pilots is around five years.”

Until now Ukraine’s airforce has been seeking US-made F-16s jets or perhaps Sweden’s Gripen as the kind of combat aircraft that could help it win the near year-long war.

The RAF uses neither, and has 146 Typhoons out of an estimated 580 worldwide. But the fighter is available in far smaller numbers than the F-16 and the involvement of Germany as a manufacturer may make export to Ukraine complex given Berlin’s hesitancy over tanks.

The other fighter Britain uses, the F-35, is made by Lockheed Martin of the US, and so any re-export decision would rest with Washington. It is so new (and so expensive) it would simply be not as cost effective as the F-16 either.

But Zelenskiy’s appeal may be broader – an effort to persuade the UK to act as a lobbyist to help Ukraine secure F-16s from the US, with Britain helping with, as announced, initial pilot training in simulators to get the process going.

Zelenskiy is one of a small group of world leaders who have given speeches at parliament’s oldest building, including Charles de Gaulle, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama. The Ukrainian president was received rapturously by the hundreds of MPs, peers, parliamentary staff and media assembled in the historic hall.

Applause began as soon as he emerged through a side entrance and was escorted to a raised lectern at the front of the hall, and parliamentarians repeatedly interrupted the half-hour address with further clapping. Most MPs were gathered standing at the front of the 11th-century wooden-roofed structure, the oldest part of the parliamentary estate, while others crammed on to stairways to get a glimpse.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you for your bravery,” Zelenskiy said. “London has stood with Kyiv since day one, from the first seconds and minutes of the full-scale war.”

Referring to the second world war, he said: “The horizon never stays clear for a while. Once the old evil is defeated, a new one is attempting to raise its head.”

He personally thanked Johnson, who he said “got others united when it seemed absolutely, absolutely impossible”.

After the speech Johnson called on the UK to provide both Challenger tanks and Typhoon jets: “The best single use for any of these items is to deploy them now for the protection of the Ukrainians – not least because that is how we guarantee our own long-term security.”

The Ukrainian president was speaking during an unannounced visit to the UK – only the second time he has left his country since the outbreak of war a year ago, following a visit to Washington in December.

He was introduced by Hoyle, who told him: “We are honoured you put yourself at risk to address us and again shine a light of the fact your country is still fighting for its survival.”

Earlier, Zelenskiy spoke to Sunak in No 10, where he said the two had a “very good relationship”. In a break from protocol, staff in Downing Street greeted the president with applause when he entered No 10.