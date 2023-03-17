Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

Victoria Waldersee
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Trucks at the IAA Transportation fair in Hanover

By Victoria Waldersee

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.

Europe's biggest carmaker wants its battery unit PowerCo to become a global battery supplier, not just produce for Volkswagen's own needs, Thomas Schmall told Reuters in an interview.

PowerCo will start by delivering cells to Ford for the 1.2 million vehicles the U.S. carmaker is building in Europe on Volkswagen's electric MEB platform, he said.

Long-term, Volkswagen plans to build enough cells to meet half its global battery needs, with most production capacity located in Europe and North America, according to Schmall.

"The bottleneck for raw materials is mining capacity - that's why we need to invest in mines directly," he said.

The carmaker was partnering on supply deals with mining companies in Canada, where it will build its first North American battery plant.

Schmall declined to comment on further locations under consideration or where or when Volkswagen might invest directly in mines, saying the company would not disclose that information until the market was more settled.

"In future, there will be a select number of battery standards. Through our large volume and third-party sales business, we want to be one of those standards," he said.

AMBITIOUS ROADMAP

Making or sourcing batteries at a reasonable cost is a key challenge for carmakers like Volkswagen, Tesla and Stellantis as they seek to make electric vehicles (EVs) affordable.

Only Tesla has pledged more investment into battery production than Volkswagen, according to a Reuters analysis - though even the U.S. EV maker is struggling to ramp up production and is recruiting Asian suppliers to help.

Few carmakers have disclosed direct stakes in mines, but many have struck deals with producers to source materials like lithium, nickel and cobalt and pass them onto their battery suppliers.

PowerCo, set up last year, is targeting 20 billion euros ($21.22 billion) in annual sales by 2030.

It's an ambitious roadmap for a unit not yet producing at scale. Production will start in 2025 at PowerCo's plant in Salzgitter, Germany, 2026 in Valencia, Spain and 2027 in Ontario, Canada.

Still, Schmall is confident the carmaker can expand quickly - and must do so if it wants to build an affordable EV, in which 40% of the costs come from the battery.

Volkswagen released on Thursday the details of a 25,000-euro EV it aims to sell in Europe from 2025.

China's BYD, which also produces batteries, is far ahead of Volkswagen in the affordable EV race and outsold the German carmaker for the second time in four months in China in February.

REDUCING COSTS

In Volkswagen's 180-billion-euro five year spending plan, up to 15 billion is earmarked for its three announced battery plants and some raw material sourcing.

The carmaker has so far nailed down raw material supply until 2026 - by which time the German and Spanish plants will be in operation - and will decide in the next few months how to meet its demand from then on, Schmall said in the interview.

It has also ordered some $14 billion in batteries from Northvolt's Swedish plant.

"Bringing down battery costs further is a challenge," Schmall said. "We're using all the instruments with PowerCo."

Asian producers like CATL, LG Chem and Samsung SDI dominate global cell production, with almost half of planned battery cell capacity in Europe by Asian players.

Half the staff at Volkswagen's PowerCo are industry veterans from Asia, Schmall said, enabling the battery unit to enter the industry at the top of the learning curve.

($1 = 0.9427 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Latest Stories

  • SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing to join "biggest-ever" US business mission to Vietnam

    SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing are among the companies joining the "biggest-ever" U.S. business mission to Vietnam next week to discuss investment and sales opportunities in the booming Southeast Asian nation, the organiser said. More than 50 companies, including defence, pharmaceutical and tech firms, will participate in the mission organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council, an industry body, according to a list seen by Reuters. Vietnam, with a population of 100 million people, also has a rapidly-growing consumer market as its middle class expands.

  • Carl Icahn urges Fed to keep fighting inflation after SVB collapse - FT

    "I think you have to stamp out the disease of inflation," Icahn told FT, ahead of Fed's rate-setting meeting next week in which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise its benchmark by 25 basis points. The activist investor also warned of stress beyond the financial sector, saying that many companies had wasted billions of dollars on flawed acquisitions and become over indebted in the process, the report said. Icahn has been urging Illumina Inc to divest cancer test developer Grail Inc, while the company said it will divest if it loses an appeal to the European Commission where regulators said last year they intended to require the life sciences company to unwind the $7.1 billion takeover.

  • New Zealand lawmakers banned from TikTok amid data use fears

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand lawmakers and other workers inside the nation's Parliament will be banned from having the TikTok app on their government phones, officials said Friday. The ban, which takes effect at the end of the month, follows similar moves in many other countries. However, New Zealand's ban will apply only to about 500 people in the parliamentary complex, not to all government workers like bans in the U.S. and Britain. Other New Zealand agencies could decide later t

  • Big banks create $30B rescue package for First Republic

    NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven of the biggest U.S. banks Thursday announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank in an effort to prevent it from becoming the third to fail in less than a week and head off a broader banking crisis. San Francisco-based First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which failed last week after depositors withdrew about $40 billion in a matter of hours. New York's Signature Bank was shuttered on Sunday. It appears that First Republic, whi

  • Maricopa community frustrated by repeated flooding at intersection

    Wednesday's storms created a big headache for those who live near Steen and Murphy roads in Maricopa, which neighbors say floods every time it rains.

  • Businesses expect slower sales in short term as cost, labour issues persist: survey

    OTTAWA — Businesses expect subdued sales in the short term as they face continued cost and labour pressures, despite slowing inflation, according to a survey by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. The chamber's Business Data Lab released the results of its first-quarter poll on business conditions on Thursday, which found one-third of companies expect to raise prices next quarter. The retail, accommodation and food services sector, along with wholesale trade, construction and manufacturing sectors

  • Air Canada Stock: Headed to $15?

    These concerns could keep Air Canada stock highly volatile in the near term. The post Air Canada Stock: Headed to $15? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • What banking crisis? Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spends close to $500 million on Occidental stock in 3 days

    Shrugging off fears of a market meltdown, Buffett and his team bought 7.9 million Occidental shares, lifting their stake in the energy giant to 23.1%.

  • Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread

    CALGARY — Crude oil prices plunged below US$70 and Canadian energy stocks took a beating Wednesday as market chaos continued amid concerns about a spreading bank crisis. "We're down US$12 in two and a half days, which is obviously a very, very, very large move in crude oil," said Rory Johnston, a Toronto-based energy analyst and founder of the Commodity Context newsletter. "I think everyone's panicking today. I think panic is the name of the game right now," said Johnston. Global oil prices have

  • Buy This ‘Big 5’ Canadian Bank to Sidestep the U.S. Banking Mess [PREMIUM PICK]

    We've been given a moment to take a deep breath, puff out our chests, and take pride to be Canadian. The post Buy This ‘Big 5’ Canadian Bank to Sidestep the U.S. Banking Mess [PREMIUM PICK] appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Calling All Brave TFSA investors: 2 Stocks to Buy in a Steep Selloff

    Well Health Technologies is one stock to buy for your TFSA. Investors who can get past the difficult emotions and buy will be well rewarded. The post Calling All Brave TFSA investors: 2 Stocks to Buy in a Steep Selloff appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy If Oil Moves Higher

    Top TSX energy stocks to buy on current weakness. The post 3 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy If Oil Moves Higher appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This Telecom Stock Could Be Poised for Big Gains

    Here's why Telus (TSX:T) remains a top telecom stock that all long-term investors may want to consider to battle market uncertainty right now. The post This Telecom Stock Could Be Poised for Big Gains appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

    Are you looking for monthly passive income? Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy now. The post 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Got $5,000? 3 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Own for the Next 20 Years

    If you’ve got a long-term time horizon, these three TSX stocks should be at the top of your watch list. The post Got $5,000? 3 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Own for the Next 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Move Over Shopify: There’s a New Hot Stock in Town!

    Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock is the new Canadian momentum play in town, and it has room to run in 2023! The post Move Over Shopify: There’s a New Hot Stock in Town! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M

    OTTAWA — Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government. Fortin is also suing 16 high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, alleging defamation, misfeasance in public office, negligent investigation, public disclosure of private facts, breach of confidence and conspiracy to cause damages. A statement of

  • Falling inflation, record cash on the sidelines, and palpable fear are creating a bullish set up for stocks

    "I think inflation is finally dead in a lot of ways, and that's constructive for what happens to [stock] multiples," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • Why I’m Buying Shares of This TSX Stock Hand Over Fist

    Air Canada (TSX:AC) is a deeply discounted TSX stock that could make fortunes this decade, just like it did in the 2010s. The post Why I’m Buying Shares of This TSX Stock Hand Over Fist appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Unreasonably Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks like Power Corp of Canada are undervalued. The post 3 Unreasonably Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.