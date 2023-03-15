Volkswagen lays out details of planned affordable electric car

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen laid out on Wednesday the details of a planned all-electric car costing under 25,000 euros ($26,790), part of the German carmaker's push to derive 80% of VW passenger brand sales in Europe from all-electric vehicles by 2030.

The car with a 450-km range (280 miles), to launch in Europe by 2025, will be the first on Volkswagen's modular electric platform to feature a front-wheel drive, with design elements that hark back to the first Golf, VW said in a statement.

The battery will charge from 10% to 80% in around 20 minutes, with the car's top speed hitting 160 km per hour.

"We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses," VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer said in a statement.

The car maker is also working on another electric car available for under 20,000 euros, it said, without providing further details.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

