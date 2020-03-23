Volkswagen Slovakia to extend shutdown until April 5

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen Slovakia will extend the shutdown of its Slovak plants in Bratislava, Martin and Stupava until April 5, spokeswoman Lucia Kovarovic Makayova said on Monday.

The plants will remain closed longer because of a continuing low demand and coordination of resuming the production and preventing the spread of the coronavirus with other plants in the Volkswagen group, she said.

Volkswagen suspended production in Slovakia on March 17, initially for two weeks.





