The Volkswagen ID.4 Makes Crazy Spaceship Noises When Getting a Software Update

Volkswagen

Drive an electric car for the first time, and it feels like the future. Coming from a life of internal combustion, the silence and instantaneous torque of an electric motor are eery. The VW ID.4 also makes sounds that seem to come from the future... or the future of the past.

On TikTok, there's a video of an ID.4 making crazy spaceship noises while apparently at the dealer for a software update. Someone shouts "Can you turn that down!" as the noise occurs, but there's nothing to do about it.

We thought this may be a pre-programmed noise, but a VW spokesperson tells us this isn't the case.

All EVs have to play an external noise below 18 mph as a warning to pedestrians. Without the thrum of an internal-combustion engine, regulators feared that pedestrians wouldn't be able to hear EVs coming, potentially increasing the risk of getting hit. So, EVs make interesting synthesized noises when creeping around at lower speeds. The VW spokesperson tells R&T that when the software update is happening, the vehicle loses connection with its CAN-Bus, and thus, its speed sensors. When the system that generates the sound doesn't know if the vehicle is traveling below the 18-mph threshold, it doesn't know what to do, so it makes this strange noise.

To us—well, me—it's very similar to the spaceship noises heard prominently in The Cars' 1978 classic "Moving In Stereo." That's just a sine wave generated by a synthesizer, with pitch modulating and a whole lot of reverb. The car is generating a sine wave, too, and the echoey nature of the workshop just makes it sound more like the song.

Additional reporting by Aaron Brown.

You Might Also Like