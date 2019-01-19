Volkswagen targets Nordschleife electric record with I.D. R

VW broke the outright record for the famous Pikes Peak hillclimb last year, with two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Romain Dumas beating the benchmark held by Sebastien Loeb by some 16 seconds.

Now the German marque has set its sights on the electric record around the Nordschleife, which is currently held by Peter Dumbreck.

Dumbreck set his fastest time of 6m45.90s at the wheel of a NIO EP9 supercar back in 2017.

Stefan Bellof's long-standing outright record around the Nordschleife was eclipsed last year by VW sister brand Porsche as part of its 'Tribute Tour' for the 919 Hybrid Evo, an enhanced version of the 919 Hybrid LMP1 car that won Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship title three times in a row in 2015-17.

