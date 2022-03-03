Volkswagen's Audi outlines production cuts due to Ukraine crisis

BERLIN (Reuters) - A dearth of supply from the Ukraine of wire harnesses, a key component for vehicle manufacturing, will lead to production cuts at Volkswagen's Audi division, it said on Thursday, joining global carmakers in spelling out the impact of the crisis on production.

Production of A4 and A5 models at Audi's Ingolstadt plant will be suspended March 7-11. In Neckarsulm, production of A6, and A7 models will be suspended March 7-18.

Further output cuts are likely to follow, the company said in emailed comments.

Carmakers including BMW and Porsche, are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses - used to organize miles of cables inside vehicles - as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion, forcing them to curtail production.

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

