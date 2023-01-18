Here are the volleyball players from DFW/North Texas that made the TSWA all-state teams
Here are the Dallas-Fort Worth area/North Texas high school volleyball players that were selected to the 2022 all-state teams by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Here is a look at all the players in the state.
Class 6A
First Team
Hitter: Lainee Pyles, Fossil Ridge
Middle: Favor Anyanwu, Sachse
Setter: Taylor Polivka, Keller
Second Team
Hitter: Reagan Sharp, Keller
Setter: Callie Kieffer, Prosper
Libero: Kea Whillock, Keller
Third Team
Hitter: Ayden Ames, Prosper; Blaire Bayless, Plano West
Honorable Mention
Hitter: Samyah Medford, Lake Ridge; Macy Taylor, Sachse
Middle: Victoria Burns, Lake Ridge; Soniya Garner, Lake Ridge
Class 5A
Coach of the Year: Josh McKinney, Colleyville Heritage
Player of the Year: Reese Robins, Timberview
First Team
Hitter: Suli Davis, Colleyville Heritage; Lauren Perry, Denton
Middle: Reagan Engler, Colleyville Heritage; Reese Robins, Timberview
Setter: Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage
Second Team
Hitter: Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage; Halle Schroeder, Reedy
Middle: Lydia Seymour, Northwest
Setter: McKenna Gildon, Liberty
Libero: Makenna Dillow, Azle
Honorable Mention
Hitter: Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian; MJ McCurdy, Liberty
Middle: Katherine Holtman, Argyle; Hannah Gonzalez, Lovejoy
Setter: Grace Cagle, Reedy
Libero: Piper Mickenheim, Argyle
Class 4A
First Team
Hitter: Sydney Garrison, Aubrey
Middle: Annaleise Sevier, Aubrey
Second Team
Hitter: Brinklee Dauenhauer, Springtown
Third Team
Hitter: Baylee Mobley, Godley
Middle: Kynadi Hall, Aubrey
Honorable Mention
Hitter: Carly Schumaker, Sanger; Matti Young, Glen Rose
Setter: Olivia Starr, Aubrey
Libero: Makayla Johnson, Aubrey
Class 3A
Coach of the Year: Katelyn Gill, Gunter
Player of the Year: Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter
First Team
Hitter: Rayanna Mauldin, Gunter
Middle: Hanna Rubis, Gunter
Second Team
Middle: Payton Hull, Peaster
Setter: Adilynn Henry, Gunter
Libero: Briley Singleton, Gunter
Third Team
Hitter: Shelby Martin, Grandview
Middle: Miranda Putnicki, Gunter
Honorable Mention
Hitter: Kendal Fellegy, S&S; Bailee Dorris, Bells; Marlee Howard, S&S; Baylee Chriestenson, Millsap
Middle: Lauren Hernandez, Callisburg; Philomina Klotz, Ponder
Setter: Kenzi Williamson, Grandview
Class 2A
Honorable Mention
Hitter: Abby Hellman, Lindsay; Emily Metzler, Lindsay
Middle: Mia Hunt, Lindsay
Libero: Kyla Metzler, Lindsay
Class 1A
Coach of the Year: Lauren McPherson, Blum
Player of the Year: Kinsley McPherson, Blum (tie)
First Team
Hitter: Kinsley McPherson, Blum
Middle: Emma Scott, Blum
Libero: Kayden Arrington, Blum
Third Team
Hitter: Payden Sanders, Blum
Middle: Jayden Galbraith, Blum
Setter: Ruby Rumohr, Blum
Honorable Mention
Hitter: McKayla Whatley, Blum
Libero: Skylar Allen, Blum